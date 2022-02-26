ROUNDUP: Tamarac top G.F.; Burghers fall to Duansburg

Notes: Four Tamarac players scored in double figures as the Bengals ended Glens Falls’ season in Class B. Top-seeded Tamarac moves on to play Catholic Central in the semis on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.).

Notes: Fourth-seeded Duanesburg jumped out to an 11-3 first-quarter lead and went on to beat No. 5 seed Warrensburg. The winners will face top-seeded Maple Hill in the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.