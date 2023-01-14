ROUNDUP: Tefft wins 300th for Hudson Falls

Seneca Williamson scored 12 points and Mya Nolan recorded 10 as Hudson Falls beat Cambridge 50-33 in a non-league girls basketball game on Saturday, giving coach Rob Tefft his 300th career victory.

Kiera Ross (eight), Abigail Bigelow (seven) and Madalyn Dudley (six) also played strong games for Hudson Falls, which led 31-19 at the half. Schuylar Nolan (10 points) and Samantha Crandall (eight) led Cambridge.

GREENWICH 66, SCHENECTADY 38: Four players scored in double figures as the Witches ran their unbeaten record to 13-0.

Adrianna Rojas led the way with 21 points. Norah Niesz (16), Cate Abate (10), Brooke Kuzmich (10) and Grace Autiello (six) also dented the scorebook. The Witches were up 34-19 at halftime.

AUSABLE VALLEY 48, WHITEHALL 35: Lily Keyser scored 15 points and Katie Hoehn added 10 as AuSable Valley handed the Railroaders a rare loss.

Samantha Howland finished with 14 points for Whitehall (10-2). Blake Bird had nine points and Madison Gould recorded six. AuSable Valley's 12-4 second-quarter run made the difference in the game.

GRANVILLE 49, ARGYLE 22: Lauren Bascom (15 points), Jordan Chadwick (14) and Lilly Strout (16 rebounds) led the way as the Golden Horde beat Argyle on Friday.

Kylee Humiston scored eight points to lead the Scots. The Horde pulled away wiht a 17-0 third period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCHUYLERVILLE 54, HADLEY-LUZERNE 24: Lukas Sherman netted 19 points as the Black Horses beat the Eagles in a non-league contest.

Ollie Bolduc scored 12 points and Griffin Brophy added eight for the Black Horses. Josh Ellis led the Eagles with eight points.

HARRISVILLE 71, ARGYLE 65: Tanner Sullivan's 25-point performance led Harrisville of Section X to a non-league victory over the Scots (7-5).

Nolan Sullivan added 17 points and Aiden Chartrand contributed 15 for the winners.

Hunter Ingram finished with a game-high 33 points to lead Argyle. Brandon Saunders had 11 while Dru Austin and Cayden McWhorter each booked nine points.

ST. LAWRENCE 53, LAKE GEORGE 43: Ayden Beach had 17 points and 13 rebounds as St. Lawrence defeated Lake George at North Country Community College.

Leaders for Lake George included Luke Sheldon (14 points, 10 rebounds), Jack Welch (10 points), Aiden Osborne (seven rebounds) and Angelo Bergman (nine points).

HOOSICK FALLS 68, CAMBRIDGE 15: Jake Sparks scored 15 points and Mat Kempf added 12 as the Panthers rolled to victory on Friday night.