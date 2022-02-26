 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Tamarac top G.F.; Burghers fall to Duansburg

TAMARAC 79, GLENS FALLS 38

Class B Quarterfinals

Glens Falls (12-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Woodell 5 0 3 13

Cole Bennett 1 0 2 4

Cooper Nadler 2 1 2 9

Vincent Westfall 0 0 0 0

Trey Patton 0 0 0 0

Peyton McClenning 0 0 0 0

Aiden Harrington 0 0 0 0

Aiden Gormley 0 0 0 0

Hudson McTiernan 0 1 0 3

Jefferson Brand 0 0 0 0

Parker Frost 0 1 0 3

Brody Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Oscar Lilac 0 2 0 6

Aiden Wiggins 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 5 7 38

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Mainello 1 0 3 5

Zachary Rice 8 2 3 25

Joey Poulin 3 0 9 15

Jack Casey 0 0 0 0

Rocco DiCarlo 0 0 0 0

Aidan McDonough 0 0 0 0

Mikey D’Agostino 2 3 4 17

Nevin Wilkie 1 0 0 2

James Blake 4 0 3 11

Adam Rice 0 0 4 4

Shay Kerwin 0 0 0 0

Tyler Sears 0 0 0 0

Mike Seyffer 0 0 0 0

Frankie DiPalma III 0 0 0 0

Dominic Price 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 5 26 79

Glens Falls 5 11 16 6 — 38

Tamarac 14 19 32 14 — 79

Other stats: Woodell (GF) 9 rebounds, 2 assists. Nadler (GF) 2 assists. Rice (Tam) 7 rebounds.

Notes: Four Tamarac players scored in double figures as the Bengals ended Glens Falls’ season in Class B. Top-seeded Tamarac moves on to play Catholic Central in the semis on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.).

DUANESBURG 56, WARRENSBURG 35

Class C Quarterfinal

Warrensburg (13-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cuniffe 0 2 0 6

Steve Schloss 2 1 3 10

Brady Cheney 1 2 0 8

Evan LaPell 5 0 1 11

Landon Olden 0 0 0 0

Tykler Powers 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 5 4 35

Duanesburg

2P 3P FT TP

M. Leak 4 2 3 17

O. Lohret 5 0 1 11

P. Fall 4 1 1 12

B. Burkhardt 0 1 2 5

J. Mulhern 3 0 3 9

E. Thompson 1 0 0 2

A. Harris 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 4 10 56

Warrensburg 3 15 10 7 — 35

Duanesburg 11 15 14 16 — 56

Notes: Fourth-seeded Duanesburg jumped out to an 11-3 first-quarter lead and went on to beat No. 5 seed Warrensburg. The winners will face top-seeded Maple Hill in the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

