ROUNDUP: Stillwater gets ahead quickly, cruises to win

STILLWATER 65, CAMBRIDGE 28
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
CJ McNeil 2 2 3 13
Jaxon Mueller 7 0 1 15
Carter Wichelns 3 0 0 6
Joe McDonough 4 0 3 11
Thomas McDonough 3 3 0 15
Reese Hotaling 1 0 0 2
Caleb Stecker 0 1 0 3
Totals 20 6 7 65
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Mason MacDougall 1 3 0 11
Isaac Toleman 2 1 0 7
Jackson Thomas 1 0 1 3
Dillon Hughes 1 1 0 5
Jeb Gulley 1 0 0 2
Totals 6 5 1 28
Stillwater 26 8 12 19 — 65
Cambridge 3 11 9 5 — 28
JV: Stillwater won.
BOQUET VALLEY 88,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 45
League: MVAC, Friday
Boquet Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Dominic Smith 1 0 0 2
Jackson Hooper 6 0 1 13
Ben Burda 6 1 4 19
Michael Race 1 0 0 2
Bode Buehler 0 0 4 4
Jameson Fiegl 4 0 0 8
Aidan Lobdell 11 0 0 22
Maddox Rice 5 0 0 10
Beckham Egglefield 4 0 0 8
Totals 38 1 9 88
Johnsburg-Minerva (1-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Yanden Cleveland 7 0 3 17
Brayden Poirer 0 0 0 0
Nate Vanderwarker 1 0 1 3
Angelo Galle 2 0 0 4
Tyler Moses 0 0 0 0
Andrew Prosser 0 0 0 0
Noah Moffitt 0 0 0 0
Rodney Wolfe 7 1 4 21
Totals 17 1 8 45
Boquet Valley 26 22 25 15 — 88
J’burg-Minerva 7 2 16 20 — 45
Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 11 rebounds, 1 assists. Cleveland (J-M) 8 rebounds, 6 assists. Galle (J-M) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Boquet’s strong defense created a big lead early. Johnsburg-Minerva played hard with Yanden Cleveland adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals to go with his 17 points, while Rodney Wolfe added 11 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals to go with his team-high 21 points.