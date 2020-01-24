Roundup: Swartz hits buzzer-beater as Tigers beat Horses
HUDSON FALLS 53,SCHUYLERVILLE 51

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls (6-5, 7-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 0 1 0 3

Riley Maddison 1 0 1 3

Jon Beagle 8 0 3 19

Jack Hogan 9 0 2 20

Peyton Smith 1 1 1 6

Daniel Hill 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 2 7 53

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Vallee 4 0 0 8

Owen Sherman 2 2 1 11

Cayden Rutland 4 2 2 16

Ryan Dow 2 2 1 11

Lukas Sherman 1 0 0 2

Carson Patrick 0 1 0 3

Totals 13 7 4 51

Hudson Falls 14 14 9 16 — 53

Schuylerville 17 8 9 17 — 51

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Ben Swartz hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.

QUEENSBURY 57, SCOTIA 48

League: Foothills Council

Scotia (2-9, 3-10)

2P 3P FT TP

R. Berrea 2 3 0 13

P. Cremo 0 0 0 0

D. Frisoni 3 0 4 10

A. Almond 0 0 0 0

A. Cianfarini 1 0 4 6

J. Cuddeback 0 0 0 0

G. Fraterrigo 1 0 0 2

N. Wylie 4 0 6 14

J. Geniti 0 0 0 0

J. Carusone 0 1 0 3

Totals 11 4 14 48

Queensbury (10-3, 9-2)

2P 3P FT TP

M. Gilligan 1 1 1 6

B. Bleibtrey 3 1 6 15

N. Johnson 0 2 6 12

M. Conlon 2 0 2 6

A. Edwards 1 1 1 6

J. Rodriguez 4 0 2 10

J. Slattery 0 0 0 0

N. Van Anden 1 0 0 2

T. Bailey 0 0 0 0

S. Rutherford 0 0 0 0

C. Havern 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 5 18 57

Scotia 10 11 5 22 — 48

Queensbury 12 12 15 18 — 57

JV: Scotia won.

LAKE GEORGE 62, FORT ANN 52

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (8-2, 10-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 6 5 4 31

Luke Pelchar 3 0 6 12

Cole Clarke 3 0 3 9

Julius Moffit 1 2 0 8

Shane Clarke 0 0 0 0

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 7 13 62

Fort Ann (4-6, 4-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0

Tyler Steves 0 1 0 3

Ty Loso 4 2 2 16

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

James Lamotte 0 0 0 0

Dylan Frost 4 0 6 14

Patrick Ward 0 0 0 0

Ben Dinwidde 1 1 0 5

Jack Dornan 1 4 0 14

Totals 10 8 8 52

Lake George 14 15 17 16 — 62

Fort Ann 12 21 10 9 — 52

Other stats: Pelchar (LG) 6 rebounds. Rounds (LG) 6 rebounds. Frost (FA) 7 rebounds. Loso (FA) 8 rebounds.

JV: Lake George won.

HARTFORD 45, SALEM 42

League: Adirondack League

Hartford (5-5, 7-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Gavon Darfler 6 0 8 20

Brandon Harrington 0 2 2 8

Raymond Harrington 2 1 0 7

Aaron Mitchell 0 1 0 3

JP Lavin 2 0 2 6

Jacob Fish 0 0 1 1

Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Logan Smith 0 0 0 0

Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 4 13 45

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Conner Chilson 1 1 2 7

Blake Baylor 4 1 0 11

Eli Truehart 1 1 0 5

Phil Mazzucco 1 0 0 2

Ian Lockheart 3 0 1 7

Aden Terry 3 0 0 6

Brady Nichols 2 0 0 4

Chris Barrett 0 0 0 0

Charlie Myler 0 0 0 0

Carl George 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 3 3 42

Hartford 14 10 8 13 — 45

Salem 8 15 11 8 — 42

Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 18 rebounds. Lavin (Hart) 10 rebounds.

JV: Salem won.

Notes: Both squads played tremendous on the defensive end. Brandon Harrington played excellent individual defense on Salem’s Aden Terry, holding him to six points. Blake Baylor had an excellent all-around game for Salem, scoring 11 points.

