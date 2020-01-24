Roundup: Swartz hits buzzer-beater as Tigers beat Horses

HUDSON FALLS 53,SCHUYLERVILLE 51
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (6-5, 7-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 0 1 0 3
Riley Maddison 1 0 1 3
Jon Beagle 8 0 3 19
Jack Hogan 9 0 2 20
Peyton Smith 1 1 1 6
Daniel Hill 1 0 0 2
Totals 20 2 7 53
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Vallee 4 0 0 8
Owen Sherman 2 2 1 11
Cayden Rutland 4 2 2 16
Ryan Dow 2 2 1 11
Lukas Sherman 1 0 0 2
Carson Patrick 0 1 0 3
Totals 13 7 4 51
Hudson Falls 14 14 9 16 — 53
Schuylerville 17 8 9 17 — 51
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Ben Swartz hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.
QUEENSBURY 57, SCOTIA 48
League: Foothills Council
Scotia (2-9, 3-10)
2P 3P FT TP
R. Berrea 2 3 0 13
P. Cremo 0 0 0 0
D. Frisoni 3 0 4 10
A. Almond 0 0 0 0
A. Cianfarini 1 0 4 6
J. Cuddeback 0 0 0 0
G. Fraterrigo 1 0 0 2
N. Wylie 4 0 6 14
J. Geniti 0 0 0 0
J. Carusone 0 1 0 3
Totals 11 4 14 48
Queensbury (10-3, 9-2)
2P 3P FT TP
M. Gilligan 1 1 1 6
B. Bleibtrey 3 1 6 15
N. Johnson 0 2 6 12
M. Conlon 2 0 2 6
A. Edwards 1 1 1 6
J. Rodriguez 4 0 2 10
J. Slattery 0 0 0 0
N. Van Anden 1 0 0 2
T. Bailey 0 0 0 0
S. Rutherford 0 0 0 0
C. Havern 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 5 18 57
Scotia 10 11 5 22 — 48
Queensbury 12 12 15 18 — 57
JV: Scotia won.
LAKE GEORGE 62, FORT ANN 52
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (8-2, 10-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 6 5 4 31
Luke Pelchar 3 0 6 12
Cole Clarke 3 0 3 9
Julius Moffit 1 2 0 8
Shane Clarke 0 0 0 0
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 7 13 62
Fort Ann (4-6, 4-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0
Tyler Steves 0 1 0 3
Ty Loso 4 2 2 16
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 4 0 6 14
Patrick Ward 0 0 0 0
Ben Dinwidde 1 1 0 5
Jack Dornan 1 4 0 14
Totals 10 8 8 52
Lake George 14 15 17 16 — 62
Fort Ann 12 21 10 9 — 52
Other stats: Pelchar (LG) 6 rebounds. Rounds (LG) 6 rebounds. Frost (FA) 7 rebounds. Loso (FA) 8 rebounds.
JV: Lake George won.
HARTFORD 45, SALEM 42
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (5-5, 7-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Gavon Darfler 6 0 8 20
Brandon Harrington 0 2 2 8
Raymond Harrington 2 1 0 7
Aaron Mitchell 0 1 0 3
JP Lavin 2 0 2 6
Jacob Fish 0 0 1 1
Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Logan Smith 0 0 0 0
Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 4 13 45
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Conner Chilson 1 1 2 7
Blake Baylor 4 1 0 11
Eli Truehart 1 1 0 5
Phil Mazzucco 1 0 0 2
Ian Lockheart 3 0 1 7
Aden Terry 3 0 0 6
Brady Nichols 2 0 0 4
Chris Barrett 0 0 0 0
Charlie Myler 0 0 0 0
Carl George 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 3 3 42
Hartford 14 10 8 13 — 45
Salem 8 15 11 8 — 42
Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 18 rebounds. Lavin (Hart) 10 rebounds.
JV: Salem won.
Notes: Both squads played tremendous on the defensive end. Brandon Harrington played excellent individual defense on Salem’s Aden Terry, holding him to six points. Blake Baylor had an excellent all-around game for Salem, scoring 11 points.
