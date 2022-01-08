 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Stillwater gets ahead quickly, cruises to win

  • 0

STILLWATER 65, CAMBRIDGE 28

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

CJ McNeil 2 2 3 13

Jaxon Mueller 7 0 1 15

Carter Wichelns 3 0 0 6

Joe McDonough 4 0 3 11

Thomas McDonough 3 3 0 15

Reese Hotaling 1 0 0 2

Caleb Stecker 0 1 0 3

Totals 20 6 7 65

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Mason MacDougall 1 3 0 11

Isaac Toleman 2 1 0 7

Jackson Thomas 1 0 1 3

People are also reading…

Dillon Hughes 1 1 0 5

Jeb Gulley 1 0 0 2

Totals 6 5 1 28

Stillwater 26 8 12 19 — 65

Cambridge 3 11 9 5 — 28

JV: Stillwater won.

BOQUET VALLEY 88,

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 45

League: MVAC, Friday

Boquet Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Dominic Smith 1 0 0 2

Jackson Hooper 6 0 1 13

Ben Burda 6 1 4 19

Michael Race 1 0 0 2

Bode Buehler 0 0 4 4

Jameson Fiegl 4 0 0 8

Aidan Lobdell 11 0 0 22

Maddox Rice 5 0 0 10

Beckham Egglefield 4 0 0 8

Totals 38 1 9 88

Johnsburg-Minerva (1-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Yanden Cleveland 7 0 3 17

Brayden Poirer 0 0 0 0

Nate Vanderwarker 1 0 1 3

Angelo Galle 2 0 0 4

Tyler Moses 0 0 0 0

Andrew Prosser 0 0 0 0

Noah Moffitt 0 0 0 0

Rodney Wolfe 7 1 4 21

Totals 17 1 8 45

Boquet Valley 26 22 25 15 — 88

J’burg-Minerva 7 2 16 20 — 45

Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 11 rebounds, 1 assists. Cleveland (J-M) 8 rebounds, 6 assists. Galle (J-M) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Boquet’s strong defense created a big lead early. Johnsburg-Minerva played hard with Yanden Cleveland adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals to go with his 17 points, while Rodney Wolfe added 11 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals to go with his team-high 21 points.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News