ROUNDUP: Smith, Swartz lead Tigers past Gloversville

Peyton Smith scored 23 points and Ben Swartz added 21 as Hudson Falls beat Gloversville 58-50 on the road on Friday night. The Tigers trailed by three points at halftime.
In the Adirondack League, a balanced attack carried Hadley-Luzerne to a 62-45 winner over Salem. Five players scored 8 points or better for the Eagles. Connor Chilsen scored 26 for Salem.
Ray Harrington recorded 33 points as Hartford beat Corinth 67-50. Whitehall also won, with Cash Burgey's 20-point effort leading the way in a 61-45 win over Fort Ann.
Hoosick Falls and Tamarac were winners in the Wasaren League.
HUDSON FALLS 58, GLOVERSVILLE 50
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Johnson;0;0;0;0
Ben Swartz;4;3;4;21
Noah Tyler;1;0;0;2
Joe LaPan;0;0;1;1
Noah Williamson;0;1;7;10
Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0
Evan Kwasniewski;0;0;1;1
Peyton Smith;9;0;5;23
Jayden Hardwick;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;4;18;58
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dominic Dorman;0;2;0;6
Garrett Dooling 0;0;0;0;0
Leo Perez;1;0;1;3
Anthony Gray;3;4;2;20
Rocco Insonia;2;1;1;8
Giorgio Gilonna;2;3;0;13
Totals;8;10;4;50
Hudson Falls;11;12;16;19 — 58
Gloversville;16;10;10;14 — 50
Other stats: Smith (HuF) 15 rebounds. Insonia (Glv) 13 rebounds.
AMSTERDAM 58, SCHUYLERVILLE 49
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tyrell Douglas;1;0;0;2
Cesar Thompson;2;3;2;15
Jhai Vellon;3;0;2;8
JaShean Vann;2;0;3;7
Victor Dueno;1;4;0;14
JJ Pleasant;3;0;0;6
Alec Bartone;3;0;0;6
Totals;15;7;7;58
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lukas Sherman;5;0;4;14
Ryan Dow;0;1;2;5
Owen Sherman;10;2;4;30
Totals;15;3;10;49
Amsterdam;15;10;15;18 — 58
Schuylerville;12;6;13;18 — 49
JV: Schuylerville won.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 62, SALEM 45
League: Adirondack League
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilsen;9;2;2;26
Zachaiah Miller;2;0;0;4
Josh Harrington;0;0;0;0
Zach Johnson;0;0;1;1
Chase Losee;0;0;0;0
Altwon Webster;3;1;2;11
Patrick Stone;0;1;0;3
Totals;14;4;5;45
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jack Waterhosue;0;0;0;0
Caeden Wilson;4;0;5;13
Matt Harder;3;0;3;9
Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0
Josh Foley;0;3;0;9
Sean Frasier;0;1;0;3
Ryan Lott-Diamond;1;0;6;8
Alex Mattison;8;1;0;19
Zach Caldwell;0;0;1;1
Totals;16;5;15;62
Salem;10;8;9;18 — 45
Hadley-Luzerne;13;13;20;16 — 62
HARTFORD 67, CORINTH 50
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Drake Stewart;0;0;2;2
Cody Baker;1;1;0;5
Logan Reynolds;1;1;1;6
Ray Harrington;7;6;1;33
Austin Wells;2;0;0;4
James Lavin;4;0;1;9
Caleb Boucher;1;0;0;2
Jeff Panoushek;0;0;1;1
Cole Gauthier;2;0;1;5
Totals;18;8;7;67
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Wright;5;1;2;15
Mason Brownell;3;0;0;6
Alex Wiseman;2;0;2;6
Zach Guilder;4;0;1;9
Avery Wood;1;3;0;11
David White;0;1;0;3
Totals;15;5;5;50
Hartford;21;17;17;12 — 67
Corinth;8;13;16;13 — 50
JV: Corinth won.
WHITEHALL 61, FORT ANN 45
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Steves;5;0;1;11
Jake Whiting;2;2;0;10
Cash Burgey;7;0;6;20
Brandon Bakerian;5;0;2;12
Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2
Latrell Evans;2;0;0;4
Anthony Jones;1;0;0;2
Totals;23;2;9;61
Fort Ann (3-4, 4-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ryan Blondin;3;0;0;6
Dylan Brown;3;1;2;11
Callon Sutliff;1;2;4;12
Jack Dornan;3;0;1;7
Javier Hernandez;2;0;4;8
Riley Stranahan;0;0;1;1
Totals;12;3;12;45
Whitehall;10;10;16;25 — 61
Fort Ann;13;10;8;14 — 45
HOOSICK FALLS 76,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 51
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls (4-4, 7-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Miles Smith;1;0;7;9
Connor Jones;8;1;0;19
Dylan Baker;0;0;0;0
Jake Sparks;11;4;2;36
Andrew Sparks;1;0;0;2
Josh Colegrove;0;0;1;1
Mat Kempf;1;1;0;5
Michael Fratello;0;1;0;3
Totals;22;7;10;75
Saratoga Central Catholic (2-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robby Bolin;6;0;2;14
Mark Hmura;1;6;6;26
Alvin Crowther;2;0;0;4
Justin Duscher;2;1;0;7
Totals;11;7;8;51
Hoosick Falls;20;19;20;17 — 76
Spa Catholic;14;11;16;10 — 51
Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 13 rebounds. Smith (HoF) 6 assists.
JV: Hoosick Falls won
Notes: Junior Jake Sparks (36 points) and senior Connor Jones (19 points) each had career highs as Hoosick Falls rolled to a Wasaren League win.
TAMARAC 66, GREENWICH 34
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mainello;2;0;2;6
Rice;3;3;0;15
Mainello;0;0;2;2
Poulin;4;1;4;15
Casey;1;0;0;2
McDonough;1;0;2;4
D'agostino;2;1;0;7
Blake;4;0;5;13
Sears;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;5;15;66
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;2;0;2;6
Jacob Ziehm;2;2;0;10
Deontae Bennett;0;2;2;8
Joe Skiff;1;0;0;2
Erik Cederstrum;1;0;0;2
Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2
Ryan Alling;2;0;0;4
Totals;9;4;4;34
Tamarac;14;23;16;13 — 66
Greenwich;5;4;16;9 — 34
JV: Tamarac won.