WHITEHALL 67, FORT EDWARD 38
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Mikey Taylor 0 0 1 1
Ashe Sullivan 2 0 2 6
Brody Sullivan 5 1 1 14
Bryce Tyler 3 0 0 6
Colby Phillips 1 0 0 2
Ghrady Havens 3 0 0 6
Shawn Rivers 0 0 0 0
Chris Yasko 0 1 0 3
Totals 14 2 4 38
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 15 2 2 38
Cash Burgey 7 0 0 14
Jordan Gould 0 0 2 2
Matt Redmond 1 0 0 2
Brandon Bakerian 0 0 0 0
Matt Gould 4 0 0 8
Preston Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Derek Patch 0 0 1 1
Totals 28 2 5 67
Fort Edward 10 9 10 9 — 38
Whitehall 20 17 12 18 — 67
JV: Whitehall won.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 70, WARRENSBURG 35
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (8-2, 9-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Caden Wilson 1 0 2 4
John Fraser 3 1 1 10
Chad Harris 2 1 1 8
Danny McMahon 8 2 1 23
Isiah Smead 0 0 3 3
Andrew Warner 3 0 1 7
Eli Waterhouse 0 1 0 3
Donald Harder 2 1 0 7
Zach Caldwell 2 0 1 5
Totals 21 6 10 70
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Steve Schloss 0 2 0 6
Brady Cheney 0 2 0 6
Thomas O’Sullivan 2 0 0 4
Mike Tyrell 2 0 1 5
Chippy Mason 4 2 0 14
Totals 8 6 1 35
Had.-Luzerne 16 21 23 10 — 70
Warrensburg 4 7 16 8 — 35
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.
CAMBRIDGE 64, BERLIN 30
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge (3-1, 5-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaedin Qqilive 1 0 0 2
Owen Foyle 0 1 0 3
Jacob Ruggles 1 0 0 2
Brad Rowland 1 0 3 5
Brian Hall 2 2 0 10
Soyer Mattison 2 1 0 7
Matt Romack 0 2 0 6
Calvin S 1 0 0 2
Nick Murphy 4 0 2 10
Ben Epler 1 2 0 8
Jeff Burk 5 0 1 11
Totals 18 8 6 66
Berlin
2P 3P FT TP
Roman Kane 1 1 0 5
Brandon Rifenburg 1 1 0 5
Malachi Ritter 1 1 0 5
Shawn Pawlows 0 0 0 0
Kasey Billert 0 0 1 1
Gavin Bink 0 0 0 0
Gabe Colin 1 0 1 3
Gabe Hemendinger 0 0 0 0
Ben Ruebel 0 0 2 2
Charlie Niles 0 1 0 3
Malik Plouffe 0 0 0 0
Dan Rouffe 0 2 0 6
Connor Votra 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 6 4 30
Cambridge 19 16 11 18 — 64
Berlin 9 1 8 12 — 30
Other stats: Ritter (Ber) 4 rebounds. Kane (Ber) 3 rebounds. Colin (Ber) 3 rebounds.
HOOSICK FALLS 81, SARATOGA CCATHOLIC 58
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Kempf 9 2 12 36
Burnett 2 1 0 7
Williams 9 3 1 28
Rose 3 1 1 10
Totals 23 7 14 81
Saratoga Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 0 5 0 15
Catone 2 5 0 19
Barile 2 1 0 7
Day 3 0 0 6
McCarroll 1 2 3 11
Totals 8 13 3 58
Hoosick Falls 18 24 19 20 — 81
Spa Catholic 20 14 6 18 — 58
JV: Hoosick Falls won.
BOQUET VALLEY 44, BOLTON 32
League: MVAC
Boquet Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Liberi 5 3 4 23
Ethan Graham 2 1 0 7
Ryley Mousseau 0 1 0 3
Brayden Drew 3 0 0 6
Brandon Tromblee 2 0 1 5
Totals 12 5 5 44
Bolton (2-8, 2-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Jordan Nieves 1 0 1 3
Kevin Neacy 4 1 0 11
Michael Baker 2 0 0 4
Andrew Johnson 0 1 0 3
Kyle Lajeunesse 2 0 0 4
Jayden Mignot 1 1 2 7
Totals 10 3 3 32
Boquet Valley 10 9 13 12 — 44
Bolton 4 2 15 11 — 32
Notes: Boquet Valley used an early lead to hold off a second-half surge by Bolton.