WHITEHALL 67, FORT EDWARD 38

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Mikey Taylor 0 0 1 1

Ashe Sullivan 2 0 2 6

Brody Sullivan 5 1 1 14

Bryce Tyler 3 0 0 6

Colby Phillips 1 0 0 2

Ghrady Havens 3 0 0 6

Shawn Rivers 0 0 0 0

Chris Yasko 0 1 0 3

Totals 14 2 4 38

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 15 2 2 38

Cash Burgey 7 0 0 14

Jordan Gould 0 0 2 2

Matt Redmond 1 0 0 2

Brandon Bakerian 0 0 0 0

Matt Gould 4 0 0 8

Preston Bakerian 1 0 0 2

Derek Patch 0 0 1 1

Totals 28 2 5 67

Fort Edward 10 9 10 9 — 38

Whitehall 20 17 12 18 — 67

JV: Whitehall won.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 70, WARRENSBURG 35

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (8-2, 9-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Caden Wilson 1 0 2 4

John Fraser 3 1 1 10

Chad Harris 2 1 1 8

Danny McMahon 8 2 1 23

Isiah Smead 0 0 3 3

Andrew Warner 3 0 1 7

Eli Waterhouse 0 1 0 3

Donald Harder 2 1 0 7

Zach Caldwell 2 0 1 5

Totals 21 6 10 70

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Steve Schloss 0 2 0 6

Brady Cheney 0 2 0 6

Thomas O’Sullivan 2 0 0 4

Mike Tyrell 2 0 1 5

Chippy Mason 4 2 0 14

Totals 8 6 1 35

Had.-Luzerne 16 21 23 10 — 70

Warrensburg 4 7 16 8 — 35

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.

CAMBRIDGE 64, BERLIN 30

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (3-1, 5-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Qqilive 1 0 0 2

Owen Foyle 0 1 0 3

Jacob Ruggles 1 0 0 2

Brad Rowland 1 0 3 5

Brian Hall 2 2 0 10

Soyer Mattison 2 1 0 7

Matt Romack 0 2 0 6

Calvin S 1 0 0 2

Nick Murphy 4 0 2 10

Ben Epler 1 2 0 8

Jeff Burk 5 0 1 11

Totals 18 8 6 66

Berlin

2P 3P FT TP

Roman Kane 1 1 0 5

Brandon Rifenburg 1 1 0 5

Malachi Ritter 1 1 0 5

Shawn Pawlows 0 0 0 0

Kasey Billert 0 0 1 1

Gavin Bink 0 0 0 0

Gabe Colin 1 0 1 3

Gabe Hemendinger 0 0 0 0

Ben Ruebel 0 0 2 2

Charlie Niles 0 1 0 3

Malik Plouffe 0 0 0 0

Dan Rouffe 0 2 0 6

Connor Votra 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 6 4 30

Cambridge 19 16 11 18 — 64

Berlin 9 1 8 12 — 30

Other stats: Ritter (Ber) 4 rebounds. Kane (Ber) 3 rebounds. Colin (Ber) 3 rebounds.

HOOSICK FALLS 81, SARATOGA CCATHOLIC 58

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Kempf 9 2 12 36

Burnett 2 1 0 7

Williams 9 3 1 28

Rose 3 1 1 10

Totals 23 7 14 81

Saratoga Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 0 5 0 15

Catone 2 5 0 19

Barile 2 1 0 7

Day 3 0 0 6

McCarroll 1 2 3 11

Totals 8 13 3 58

Hoosick Falls 18 24 19 20 — 81

Spa Catholic 20 14 6 18 — 58

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

BOQUET VALLEY 44, BOLTON 32

League: MVAC

Boquet Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Liberi 5 3 4 23

Ethan Graham 2 1 0 7

Ryley Mousseau 0 1 0 3

Brayden Drew 3 0 0 6

Brandon Tromblee 2 0 1 5

Totals 12 5 5 44

Bolton (2-8, 2-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Jordan Nieves 1 0 1 3

Kevin Neacy 4 1 0 11

Michael Baker 2 0 0 4

Andrew Johnson 0 1 0 3

Kyle Lajeunesse 2 0 0 4

Jayden Mignot 1 1 2 7

Totals 10 3 3 32

Boquet Valley 10 9 13 12 — 44

Bolton 4 2 15 11 — 32

Notes: Boquet Valley used an early lead to hold off a second-half surge by Bolton.

