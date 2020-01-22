Roundup: Spa Catholic, Johnsburg-Minerva, Burghers post wins
Saratoga Catholic surpassed the 80-point mark in beating Canajoharie in a non-league game on Wednesday. Jonhnsburg-Minerva picked up its first win of the season. Warrensburg also won.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 82, CANAJOHARIE 57

League: Non-league

Canajoharie

2P 3P FT TP

Fairly 5 1 0 13

Hyney 3 0 0 6

Tamsett 3 0 4 10

Ferguson 2 0 0 4

Johnson 6 0 0 12

Kwiatkowski 1 2 0 8

Hergal 2 0 0 4

Totals 22 3 4 57

Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 7-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 3 0 4 10

Catone 2 4 2 18

Barile 8 1 2 21

Day 6 0 0 12

McCarroll 5 1 1 14

Amendola 2 0 0 4

Lambert 0 1 0 3

Totals 26 7 9 82

Canajoharie 15 11 17 14 — 57

Spa Catholic 17 22 18 25 — 82

JV: Canajoharie won.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 62, INDIAN/LONG LAKE 23

League: MVAC

Indian Lake-Long Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Atwell 0 1 0 3

Garrett Hutchins 2 0 1 5

Jimmy Zumpano 0 0 1 1

Ken Immamura 0 1 0 3

Evan LaPririe 1 0 3 5

Tyler Wilkerson 3 0 0 6

Totals 6 2 5 23

Johnsburg-Minerva (1-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Caleb Hughey 11 0 0 22

Anthony Galle 8 0 0 16

Ryan Morris 1 2 0 8

Jon Lorensen 0 0 2 2

Devon Millington 2 0 1 5

Rodney Wolfe 1 3 0 11

Chris Persons 0 0 0 0

Totals 23 5 3 64

Indian/Long Lk. 5 5 8 5 — 23

J-Minerva 8 21 20 13 — 62

Other stats: Galle (J-M) 26 rebounds, 8 assists. Person (J-M) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Anthony Galle finished with 14 points, 26 rebounds, 8 assist and 4 steals. Freshman Rodney Wolfe hit three 3-pointers. Johnsburg-Minerva got its first win of the season after an 0-12 start. Johnsburg-Minerva had 25 steals as a team, lead by Devon Millington with 7.

WARRENSBURG 50, FORT EDWARD 48

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

S. Schloss 1 2 2 10

B. Cheney 0 3 0 9

T. O’Sullivan 2 0 2 6

M. Tyrell 3 0 2 8

C. Mason 3 0 11 17

Totals 9 5 17 50

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

M. Taylor 1 0 2 4

A. Sullivan 1 0 2 4

B. Sullivan 6 0 0 12

B. Tyler 2 2 1 11

W. Denton 1 1 3 8

C. Phillips 2 1 0 7

G. Havens 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 4 8 48

Warrensburg 9 19 10 12 — 50

Fort Edward 10 6 19 13 — 48

Other stats: Schloss (War) 13 rebounds. B. Sullivan (FE) 19 rebounds. Denton (FE) 11 rebounds.

JV: Warrensburg won.

AVERILL PARK 59, HUDSON FALLS 49

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls (6-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Swartz 0 2 0 6

Maddison 0 3 2 11

Beagle 5 0 6 16

Hogan 3 1 4 13

Smith 0 1 0 3

Totals 8 7 12 49

Averill Park

2P 3P FT TP

Romer 3 0 4 10

Lettko 6 1 3 18

Childrose 0 1 0 3

Long 0 1 0 3

Carucci 6 1 0 15

Re 3 0 3 9

Sullivan 0 0 1 1

Totals 18 4 11 59

Hudson Falls 12 6 16 15 — 49

Averill Park 15 12 11 21 — 59

LAKE PLACID 47, BOLTON 26

League: MVAC

Lake Placid

2P 3P FT TP

Jack Armstrong 1 1 1 6

Adnan Cecunjanin 1 2 0 8

Zach Gavin 0 1 0 3

Matt Brandes 7 3 1 24

Will Quilla 2 0 0 4

JJ Ledwith 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 7 2 47

Bolton (2-7, 2-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Jodan Nieves 0 0 0 0

Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0

Kevin Neacy 2 3 1 14

Michael Baker 0 0 0 0

Marvin Dobert 1 0 0 2

Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0

Kyle Lajeunesse 3 0 0 6

Jayden Mignot 2 0 0 4

Totals 8 3 1 26

Lake Placid 21 11 5 10 — 47

Bolton 2 16 2 6 — 26

Notes: Lake Placid made five 3-pointers in the first quarter. Three by Matt Brandes en route to his 24 point performance.

WELLS 61, NEWCOMB 27

League: MVAC

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Daniel Johnson 0 0 1 1

Stanley Koniszewski 1 0 0 2

Raymond Mismungu 1 0 0 2

Tyler Bolebrurch 7 2 2 22

Sabastian Beach 1 0 0 2

Byron Stuart 4 6 1 27

Matt Richards 2 0 1 5

Totals 16 8 5 61

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Mason Allen 1 0 0 2

Zachary Phelps 2 0 0 4

Lam Tran 0 0 0 0

Elliott Vaughn 0 1 0 3

Connor Davie 2 0 0 4

Alvaro SantaFe 2 0 1 5

Brayden Bush 1 0 0 2

Jordon Colon 1 0 0 2

Joshua Armstrong 2 0 1 5

Totals 11 1 2 27

Wells 19 18 16 8 — 61

Newcomb 4 11 4 8 — 27

