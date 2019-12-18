Roundup: Strong fourth quarter carries QHS; Granville stays unbeaten

Queensbury overcame South High in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Corinth, Granville, North Warren and Spa Catholic also won.
QUEENSBURY 66, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 62
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury
2P 3P FT TP
Gilligan 2 1 0 7
Bleibtrey 2 2 0 10
Collins 3 0 0 6
Johnson 0 4 3 15
Conlon 3 4 0 18
Edwards 1 1 1 6
Rodriguez 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 12 4 64
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 2 6 3 25
Viger 2 0 2 6
Woodard 5 4 1 23
Aday 1 0 2 4
Bobbitt 1 0 0 2
Quintal 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 10 8 62
Queensbury 15 18 17 16 — 66
South High 19 13 23 7 — 62
JV: South Glens Falls won.
CORINTH 52, WHITEHALL 40
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Tyler Brooks 1 0 6 8
Jordan Gould 0 1 0 3
Dillon Brown 1 0 0 2
Matt Redmond 0 1 0 3
Brandon Bakerian 1 0 1 3
Matt Gould 1 0 1 3
Preston Bakerian 2 0 3 7
Derek Patch 1 1 6 11
Totals 7 3 17 40
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Cody Decker 1 2 2 10
Gabe Allen 1 2 2 10
Isaac Melville 5 1 0 13
Dillon Dumas 2 0 2 6
Bryant Rubin 1 0 0 2
Connor Smith 2 0 1 5
Mason Walker 0 2 0 6
Totals 12 7 7 52
Whitehall 7 9 11 13 — 40
Corinth 15 5 18 14 — 52
JV: Whitehall won.
GRANVILLE 66, FORT ANN 50
League: Adirondack League
Granville (4-0, 4-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Bourn 5 0 0 10
Nelson 5 1 1 14
Williams 8 1 6 25
Oakman 3 2 0 12
Saddlemire 1 0 0 2
Norton 0 0 1 1
Rice 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 4 8 66
Fort Ann (2-2, 2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Barnes 1 0 0 2
Dornan 3 1 2 11
Loso 0 2 3 9
Lamotte 1 0 0 2
Frost 5 0 2 12
Ward 1 1 0 5
Dinwiddie 4 0 1 9
Totals 15 4 8 50
Granville 11 19 16 20 — 66
Fort Ann 14 9 9 18 — 50
Other stats: Frost (FA) 14 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
NORTH WARREN 65, HARTFORD 52
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gavon Darfler 8 0 3 19
B. Harrington 2 3 0 13
Ray Harrington 0 2 2 8
Aaron Mitchell 2 1 0 7
Cj White 0 1 0 3
Logan Smith 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 7 5 52
North Warren (3-0, 5-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 4 1 7 18
Ryan Miller 5 0 0 10
Nate Hopper 1 0 0 2
Tanner Dunkley 8 0 0 16
James Steen 4 0 0 8
Mario Willette 1 0 0 2
Jack Jennings 1 1 0 5
Wyatt Gereau 2 0 0 4
Totals 26 2 7 65
Hartford 5 16 16 15 — 52
North Warren 19 12 14 20 — 65
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 15 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 7 rebounds. Jennings (NW) 3 rebounds, 3 assists. Miller (NW) 5 assists. Girard (NW) 4 assists. Tanner Dunkley had 3 blocks.
JV: North warren won.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 68, STILLWATER 55
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater (0-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Brian Mcneal 3 1 0 9
Galarneor 1 2 0 8
Cj Mcneil 1 1 0 5
Zecca 1 0 0 2
Cutler 6 0 0 12
Totals 12 4 0 36
Saratoga Catholic (2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 3 4 3 21
Catone 0 3 3 12
Barile 1 1 3 8
Day 4 0 1 9
McCarroll 5 0 8 18
Totals 13 8 18 68
Stillwater 13 14 9 19 — 55
Spa Catholic 16 18 14 20 — 68
JV: Stillwater won.