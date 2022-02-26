ROUNDUP: Tamarac top G.F.; Burghers fall to Duansburg

TAMARAC 79, GLENS FALLS 38
Class B Quarterfinals
Glens Falls (12-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Griffin Woodell 5 0 3 13
Cole Bennett 1 0 2 4
Cooper Nadler 2 1 2 9
Vincent Westfall 0 0 0 0
Trey Patton 0 0 0 0
Peyton McClenning 0 0 0 0
Aiden Harrington 0 0 0 0
Aiden Gormley 0 0 0 0
Hudson McTiernan 0 1 0 3
Jefferson Brand 0 0 0 0
Parker Frost 0 1 0 3
Brody Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Oscar Lilac 0 2 0 6
Aiden Wiggins 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 5 7 38
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Mainello 1 0 3 5
Zachary Rice 8 2 3 25
Joey Poulin 3 0 9 15
Jack Casey 0 0 0 0
Rocco DiCarlo 0 0 0 0
Aidan McDonough 0 0 0 0
Mikey D’Agostino 2 3 4 17
Nevin Wilkie 1 0 0 2
James Blake 4 0 3 11
Adam Rice 0 0 4 4
Shay Kerwin 0 0 0 0
Tyler Sears 0 0 0 0
Mike Seyffer 0 0 0 0
Frankie DiPalma III 0 0 0 0
Dominic Price 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 5 26 79
Glens Falls 5 11 16 6 — 38
Tamarac 14 19 32 14 — 79
Other stats: Woodell (GF) 9 rebounds, 2 assists. Nadler (GF) 2 assists. Rice (Tam) 7 rebounds.
Notes: Four Tamarac players scored in double figures as the Bengals ended Glens Falls’ season in Class B. Top-seeded Tamarac moves on to play Catholic Central in the semis on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.).
DUANESBURG 56, WARRENSBURG 35
Class C Quarterfinal
Warrensburg (13-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cuniffe 0 2 0 6
Steve Schloss 2 1 3 10
Brady Cheney 1 2 0 8
Evan LaPell 5 0 1 11
Landon Olden 0 0 0 0
Tykler Powers 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 5 4 35
Duanesburg
2P 3P FT TP
M. Leak 4 2 3 17
O. Lohret 5 0 1 11
P. Fall 4 1 1 12
B. Burkhardt 0 1 2 5
J. Mulhern 3 0 3 9
E. Thompson 1 0 0 2
A. Harris 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 4 10 56
Warrensburg 3 15 10 7 — 35
Duanesburg 11 15 14 16 — 56
Notes: Fourth-seeded Duanesburg jumped out to an 11-3 first-quarter lead and went on to beat No. 5 seed Warrensburg. The winners will face top-seeded Maple Hill in the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
