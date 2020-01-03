Roundup: South High rallies to beat Burnt Hills; Forts top L. Christian

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 52,
BURNT HILLS 49
League: Non-league
Burnt Hills
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Thomas;1;0;0;2
Buckett;2;0;0;4
Jameson;1;4;0;14
Giaquinto;5;0;6;16
Miller;1;0;1;3
Blesi;4;0;2;10
Totals;14;4;9;49
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Maniacek;5;6;2;30
VanWagenen;1;0;0;2
Woodard;6;0;4;16
Aday;1;0;0;2
Prevost;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;6;6;52
Burnt Hills;16;15;8;10 — 49
South High;7;10;17;18 — 52
JV: South High won.
FORT EDWARD 63,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 54
League: Adirondack League
Loudonville Christian
;2P;3P;FT;TP
P. Manella;3;2;2;14
C. Simon;9;0;1;19
E. Woods;3;2;1;13
D. Foland;0;1;0;3
N. Scott;0;0;3;3
M. Myhre;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;5;7;54
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Sullivan;1;0;4;6
B. Sullivan;8;0;3;19
B. Tyler;2;2;1;11
W. Denton;3;2;3;15
C. Phillips;1;0;0;2
S. Rivers;1;0;0;2
G. Havens;3;0;0;6
J. Courtney;1;0;0;2
Totals;20;4;11;63
L. Christian;11;11;19;13 — 54
Fort Edward;12;17;18;16 — 63
Other stats: Denton (FE) 14 rebounds. Havens (FE) 13 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 10 assists, 8 steals.
WELLS 70, BOLTON 31
League: MVAC
Wells (2-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Daniel Johnson;5;0;0;10
Stanley Koniszewski;0;0;0;0
Raymon Mismanya;0;1;0;3
Tyler Bolebruch;3;1;2;11
Sabastian Beuch;1;0;0;2
Jake VanNostrand;0;0;0;0
Byron Stuart;4;3;0;17
Matt Richards;4;0;1;9
Mason Ward;1;0;0;2
Pearce Orourke;0;2;0;6
Matt Koniszewski;3;0;0;6
Peter Robinson;2;0;0;4
Totals;23;7;3;70
Bolton (1-3, 1-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jordan Nieves;0;0;0;0
Regan Robertson;0;0;0;0
Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0
Kevin Neacy;6;0;5;17
Michael Baker;2;0;1;5
Marvin Dobert;0;0;0;0
Andrew Johnson;1;2;1;9
Totals;9;2;7;31
Wells;21;20;20;9 — 70
Bolton;11;4;11;5 — 31
Other stats: Richards (Wells) 10 rebounds. Stuart (Wells) 8 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 10 rebounds. Neacy (Bol) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Missing 40 percent of its lineup due to vacation, Bolton struggled defensively against a larger Wells lineup. Byron Stuart for Wells controlled the pace of the game and filled the stat sheet.
GLOVERSVILLE 80, SCHUYLERVILLE 54
You have free articles remaining.
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dante Bouchard;7;2;5;25
James Collar;2;1;3;10
Luciano Demaio;1;0;0;2
Ethan Hunt;1;0;0;2
Kadyn Ruggeri;2;1;0;7
Joseph Rowback;10;0;5;25
Anderson Jones;0;2;0;6
Giorgio Glionna;1;0;1;3
Totals;24;6;14;80
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Vanderhoof;1;0;1;3
Ryan Yandow;3;0;5;11
Alex Vallee;1;1;0;5
Owen Sherman;3;3;0;15
Marcus Richardson;1;0;0;2
Cayden Rutland;1;2;0;8
Ryan Dow;2;1;0;7
Sam McGarahan;0;0;1;1
Tyler Bowen;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;7;7;54
Gloversville;20;24;20;16 — 80
Schuylerville;7;12;16;19 — 54
JV: Schuylerville won.
MAYFIELD 70, FORT ANN 56
League: Non-league
Mayfield
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Colby Brandon;3;0;1;7
Dennis Kenney;1;0;0;2
Ethan Rohling;2;0;0;4
Britian Goodemote;0;2;4;10
Aidan Holloran;7;0;4;18
Kyle Capparello;8;1;2;21
Trevor Lehr;1;1;1;6
Andrew Dinitto;1;0;0;2
Totals;23;4;12;70
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dylan Frost;3;2;8;20
Aidan Barnes;2;0;0;4
Ty Loso;1;4;0;14
Justin Zeh;0;1;0;3
James Lamotte;0;1;0;3
Patrick Ward;0;0;0;0
Ben Dinwidde;1;1;0;5
Jack Dornan;2;1;0;7
Totals;9;10;8;56
Mayfield;17;20;18;15 — 70
Fort Ann;16;14;15;11 — 56
JV: Mayfield won.
GREENWICH 61, CORINTH 30
League: Non-league
Greenwich (1-1, 4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Curtis;1;2;2;10
Sam Howard;4;0;3;11
Jesse Kuzmich;6;2;1;19
Max Maguire;1;0;2;4
Adam Newell;0;1;0;3
Christian Obrien;1;3;0;11
Luke Pemrick;0;0;3;3
Totals;13;8;11;61
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Allen;0;0;1;1
Brownell;1;0;0;2
Melville;3;0;2;8
Watkins;1;0;0;2
Dumas;1;0;1;3
Rubin;0;0;2;2
Smith;2;0;2;6
Walker;0;2;0;6
Totals;8;2;8;30
Greenwich;19;18;15;9 — 61
Corinth;10;11;5;4 — 30
JV: Greenwich won.