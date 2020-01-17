Roundup: Spartans rally past Horses; Mazzucco helps Salem nip Cards
Roundup: Spartans rally past Horses; Mazzucco helps Salem nip Cards

Boys basketball: Queensbury at Schuylerville

Schuylerville's Lukas Sherman goes up for a shot during the Black Horses' boys basketball game against Queensbury on Friday.

 Greg Brownell,

NOTE: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect final score for the Queensbury/Schuylerville game.

QUEENSBURY 79,
SCHUYLERVILLE 67

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (8-2, 9-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Matt Gilligan;1;2;0;8

Bryce Bleibtrey;4;2;5;19

Nate Johnson;2;1;0;7

Matt Conlon;7;1;2;19

Asa Edwards;1;5;0;17

Jason Rodriguez;3;0;1;7

Joe Slattery;1;0;0;2

Nate Van Anden;0;0;0;0

Shane Rutherford;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;11;8;79

Schuylerville (2-8, 2-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Vanderhoof;4;0;0;8

Alex Vallee;2;0;1;5

Owen Sherman;3;5;0;21

Ryan Dow;0;5;3;18

Lucas Sherman;3;1;3;12

Sam McGarahan;0;0;0;0

Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3

Totals;12;12;7;67

Queensbury;23;9;23;24 — 79

Schuylerville;20;20;15;12 — 67

JV: Queensbury won.

GLENS FALLS 56, HUDSON FALLS 48

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Noah Girard 2 1 5 12

David Barclay 6 0 0 12

Griffin Woodell 4 0 0 8

Evan Wiggins 2 0 2 6

Zachary Barrett 0 2 0 6

Nick Danahy 5 0 2 12

Totals 19 3 9 56

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 1 1 0 5

Riley Maddison 2 0 1 5

Jonathan Beagle 4 0 10 18

Stephen Currier 0 0 0 0

Jack Hogan 5 1 2 15

Alex Labshere 1 0 0 2

Peyton Smith 0 1 0 3

Totals 13 3 13 48

Glens Falls 17 13 15 11 — 56

Hudson Falls 11 6 14 17 — 48

JV: Hudson Falls won.

SALEM 46, FORT ANN 45

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 1 0 1 3

Blake Baylor 2 0 1 5

Eli Truehart 1 0 0 2

Charlie Myler 1 0 0 2

Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5

Ian Lockhart 5 0 0 10

Aden Terry 7 0 5 19

Totals 19 0 8 46

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0

Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0

Tyler Steves 3 0 0 6

Ty Loso 0 2 3 9

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

James Lamotte 0 0 0 0

Dylan Frost 5 1 5 18

Patrick Ward 1 1 0 5

Ben Dinwidde 3 0 1 7

Totals 12 4 9 45

Salem 14 8 14 10 — 46

Fort Ann 10 8 16 11 — 45

JV: Salem won.

Notes: Phil Mazzucco scored off a missed free throw with 5.5 seconds left to give Salem the win.

HARTFORD 69, WARRENSBURG 38

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Fish 2 0 0 4

Raymond Harrington 2 0 2 6

Logan Smith 0 2 0 6

Brandon Harrington 8 2 0 22

Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3

Gavon Darfler 6 0 7 19

James Lavin 4 0 1 9

Totals 22 5 10 69

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 1 6 0 20

Steve Schloss 1 0 0 2

Mike Tyrell 3 1 3 12

Chippy Mason 2 0 0 4

Totals 7 7 3 38

Hartford 19 16 18 16 — 69

Warrensburg 9 7 12 10 — 38

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 11 rebounds, 5 assists. Schloss (War) 3 assists.

JV: Hartford won.

GRANVILLE 79, WHITEHALL 56

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Folk 3 3 2 17

Cash Burgey 5 0 1 11

Jordan Gould 0 0 0 0

Matt Redmond 0 4 2 14

Brandon Bakerian 1 0 0 2

Matt Gould 4 0 0 8

Preston Bakerian 0 0 0 0

Derek Patch 0 1 1 4

Totals 13 8 6 56

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Taylor Bourn 4 0 1 9

Josh Nelson 1 0 2 4

Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0

Jarett Williams 3 4 6 24

Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0

Josh Oakman 4 5 4 27

Kaedin Saddlemire 3 0 1 7

Brad Lamb 0 0 0 0

Byrce Norton 2 0 0 4

Ryan Kunen 0 0 0 0

Cody Rice 2 0 0 4

Totals 19 9 14 79

Whitehall 12 21 10 13 — 56

Granville 28 16 31 4 — 79

Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 9 rebounds. Saddlemire (Gra) 7 rebounds. Norton (Gra) 7 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

CAMBRIDGE 39, TAMARAC 37

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Poulin J 1 1 0 5

Rice Z 1 3 0 11

Honsinger D 0 0 1 1

Barbera J 3 1 0 9

Ednie M 1 0 0 2

DiCarlo R 1 0 1 3

Maxon D 2 0 2 6

Totals 9 5 4 37

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Rowland B 1 0 3 5

Hall B 3 0 1 7

Mattson S 1 1 0 5

Burke J 6 1 1 16

Epler B 1 1 1 6

Totals 12 3 6 39

Tamarac 8 13 7 9 — 37

Cambridge 9 5 19 6 — 39

JV: Tamarac won.

