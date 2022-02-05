ROUNDUP: Swartz, Smith lead Tigers; Argyle beats Burghers

HUDSON FALLS 92, JOHNSTOWN 38
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jones, B;1;1;2;7
Everest;0;3;0;9
Stewart;1;0;0;2
Jones, E;0;1;0;3
VanNostrand;5;0;4;14
Totals;7;5;6;35
Hudson Falls (12-2, 13-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Johnson;1;0;0;2
Ben Swartz;5;3;5;24
Daniel Mattellanes;0;1;0;3
Noah Tyler;2;1;0;7
Joe LaPan;0;0;0;0
Noah Williamson;1;2;0;8
Lorenzo Hernandez;0;0;0;0
Connor Rogers;1;1;0;5
Ethan Boucher;1;0;2;4
Evan Kwasniewski;6;0;0;12
Peyton Smith;10;0;2;22
Jayden Hardwick;0;1;2;5
Totals;27;9;11;92
Johnstown;13;13;9;3 — 38
Hudson Falls;25;21;26;20 — 92
Other stats: Kwasniewski (HuF) 10 rebounds. Smith (HuF) 14 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Ben Swartz (24 points) and Peyton Smith (22) led 10 players in the scoring column as the Tigers dominated Johnstown. Hudson Falls remains on top of the Foothills Council with a 12-2 record.
AMSTERDAM 67,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 54
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Thompson;7;2;0;20
Vellon;5;0;3;13
Vann;2;0;2;6
Duevo;2;4;0;16
Pleasant;4;0;2;10
Bartone;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;6;7;67
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stimpson;0;2;1;7
Carpenter;1;2;0;8
DeLisle;11;0;1;23
Lilac;3;1;1;10
Marcl;2;0;0;4
A Davis;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;5;3;54
Amsterdam;26;11;13;17 — 67
South Glens Falls;9;12;21;12 — 54
JV: Amsterdam won.
GLOVERSVILLE 59, QUEENSBURY 39
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ryan Blanchard;0;1;0;3
Aidan Bleibtrey;1;2;0;8
Gage Berube;0;0;0;0
Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2
Zion Freeman;4;0;0;8
Trevon Bailey;4;0;1;9
Ethan Starr;0;1;0;3
Deondre Guignard;3;0;0;6
Totals;13;4;1;39
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dominic Dorman;2;5;1;20
Leo Perez;2;1;1;8
Kyle Robare;0;0;0;0
James Collar;2;1;5;12
Anthony Gray;0;3;0;9
John Helmer;0;0;0;0
Jordan Collar;0;0;0;0
Rocco Insonia;1;0;0;2
Giorgio Glionna;1;1;3;8
Totals;8;11;10;59
Queensbury;9;10;15;5 — 39
Gloversville;13;13;20;13 — 59
Other stats: Bailey (Q) 6 rebounds. Bleibtrey (Q) 5 rebounds. Dorman (Glv) 7 rebounds. J. Collar (Glv) 5 rebounds.
ARGYLE 50, WARRENSBURG 45
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (8-5, 10-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cunniffe;3;1;2;11
Steve Schloss;4;1;4;15
Brady Cheney;3;1;1;10
Evan LaPell;3;0;3;9
Bryn Jones;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;3;10;45
Argyle (11-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brandon Saunders;0;2;0;6
Hunter Ingram;1;2;2;10
Dru Austin;0;0;0;0
Derrick Liddle;2;3;4;17
Jared Montello;2;0;0;4
Justin McWhorter;5;0;3;13
Totals;10;7;9;50
Warrensburg;11;8;7;19 — 45
Argyle;17;5;12;16 — 50
NORTH WARREN 59, FORT EDWARD 41
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (9-2, 9-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tom Conway;2;1;0;7
Sean Evans;6;1;4;19
Zach Hooper;3;1;2;11
Derrick Tyrell;4;0;1;9
Cooper Morehouse;1;0;6;8
Angello Willette;1;0;3;5
Dylan Carawan;0;0;0;0
Connor Jennings;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;3;16;59
Fort Edward (1-12, 2-13)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zach Bartholomew;1;1;2;7
Ash Sullivan;7;0;1;15
Bryce Tyler;1;2;0;8
Mike Glass;1;0;1;3
Bradley Kamburelis;1;2;0;8
Damien Catone;0;0;0;0
Gabe Glass;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;5;4;41
North Warren;10;16;20;13 — 59
Fort Edward;8;8;9;16 — 41
JV: No. Warren won.
GREENWICH 55,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 49
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kuzmich;6;1;10;25
Ziehm;1;0;2;4
Hughes;4;0;0;8
Blair;1;0;0;2
Skiff;2;1;0;7
Bennett;3;1;0;9
Totals;17;3;12;55
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robbie Bolen;3;3;3;18
Aiden Crowther;2;0;0;4
Ryan Condry;2;0;0;4
Justin Duscher;3;0;0;6
Aidan Dunne;0;0;0;0
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Mark Hmura;0;5;2;17
Cam Khoury;0;0;0;0
Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;8;5;49
Greenwich;14;19;16;6 — 55
Spa Catholic;8;14;7;20 — 49
Other stats: Condry (SCC) 6 rebounds. Duscher (SCC) 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
Notes: Down by 21 in the third quarter, the Saints came back to cut it to 51-47 with 30 seconds left.