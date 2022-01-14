ROUNDUP: Smith, Swartz lead Tigers past Gloversville

Peyton Smith scored 23 points and Ben Swartz added 21 as Hudson Falls beat Gloversville 58-50 on the road on Friday night. The Tigers trailed by three points at halftime.

In the Adirondack League, a balanced attack carried Hadley-Luzerne to a 62-45 winner over Salem. Five players scored 8 points or better for the Eagles. Connor Chilsen scored 26 for Salem.

Ray Harrington recorded 33 points as Hartford beat Corinth 67-50. Whitehall also won, with Cash Burgey's 20-point effort leading the way in a 61-45 win over Fort Ann.

Hoosick Falls and Tamarac were winners in the Wasaren League.

HUDSON FALLS 58, GLOVERSVILLE 50

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Johnson;0;0;0;0

Ben Swartz;4;3;4;21

Noah Tyler;1;0;0;2

Joe LaPan;0;0;1;1

Noah Williamson;0;1;7;10

Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Evan Kwasniewski;0;0;1;1

Peyton Smith;9;0;5;23

Jayden Hardwick;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;4;18;58

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dominic Dorman;0;2;0;6

Garrett Dooling 0;0;0;0;0

Leo Perez;1;0;1;3

Anthony Gray;3;4;2;20

Rocco Insonia;2;1;1;8

Giorgio Gilonna;2;3;0;13

Totals;8;10;4;50

Hudson Falls;11;12;16;19 — 58

Gloversville;16;10;10;14 — 50

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 15 rebounds. Insonia (Glv) 13 rebounds.

AMSTERDAM 58, SCHUYLERVILLE 49

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tyrell Douglas;1;0;0;2

Cesar Thompson;2;3;2;15

Jhai Vellon;3;0;2;8

JaShean Vann;2;0;3;7

Victor Dueno;1;4;0;14

JJ Pleasant;3;0;0;6

Alec Bartone;3;0;0;6

Totals;15;7;7;58

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lukas Sherman;5;0;4;14

Ryan Dow;0;1;2;5

Owen Sherman;10;2;4;30

Totals;15;3;10;49

Amsterdam;15;10;15;18 — 58

Schuylerville;12;6;13;18 — 49

JV: Schuylerville won.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 62, SALEM 45

League: Adirondack League

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilsen;9;2;2;26

Zachaiah Miller;2;0;0;4

Josh Harrington;0;0;0;0

Zach Johnson;0;0;1;1

Chase Losee;0;0;0;0

Altwon Webster;3;1;2;11

Patrick Stone;0;1;0;3

Totals;14;4;5;45

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jack Waterhosue;0;0;0;0

Caeden Wilson;4;0;5;13

Matt Harder;3;0;3;9

Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0

Josh Foley;0;3;0;9

Sean Frasier;0;1;0;3

Ryan Lott-Diamond;1;0;6;8

Alex Mattison;8;1;0;19

Zach Caldwell;0;0;1;1

Totals;16;5;15;62

Salem;10;8;9;18 — 45

Hadley-Luzerne;13;13;20;16 — 62

HARTFORD 67, CORINTH 50

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;0;0;2;2

Cody Baker;1;1;0;5

Logan Reynolds;1;1;1;6

Ray Harrington;7;6;1;33

Austin Wells;2;0;0;4

James Lavin;4;0;1;9

Caleb Boucher;1;0;0;2

Jeff Panoushek;0;0;1;1

Cole Gauthier;2;0;1;5

Totals;18;8;7;67

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Wright;5;1;2;15

Mason Brownell;3;0;0;6

Alex Wiseman;2;0;2;6

Zach Guilder;4;0;1;9

Avery Wood;1;3;0;11

David White;0;1;0;3

Totals;15;5;5;50

Hartford;21;17;17;12 — 67

Corinth;8;13;16;13 — 50

JV: Corinth won.

WHITEHALL 61, FORT ANN 45

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Steves;5;0;1;11

Jake Whiting;2;2;0;10

Cash Burgey;7;0;6;20

Brandon Bakerian;5;0;2;12

Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2

Latrell Evans;2;0;0;4

Anthony Jones;1;0;0;2

Totals;23;2;9;61

Fort Ann (3-4, 4-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ryan Blondin;3;0;0;6

Dylan Brown;3;1;2;11

Callon Sutliff;1;2;4;12

Jack Dornan;3;0;1;7

Javier Hernandez;2;0;4;8

Riley Stranahan;0;0;1;1

Totals;12;3;12;45

Whitehall;10;10;16;25 — 61

Fort Ann;13;10;8;14 — 45

HOOSICK FALLS 76,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 51

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls (4-4, 7-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;1;0;7;9

Connor Jones;8;1;0;19

Dylan Baker;0;0;0;0

Jake Sparks;11;4;2;36

Andrew Sparks;1;0;0;2

Josh Colegrove;0;0;1;1

Mat Kempf;1;1;0;5

Michael Fratello;0;1;0;3

Totals;22;7;10;75

Saratoga Central Catholic (2-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolin;6;0;2;14

Mark Hmura;1;6;6;26

Alvin Crowther;2;0;0;4

Justin Duscher;2;1;0;7

Totals;11;7;8;51

Hoosick Falls;20;19;20;17 — 76

Spa Catholic;14;11;16;10 — 51

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 13 rebounds. Smith (HoF) 6 assists.

JV: Hoosick Falls won

Notes: Junior Jake Sparks (36 points) and senior Connor Jones (19 points) each had career highs as Hoosick Falls rolled to a Wasaren League win.

TAMARAC 66, GREENWICH 34

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mainello;2;0;2;6

Rice;3;3;0;15

Mainello;0;0;2;2

Poulin;4;1;4;15

Casey;1;0;0;2

McDonough;1;0;2;4

D'agostino;2;1;0;7

Blake;4;0;5;13

Sears;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;5;15;66

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;2;0;2;6

Jacob Ziehm;2;2;0;10

Deontae Bennett;0;2;2;8

Joe Skiff;1;0;0;2

Erik Cederstrum;1;0;0;2

Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2

Ryan Alling;2;0;0;4

Totals;9;4;4;34

Tamarac;14;23;16;13 — 66

Greenwich;5;4;16;9 — 34

JV: Tamarac won.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0