FORT EDWARD 46, CORINTH 39

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Ashton Sullivan 1 1 3 8

Brody Sullivan 4 0 1 9

Bryce Tyler 3 3 1 16

Will Denton 5 0 1 11

Shawn Rivers 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 4 6 46

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Gabe Allen 1 0 1 3

Isaac Melville 4 0 0 8

Colin Watkins 4 0 2 10

Dillon Dumas 1 1 1 6

Trent Kilinski 1 0 0 2

Connor Smith 2 0 0 4

Mason Walker 0 2 0 6

Totals 13 3 4 39

Fort Edward 6 12 11 17 — 46

Corinth 9 7 16 7 — 39

JV: Corinth won.

HOOSIC VALLEY 71, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 67

League: Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 6-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Robbie Bolen 2 1 1 8

Jordan Catone 2 3 3 16

Anthony Barile 4 3 3 20

Hayden Day 5 2 0 16

Ryan McCarroll 0 1 4 7

Ryan Condry 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 10 11 67

Hoosic Valley (1-2, 5-4)

2P 3P FT TP

CJ Bassett 3 2 0 12

Nolan Rafferty 3 2 3 15

Tyler Eddy 0 1 6 9

Gavin Giordano 0 3 6 15

Andrew Kalbfliesh 0 0 0 0

Nick Santiago 0 3 0 9

Matt Rowe 1 0 0 2

Ethan Caiazza 4 0 1 9

Totals 11 11 16 71

Spa Catholic 12 17 18 20 — 67

Hoosic Valley 12 21 14 24 — 71

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

Notes: Down by one point, CJ Bassett (HV) made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds left to give Hoosic Valley a one-point lead. The Indians held on for the Wasaren League victory.

STILLWATER 68, GREENWICH 50

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

Brian McNeil 10 0 2 22

James Galareau 2 0 0 4

Josh Luca 3 1 3 12

CJ McNeil 2 0 2 6

Grant Baker 4 1 2 13

Isaac Cutler 3 1 2 11

Totals 24 3 11 68

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 2 3 0 13

Sam Howard 1 0 0 2

Jesse Kuzmich 2 1 1 8

Max Maguire 0 0 3 3

Adam Newell 2 0 0 4

Christian O’Brien 0 3 0 9

Luke Pemrick 3 1 0 9

Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2

Totals 11 8 4 50

Stillwater 19 10 20 19 — 68

Greenwich 12 14 13 11 — 50

JV: Greenwich won.

MECHANICVILLE 60, HOOSICK FALLS 51

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville (3-0, 10-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Atalla 2 1 0 7

Tyler Dion 4 0 6 14

Luciano D’Ambro 2 0 0 4

Devin Garland 3 1 3 12

Josh Germain 1 6 1 21

Tyler Eiseman 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 8 10 60

Hoosick Falls (2-1, 10-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 1 0 10 12

Isiah Burnett 1 2 2 10

Max Kipp 2 1 3 10

Tristan Williams 4 0 8 16

Dmitri Rose 1 0 1 3

Totals 9 3 24 51

Mechanicville 21 11 12 16 — 60

Hoosick Falls 18 14 9 10 — 51

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

Notes: Mechanicville snapped Hoosick Falls’ 56-game Wasaren League winning streak.

WELLS 67, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 48

League: MVAC

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Daniel Johnson 0 0 1 1

Tyler Boleruck 3 2 1 13

Sebastian Beach 0 0 1 1

Jake V 1 0 0 2

Byron Stuart 7 7 6 41

Matt Richards 2 0 1 5

Mason Ward 1 0 0 2

Peter R. 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 9 10 67

John.-Minerva (0-4, 0-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Caleb Hughey 3 2 3 15

Anthony Galle 3 2 8 20

Ryan Morris 1 0 1 3

Jon Lorensen 1 0 0 2

Devon Millington 0 0 0 0

Rodney Wolfe 3 0 0 6

Chris Persons 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 4 12 48

Wells 19 8 20 20 — 67

J-Minerva 3 18 12 15 — 48

Other stats: Galle (J-M) 16 rebounds. Persons (J-Ma) 7 rebounds. Wolfe (J-M) 6 rebounds. Hughey (J-M) 4 assists.

Notes: Anthony Galle played a strong game for the Irish-Jags. Byron Stuart had a fantastic game for Wells hitting 7—3’s.

