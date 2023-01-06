ROUNDUP: Smith's 35-point effort lifts Hudson Falls

Peyton Smith scored 35 points as Hudson Falls posted a 65-34 victory over South Glens Falls on Friday, making the Tigers 4-0 in Foothills Council boys basketball.

Smith made 14 field goals and went 7 for 9 from the free-throw line. Noah Tyler and Jayden Hardwick both scored seven points for the Tigers (7-1 overall).

Hudson Falls outscored South High 12-2 in the second quarter and 22-11 in the third period.

Ryan Fitzsimmons scored 11 points for the Bulldogs. Brady Smith added seven points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 49, QUEENSBURY 47: Luke Sherman scored 21 points and the Black Horses held off a late rally by the Spartans to post a Foothills win.

Anthony Luzadis and Martin Flanders scored eight points for the Horses. Schuylerville outscored QHS 18-12 in the third quarter before weathering a comeback in the fourth.

Trevon Bailey led Queensbury with a 15-point effort. Ethan Starr scored 10 points, Ryan Havern netted nine and Chase Baker added six.

GREENWICH 73, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 70: Joe Skiff banked in a half-court buzzer-beater to lift the Witches to a Wasaren League victory over Spa Catholic.

Skiff finished with 24 points and Ryan Alling added 21 to lead Greenwich (3-3, 7-4), which also got 14 points from Jacob Ziehm.

LaPell scores 29 as Burghers beat Granville (updated with videos) Evan LaPell pumped in 29 points Friday night to lead the Warrensburg boys basketball team to a 61-56 Adirondack League victory over Granville.

Aidan Dunne scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Saints (1-4, 7-4), who also got 16 points from Justin Duscher and 15 from Ronan Rowe.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 59, HARTFORD 51: Matthew Harder scored 15 points and Alexander Mattison and Josh Ellis netted 12 each as the Eagles held off the Tanagers.

Eugene Conroy scored eight points and Caeden Wilson added seven for H-L, which outscored Hartford 13-6 in the third quarter. Raymond Harrington led Hartford with 23. Austin Wells and Nate Fiske scored nine apiece.

ARGYLE 69, FORT EDWARD 42: Hunter Ingram netted a game-high 32 points and Dru Austin had a career-high 19 as the Scots rolled to victory.

Argyle made 10 3-pointers and grabbed 38 rebounds to improve to 1-1 in the Adirondack League (1-3 overall). Austin hit four treys. Brandon Saunders added eight points.

Cal Boucher finished with 15 points for the Flying Forts. Dan Boucher had eight points, Mike Glass had 13 rebounds and Beau Boucher recorded 11 rebounds and seven points.

WHITEHALL 73, SALEM 28: Cash Burgey led the way with 24 points as the Railroaders defeated the Generals.

Latrell Evans added 17 points for Whitehall. Stephen Yakubec led the Generals with 13 points.

BOLTON 54, NEWCOMB 20: Jaxon Egloff and Jace Hubert each scored 18 points as the Eagles beat Newcomb.

Gavin Fifield and Eric Bush each scored eight points for Newcomb.

HOOSIC VALLEY 58, STILLWATER 57: Logan Reilly netted 19 points and Isaiah Eckler added 17 to lead Valley to a narrow victory over Stillwater, the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class C.

Chris Jones’ free throw with 20 seconds to play gave Hoosic Valley a three-point lead. On the ensuing possession, the Warriors’ Lukas Lilac was fouled with 12 seconds to go and made both free throws. Valley managed to play keepaway until Tyler Eddy was fouled at the last second, and after he intentionally missed his second shot, time ran out for Stillwater.

Jaxon Mueller scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors, who also got 15 points from Lilac and 13 from Carter Wichelns.

HOOSICK FALLS 54, WATERFORD 26: Jake Sparks finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Panthers beat Waterford. Carson Glover came off the bench to record 14 points and seven rebounds.

TAMARAC 92, BERLIN 40: Joey Poulin finished with 31 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals as the Bengals improved to 4-0 in the Wasaren League.

AMSTERDAM 79, SCOTIA 49: Victor Dueno scored 19 points and four other Rams scored in double digits in a victory over Scotia.

Amsterdam outscored the Tartans 33-7 in the first quarter.

