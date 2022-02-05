 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Swartz, Smith lead Tigers; Argyle beats Burghers

HUDSON FALLS 92, JOHNSTOWN 38

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jones, B;1;1;2;7

Everest;0;3;0;9

Stewart;1;0;0;2

Jones, E;0;1;0;3

VanNostrand;5;0;4;14

Totals;7;5;6;35

Hudson Falls (12-2, 13-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Johnson;1;0;0;2

Ben Swartz;5;3;5;24

Daniel Mattellanes;0;1;0;3

Noah Tyler;2;1;0;7

Joe LaPan;0;0;0;0

Noah Williamson;1;2;0;8

Lorenzo Hernandez;0;0;0;0

Connor Rogers;1;1;0;5

Ethan Boucher;1;0;2;4

Evan Kwasniewski;6;0;0;12

Peyton Smith;10;0;2;22

Jayden Hardwick;0;1;2;5

Totals;27;9;11;92

Johnstown;13;13;9;3 — 38

Hudson Falls;25;21;26;20 — 92

Other stats: Kwasniewski (HuF) 10 rebounds. Smith (HuF) 14 rebounds.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Ben Swartz (24 points) and Peyton Smith (22) led 10 players in the scoring column as the Tigers dominated Johnstown. Hudson Falls remains on top of the Foothills Council with a 12-2 record.

AMSTERDAM 67,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 54

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Thompson;7;2;0;20

Vellon;5;0;3;13

Vann;2;0;2;6

Duevo;2;4;0;16

Pleasant;4;0;2;10

Bartone;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;6;7;67

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stimpson;0;2;1;7

Carpenter;1;2;0;8

DeLisle;11;0;1;23

Lilac;3;1;1;10

Marcl;2;0;0;4

A Davis;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;5;3;54

Amsterdam;26;11;13;17 — 67

South Glens Falls;9;12;21;12 — 54

JV: Amsterdam won.

GLOVERSVILLE 59, QUEENSBURY 39

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ryan Blanchard;0;1;0;3

Aidan Bleibtrey;1;2;0;8

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2

Zion Freeman;4;0;0;8

Trevon Bailey;4;0;1;9

Ethan Starr;0;1;0;3

Deondre Guignard;3;0;0;6

Totals;13;4;1;39

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dominic Dorman;2;5;1;20

Leo Perez;2;1;1;8

Kyle Robare;0;0;0;0

James Collar;2;1;5;12

Anthony Gray;0;3;0;9

John Helmer;0;0;0;0

Jordan Collar;0;0;0;0

Rocco Insonia;1;0;0;2

Giorgio Glionna;1;1;3;8

Totals;8;11;10;59

Queensbury;9;10;15;5 — 39

Gloversville;13;13;20;13 — 59

Other stats: Bailey (Q) 6 rebounds. Bleibtrey (Q) 5 rebounds. Dorman (Glv) 7 rebounds. J. Collar (Glv) 5 rebounds.

ARGYLE 50, WARRENSBURG 45

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (8-5, 10-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cunniffe;3;1;2;11

Steve Schloss;4;1;4;15

Brady Cheney;3;1;1;10

Evan LaPell;3;0;3;9

Bryn Jones;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;3;10;45

Argyle (11-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;0;2;0;6

Hunter Ingram;1;2;2;10

Dru Austin;0;0;0;0

Derrick Liddle;2;3;4;17

Jared Montello;2;0;0;4

Justin McWhorter;5;0;3;13

Totals;10;7;9;50

Warrensburg;11;8;7;19 — 45

Argyle;17;5;12;16 — 50

NORTH WARREN 59, FORT EDWARD 41

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (9-2, 9-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tom Conway;2;1;0;7

Sean Evans;6;1;4;19

Zach Hooper;3;1;2;11

Derrick Tyrell;4;0;1;9

Cooper Morehouse;1;0;6;8

Angello Willette;1;0;3;5

Dylan Carawan;0;0;0;0

Connor Jennings;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;3;16;59

Fort Edward (1-12, 2-13)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Bartholomew;1;1;2;7

Ash Sullivan;7;0;1;15

Bryce Tyler;1;2;0;8

Mike Glass;1;0;1;3

Bradley Kamburelis;1;2;0;8

Damien Catone;0;0;0;0

Gabe Glass;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;5;4;41

North Warren;10;16;20;13 — 59

Fort Edward;8;8;9;16 — 41

JV: No. Warren won.

GREENWICH 55,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 49

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kuzmich;6;1;10;25

Ziehm;1;0;2;4

Hughes;4;0;0;8

Blair;1;0;0;2

Skiff;2;1;0;7

Bennett;3;1;0;9

Totals;17;3;12;55

Saratoga Central Catholic 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robbie Bolen;3;3;3;18

Aiden Crowther;2;0;0;4

Ryan Condry;2;0;0;4

Justin Duscher;3;0;0;6

Aidan Dunne;0;0;0;0

Will Emery;0;0;0;0

Mark Hmura;0;5;2;17

Cam Khoury;0;0;0;0

Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;8;5;49

Greenwich;14;19;16;6 — 55

Spa Catholic;8;14;7;20 — 49

Other stats: Condry (SCC) 6 rebounds. Duscher (SCC) 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won.

Notes: Down by 21 in the third quarter, the Saints came back to cut it to 51-47 with 30 seconds left.

