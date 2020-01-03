Roundup: South High rallies to beat Burnt Hills; Forts top L. Christian
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 52,
BURNT HILLS 49

League: Non-league

Burnt Hills

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Thomas;1;0;0;2

Buckett;2;0;0;4

Jameson;1;4;0;14

Giaquinto;5;0;6;16

Miller;1;0;1;3

Blesi;4;0;2;10

Totals;14;4;9;49

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Maniacek;5;6;2;30

VanWagenen;1;0;0;2

Woodard;6;0;4;16

Aday;1;0;0;2

Prevost;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;6;6;52

Burnt Hills;16;15;8;10 — 49

South High;7;10;17;18 — 52

JV: South High won.

FORT EDWARD 63,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 54

League: Adirondack League

Loudonville Christian

;2P;3P;FT;TP

P. Manella;3;2;2;14

C. Simon;9;0;1;19

E. Woods;3;2;1;13

D. Foland;0;1;0;3

N. Scott;0;0;3;3

M. Myhre;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;5;7;54

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Sullivan;1;0;4;6

B. Sullivan;8;0;3;19

B. Tyler;2;2;1;11

W. Denton;3;2;3;15

C. Phillips;1;0;0;2

S. Rivers;1;0;0;2

G. Havens;3;0;0;6

J. Courtney;1;0;0;2

Totals;20;4;11;63

L. Christian;11;11;19;13 — 54

Fort Edward;12;17;18;16 — 63

Other stats: Denton (FE) 14 rebounds. Havens (FE) 13 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 10 assists, 8 steals.

WELLS 70, BOLTON 31

League: MVAC

Wells (2-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Daniel Johnson;5;0;0;10

Stanley Koniszewski;0;0;0;0

Raymon Mismanya;0;1;0;3

Tyler Bolebruch;3;1;2;11

Sabastian Beuch;1;0;0;2

Jake VanNostrand;0;0;0;0

Byron Stuart;4;3;0;17

Matt Richards;4;0;1;9

Mason Ward;1;0;0;2

Pearce Orourke;0;2;0;6

Matt Koniszewski;3;0;0;6

Peter Robinson;2;0;0;4

Totals;23;7;3;70

Bolton (1-3, 1-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jordan Nieves;0;0;0;0

Regan Robertson;0;0;0;0

Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0

Kevin Neacy;6;0;5;17

Michael Baker;2;0;1;5

Marvin Dobert;0;0;0;0

Andrew Johnson;1;2;1;9

Totals;9;2;7;31

Wells;21;20;20;9 — 70

Bolton;11;4;11;5 — 31

Other stats: Richards (Wells) 10 rebounds. Stuart (Wells) 8 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 10 rebounds. Neacy (Bol) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Missing 40 percent of its lineup due to vacation, Bolton struggled defensively against a larger Wells lineup. Byron Stuart for Wells controlled the pace of the game and filled the stat sheet.

GLOVERSVILLE 80, SCHUYLERVILLE 54

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dante Bouchard;7;2;5;25

James Collar;2;1;3;10

Luciano Demaio;1;0;0;2

Ethan Hunt;1;0;0;2

Kadyn Ruggeri;2;1;0;7

Joseph Rowback;10;0;5;25

Anderson Jones;0;2;0;6

Giorgio Glionna;1;0;1;3

Totals;24;6;14;80

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Vanderhoof;1;0;1;3

Ryan Yandow;3;0;5;11

Alex Vallee;1;1;0;5

Owen Sherman;3;3;0;15

Marcus Richardson;1;0;0;2

Cayden Rutland;1;2;0;8

Ryan Dow;2;1;0;7

Sam McGarahan;0;0;1;1

Tyler Bowen;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;7;7;54

Gloversville;20;24;20;16 — 80

Schuylerville;7;12;16;19 — 54

JV: Schuylerville won.

MAYFIELD 70, FORT ANN 56

League: Non-league

Mayfield

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Colby Brandon;3;0;1;7

Dennis Kenney;1;0;0;2

Ethan Rohling;2;0;0;4

Britian Goodemote;0;2;4;10

Aidan Holloran;7;0;4;18

Kyle Capparello;8;1;2;21

Trevor Lehr;1;1;1;6

Andrew Dinitto;1;0;0;2

Totals;23;4;12;70

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dylan Frost;3;2;8;20

Aidan Barnes;2;0;0;4

Ty Loso;1;4;0;14

Justin Zeh;0;1;0;3

James Lamotte;0;1;0;3

Patrick Ward;0;0;0;0

Ben Dinwidde;1;1;0;5

Jack Dornan;2;1;0;7

Totals;9;10;8;56

Mayfield;17;20;18;15 — 70

Fort Ann;16;14;15;11 — 56

JV: Mayfield won.

GREENWICH 61, CORINTH 30

League: Non-league

Greenwich (1-1, 4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Curtis;1;2;2;10

Sam Howard;4;0;3;11

Jesse Kuzmich;6;2;1;19

Max Maguire;1;0;2;4

Adam Newell;0;1;0;3

Christian Obrien;1;3;0;11

Luke Pemrick;0;0;3;3

Totals;13;8;11;61

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Allen;0;0;1;1

Brownell;1;0;0;2

Melville;3;0;2;8

Watkins;1;0;0;2

Dumas;1;0;1;3

Rubin;0;0;2;2

Smith;2;0;2;6

Walker;0;2;0;6

Totals;8;2;8;30

Greenwich;19;18;15;9 — 61

Corinth;10;11;5;4 — 30

JV: Greenwich won.

