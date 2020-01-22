Roundup: Spa Catholic, Johnsburg-Minerva, Burghers post wins

Saratoga Catholic surpassed the 80-point mark in beating Canajoharie in a non-league game on Wednesday. Jonhnsburg-Minerva picked up its first win of the season. Warrensburg also won.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 82, CANAJOHARIE 57
League: Non-league
Canajoharie
2P 3P FT TP
Fairly 5 1 0 13
Hyney 3 0 0 6
Tamsett 3 0 4 10
Ferguson 2 0 0 4
Johnson 6 0 0 12
Kwiatkowski 1 2 0 8
Hergal 2 0 0 4
Totals 22 3 4 57
Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 7-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 3 0 4 10
Catone 2 4 2 18
Barile 8 1 2 21
Day 6 0 0 12
McCarroll 5 1 1 14
Amendola 2 0 0 4
Lambert 0 1 0 3
Totals 26 7 9 82
Canajoharie 15 11 17 14 — 57
Spa Catholic 17 22 18 25 — 82
JV: Canajoharie won.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 62, INDIAN/LONG LAKE 23
League: MVAC
Indian Lake-Long Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Atwell 0 1 0 3
Garrett Hutchins 2 0 1 5
Jimmy Zumpano 0 0 1 1
Ken Immamura 0 1 0 3
Evan LaPririe 1 0 3 5
Tyler Wilkerson 3 0 0 6
Totals 6 2 5 23
Johnsburg-Minerva (1-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Hughey 11 0 0 22
Anthony Galle 8 0 0 16
Ryan Morris 1 2 0 8
Jon Lorensen 0 0 2 2
Devon Millington 2 0 1 5
Rodney Wolfe 1 3 0 11
Chris Persons 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 5 3 64
Indian/Long Lk. 5 5 8 5 — 23
J-Minerva 8 21 20 13 — 62
Other stats: Galle (J-M) 26 rebounds, 8 assists. Person (J-M) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Anthony Galle finished with 14 points, 26 rebounds, 8 assist and 4 steals. Freshman Rodney Wolfe hit three 3-pointers. Johnsburg-Minerva got its first win of the season after an 0-12 start. Johnsburg-Minerva had 25 steals as a team, lead by Devon Millington with 7.
WARRENSBURG 50, FORT EDWARD 48
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
S. Schloss 1 2 2 10
B. Cheney 0 3 0 9
T. O’Sullivan 2 0 2 6
M. Tyrell 3 0 2 8
C. Mason 3 0 11 17
Totals 9 5 17 50
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
M. Taylor 1 0 2 4
A. Sullivan 1 0 2 4
B. Sullivan 6 0 0 12
B. Tyler 2 2 1 11
W. Denton 1 1 3 8
C. Phillips 2 1 0 7
G. Havens 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 4 8 48
Warrensburg 9 19 10 12 — 50
Fort Edward 10 6 19 13 — 48
You have free articles remaining.
Other stats: Schloss (War) 13 rebounds. B. Sullivan (FE) 19 rebounds. Denton (FE) 11 rebounds.
JV: Warrensburg won.
AVERILL PARK 59, HUDSON FALLS 49
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls (6-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Swartz 0 2 0 6
Maddison 0 3 2 11
Beagle 5 0 6 16
Hogan 3 1 4 13
Smith 0 1 0 3
Totals 8 7 12 49
Averill Park
2P 3P FT TP
Romer 3 0 4 10
Lettko 6 1 3 18
Childrose 0 1 0 3
Long 0 1 0 3
Carucci 6 1 0 15
Re 3 0 3 9
Sullivan 0 0 1 1
Totals 18 4 11 59
Hudson Falls 12 6 16 15 — 49
Averill Park 15 12 11 21 — 59
LAKE PLACID 47, BOLTON 26
League: MVAC
Lake Placid
2P 3P FT TP
Jack Armstrong 1 1 1 6
Adnan Cecunjanin 1 2 0 8
Zach Gavin 0 1 0 3
Matt Brandes 7 3 1 24
Will Quilla 2 0 0 4
JJ Ledwith 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 7 2 47
Bolton (2-7, 2-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Jodan Nieves 0 0 0 0
Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0
Kevin Neacy 2 3 1 14
Michael Baker 0 0 0 0
Marvin Dobert 1 0 0 2
Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0
Kyle Lajeunesse 3 0 0 6
Jayden Mignot 2 0 0 4
Totals 8 3 1 26
Lake Placid 21 11 5 10 — 47
Bolton 2 16 2 6 — 26
Notes: Lake Placid made five 3-pointers in the first quarter. Three by Matt Brandes en route to his 24 point performance.
WELLS 61, NEWCOMB 27
League: MVAC
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Daniel Johnson 0 0 1 1
Stanley Koniszewski 1 0 0 2
Raymond Mismungu 1 0 0 2
Tyler Bolebrurch 7 2 2 22
Sabastian Beach 1 0 0 2
Byron Stuart 4 6 1 27
Matt Richards 2 0 1 5
Totals 16 8 5 61
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Mason Allen 1 0 0 2
Zachary Phelps 2 0 0 4
Lam Tran 0 0 0 0
Elliott Vaughn 0 1 0 3
Connor Davie 2 0 0 4
Alvaro SantaFe 2 0 1 5
Brayden Bush 1 0 0 2
Jordon Colon 1 0 0 2
Joshua Armstrong 2 0 1 5
Totals 11 1 2 27
Wells 19 18 16 8 — 61
Newcomb 4 11 4 8 — 27