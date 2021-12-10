ROUNDUP: Strong third quarter carries Hartford; Scots stay unbeaten

HARTFORD 56, FORT EDWARD 48

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zack Bartholomew;1;0;3;5

Ash Sullivan;6;0;2;14

Noah Dukett;2;1;1;8

M. Glass;3;1;0;9

B. Kamburelis;3;2;0;12

G. Glass;0;0;0;0

B. Hurlburt;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;4;6;48

Hartford (1-1, 3-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;3;0;0;6

Cody Baker;0;1;0;3

Ray Harrington;2;3;6;19

Logan Reynolds;3;2;1;13

Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2

Caleb Boucher;1;0;0;2

Austin Wells;3;0;1;7

Seth Sharpe;2;0;0;4

Totals;15;6;8;56

Fort Edward;13;13;10;12 — 48

Hartford;13;12;20;11 — 56

Other stats: Stewart (Hart) 12 rebounds. Reynolds (Hart) 10 rebounds. Baker (Hart) 4 assists.

JV: Fort Edward won

Notes: Hartford built a hard-fought eight-point lead after three quarters and held off a scrappy Fort Edward squad in the fourth to secure the victory.

ARGYLE 58, SALEM 39

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (2-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;4;0;0;8

Hunter Ingram;3;2;4;16

Derek Liddle;3;0;6;12

Jared Mantello;1;0;2;4

Justin McWhorter;9;0;0;18

Totals;20;2;12;58

Salem (1-1, 3-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;3;2;4;16

Zachariah Miller;4;0;1;9

Josh Harrington;2;0;0;4

Nate Twitchell;0;0;1;1

Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2

Chase Losee;1;0;0;2

Altwon Webster;1;0;3;5

Totals;12;2;9;39

Argyle;15;13;14;16 — 58

Salem;14;10;6;9 — 39

Notes: Justin McWhorter scored a game-high 18 points to lead Argyle. The Scots tightened up the defense in the second half, holding Salem to 15 points. Connor Chilson paced the Generals with 16 points.

LAKE GEORGE 81, NORTH WARREN 38

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;3;1;0;9

Sean Evans;1;1;0;5

Zach Hopper;3;0;3;9

Andrew Beadnell;1;0;0;2

Cooper Morehouse;2;1;1;8

Connor Jennings;0;1;0;3

Kevin Monroe;1;0;0;2

Angelo Willette;0;0;0;0

Dylan Carwan;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;4;4;38

Lake George (2-0, 3-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;3;6;1;25

Jack Welch;3;0;0;6

Julius Moffitt;1;5;2;19

Luke Sheldon;5;0;3;13

Dan Barber;3;0;2;8

Nate Hohman;2;0;0;4

isaac Herrick;1;0;0;2

Devlyn Monroe;2;0;0;4

Kyle Dolan;0;0;0;0

Totals;20;11;8;81

North Warren;6;8;13;11 — 38

Lake George;14;22;31;14 — 81

JV: Lake George won.

Notes: Warriors got off to a slow start, but poured it on in the second and third quarters to win their league matchup with North Warren.

FORT ANN 55, CORINTH 29

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Wright;3;0;0;6

Mason Brownell;3;0;0;6

Alex Wiseman;1;0;0;2

Zach Guilder;3;2;0;12

David White;1;0;1;3

Totals;11;2;1;29

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jackson Paige;9;0;1;19

Dylan Brown;9;1;2;23

Garrett Brown;0;0;0;0

Callon Sutliff;2;2;0;10

Javier Hernandez;0;0;3;3

Riley Stranahan;0;0;0;0

Alejandro Stowhas;0;0;0;0

Totals;20;3;6;55

Corinth;7;4;12;6 — 29

Fort Ann;14;19;13;9 — 55

Other stats: Paige (FA) 12 rebounds.

GLENS FALLS 56, SCHUYLERVILLE 41

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abruscuto;1;0;0;2

Boldus;1;0;0;2

Lukas Sherman;7;1;3;20

Dow;1;1;2;7

Patrick;1;0;0;2

Guluck;0;0;0;0

Headen;1;0;0;2

Brophy;1;0;0;2

Luzadis;1;0;0;2

Owen Sherman;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;2;5;41

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Trey Patton;2;1;1;8

Frost;0;0;0;0

McTiernan;0;0;0;0

Woodell;4;0;3;11

McClenning;1;0;0;2

Kellen Driscoll;1;5;4;21

Cooper Nadler;5;0;0;10

Cole Bennett;2;0;0;4

Totals;15;6;8;56

Schuylerville;11;5;13;12 — 41

Glens Falls;12;16;13;15 — 56

JV: Glens Falls won.

