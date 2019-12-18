Roundup: Strong fourth quarter carries QHS; Granville stays unbeaten
Roundup: Strong fourth quarter carries QHS; Granville stays unbeaten

From the Wednesday's Prep Recap: Basketball, wrestling, hockey and bowling, plus Thursday's schedule series
Queensbury overcame South High in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Corinth, Granville, North Warren and Spa Catholic also won.

QUEENSBURY 66, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 62

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury

2P 3P FT TP

Gilligan 2 1 0 7

Bleibtrey 2 2 0 10

Collins 3 0 0 6

Johnson 0 4 3 15

Conlon 3 4 0 18

Edwards 1 1 1 6

Rodriguez 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 12 4 64

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 2 6 3 25

Viger 2 0 2 6

Woodard 5 4 1 23

Aday 1 0 2 4

Bobbitt 1 0 0 2

Quintal 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 10 8 62

Queensbury 15 18 17 16 — 66

South High 19 13 23 7 — 62

JV: South Glens Falls won.

CORINTH 52, WHITEHALL 40

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Tyler Brooks 1 0 6 8

Jordan Gould 0 1 0 3

Dillon Brown 1 0 0 2

Matt Redmond 0 1 0 3

Brandon Bakerian 1 0 1 3

Matt Gould 1 0 1 3

Preston Bakerian 2 0 3 7

Derek Patch 1 1 6 11

Totals 7 3 17 40

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Cody Decker 1 2 2 10

Gabe Allen 1 2 2 10

Isaac Melville 5 1 0 13

Dillon Dumas 2 0 2 6

Bryant Rubin 1 0 0 2

Connor Smith 2 0 1 5

Mason Walker 0 2 0 6

Totals 12 7 7 52

Whitehall 7 9 11 13 — 40

Corinth 15 5 18 14 — 52

JV: Whitehall won.

GRANVILLE 66, FORT ANN 50

League: Adirondack League

Granville (4-0, 4-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Bourn 5 0 0 10

Nelson 5 1 1 14

Williams 8 1 6 25

Oakman 3 2 0 12

Saddlemire 1 0 0 2

Norton 0 0 1 1

Rice 1 0 0 2

Totals 23 4 8 66

Fort Ann (2-2, 2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Barnes 1 0 0 2

Dornan 3 1 2 11

Loso 0 2 3 9

Lamotte 1 0 0 2

Frost 5 0 2 12

Ward 1 1 0 5

Dinwiddie 4 0 1 9

Totals 15 4 8 50

Granville 11 19 16 20 — 66

Fort Ann 14 9 9 18 — 50

Other stats: Frost (FA) 14 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

NORTH WARREN 65, HARTFORD 52

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gavon Darfler 8 0 3 19

B. Harrington 2 3 0 13

Ray Harrington 0 2 2 8

Aaron Mitchell 2 1 0 7

Cj White 0 1 0 3

Logan Smith 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 7 5 52

North Warren (3-0, 5-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 4 1 7 18

Ryan Miller 5 0 0 10

Nate Hopper 1 0 0 2

Tanner Dunkley 8 0 0 16

James Steen 4 0 0 8

Mario Willette 1 0 0 2

Jack Jennings 1 1 0 5

Wyatt Gereau 2 0 0 4

Totals 26 2 7 65

Hartford 5 16 16 15 — 52

North Warren 19 12 14 20 — 65

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 15 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 7 rebounds. Jennings (NW) 3 rebounds, 3 assists. Miller (NW) 5 assists. Girard (NW) 4 assists. Tanner Dunkley had 3 blocks.

JV: North warren won.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 68, STILLWATER 55

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater (0-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Brian Mcneal 3 1 0 9

Galarneor 1 2 0 8

Cj Mcneil 1 1 0 5

Zecca 1 0 0 2

Cutler 6 0 0 12

Totals 12 4 0 36

Saratoga Catholic (2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 3 4 3 21

Catone 0 3 3 12

Barile 1 1 3 8

Day 4 0 1 9

McCarroll 5 0 8 18

Totals 13 8 18 68

Stillwater 13 14 9 19 — 55

Spa Catholic 16 18 14 20 — 68

JV: Stillwater won.