AMSTERDAM 72, QUEENSBURY 57

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (1-2, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tyrell Douglas;3;1;2;11

Ceaser Thompson;6;2;8;26

Jhai Vellon;3;0;0;6

JaSean Vahn;5;1;0;13

Garrett McHeard;1;0;0;2

JJ Pleasant;1;0;0;2

Alec Barton;1;0;0;2

Victor Dueno;5;0;0;10

Totals;25;4;10;72

Amsterdam (3-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Bleibtrey;1;3;1;12

Ryan Havern;0;0;0;0

Ryan Blanchard;0;0;0;0

Zion Freeman;3;1;2;11

Trevon Bailey;5;1;2;15

Deondre Guignard;3;0;3;9

Ethan Starr;1;0;0;2

Koda Jones;0;0;1;1

Peyton Phillips;1;0;0;2

Gage Berube;1;1;0;5

Tom Kenny;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Mike Kilgallon;0;0;0;0

Jeremih Cross;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;6;9;57

Queensbury;15;7;19;16 — 57

Amsterdam;20;20;14;18 — 72

Other stats: Vellon (Q) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Guignard (A) 9 rebounds. Freeman (A) 4 assists.

JV: Queensbury, 64-55.

SCOTIA 59, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 51

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Fraterrigo;2;0;7;11

Bradt;1;0;0;2

Bettaglia;0;1;0;3

Corker;7;0;2;16

Kline;9;2;1;25

Vien;1;0;0;2

Totals;20;3;10;59

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stimpson;1;3;2;13

Carpenter;2;1;0;7

Viger;1;0;0;2

DeLisle;4;0;4;12

Lilac;4;1;0;11

Melvin;1;1;1;6

Totals;13;6;7;51

Scotia;20;9;20;10 — 59

South High;11;14;7;19 — 51

JV: South Glens Falls won.

NEWCOMB 54, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 24

League: MVAC

Indian Lake-Long Lake (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Garrett Hutchins;2;2;1;11

Joey Brouthers;1;3;0;11

John Meher;0;0;0;0

Deuce Hosley;1;0;0;2

Jacob Hall;0;0;0;0

Garrit Clark;0;0;0;0

Totals;4;5;1;24

Newcomb (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Bush;11;0;4;26

Rhiannon Sandiford;3;0;0;6

Josh Armstrong;2;0;2;6

Marcus Armstrong;4;0;0;8

Eric Bush;0;0;0;0

Gavin Fifield;0;0;3;3

Ben Lamos;0;0;0;0

Konstantin Zaystev;0;0;0;0

Eduardo Aguila;0;0;0;0

Jordan Colon;2;0;1;5

Totals;22;0;10;54

Indian/Long Lake;11;6;3;4 — 24

Newcomb;16;18;13;7 — 54

Notes: Logan Bush was dominant.

BOLTON 35, KEENE 30

League: MVAC

Keene

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Johnny Ciato;0;2;0;6

Henry Becker;0;0;2;2

Zane DelPozo;2;0;1;5

Jackson Ruppert;0;0;0;0

Kennan Linton;3;0;0;6

Vann Morrelli;4;0;3;11

Hyler Isham;0;0;0;0

Carter Smith;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;2;6;30

Bolton (1-2, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jace Hubert;3;3;2;17

Andrew Johnson;0;0;0;0

Sullivan Eager;0;0;0;0

Addison Kelley;1;0;1;3

Chris Becker;1;0;1;3

Tyler Trowbridge;2;1;1;8

Lukas Becker;2;0;0;4

Totals;9;4;5;35

Keene;14;10;5;1 — 30

Bolton;11;7;10;7 — 35

Other stats: Lukas Becker (Bol) 10 rebounds. Chris Becker (Bol) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Bolton won its first game dating back to 2020. Eighth-grader Jace Hubert led all scorers with 17 points and Bolton used a strong second half to pull ahead in a battle between two very young teams.

GREENWICH 81, CAMBRIDGE 34

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (0-2, 0-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Andrew Clark;2;0;1;5

Hughes;0;1;1;4

Alex Clark;1;0;0;2

Thomas;4;0;0;8

Gulley;1;0;0;2

Wilkins;0;1;0;3

Richer;5;0;0;10

Totals;13;2;2;34

Greenwich (1-1, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;8;1;4;23

Jacob Ziehm;5;1;2;15

Bradley Brophy;0;1;0;3

Robert Barnes;3;0;0;6

Jayden Hughes;2;1;0;7

Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4

Ryan Alling;1;0;0;2

Joe Skiff;1;0;4;6

Deontae Bennett;4;2;1;15

Totals;26;6;11;81

Cambridge;5;14;10;5 — 34

Greenwich;24;22;16;19 — 81

JV: Greenwich won.

HOOSICK FALLS 58, WATERFORD 46

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls (2-0, 4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;1;0;2;4

Connor Jones;1;2;3;11

Dylan Baker;3;0;6;12

Jake Sparks;5;1;4;17

Andrew Sparks;0;0;0;0

Jack Cavanaugh;0;0;2;2

Mat Kempf;0;1;0;3

Tucker Thayne;4;0;0;8

Totals;14;4;17;57

Waterford (1-2, 3-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Derrick Pontore;1;1;0;5

Gavin Bodah;7;0;1;15

Connor Kennedy;0;1;0;3

Howard Phelan;2;3;3;16

Lucas Cassin;1;0;0;2

Harrison Chapin;1;1;0;5

Totals;12;6;4;46

Hoosick Falls;6;12;17;23 — 58

Waterford;5;12;8;21 — 46

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 11 rebounds. Thayne (HoF) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Hoosick Falls was down 17-10 midway through the second quarter. From that point on, Hoosick Falls outscored Waterford 48-29 to move to 4-0 on the season.

