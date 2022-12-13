ROUNDUP: Smith powers Hudson Falls past Glens Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Senior Peyton Smith poured in a game-high 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Tuesday night as he led Hudson Falls to a 60-51 boys basketball victory over Glens Falls.

Noah Williamson added 11 points for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 with the win in the Foothills Council opener for both teams. Freshman Brady Smith added six points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Hudson Falls.

Glens Falls was led by Oscar Lilac’s 19 points, as the Indians made nine 3-pointers, five by Lilac. Cooper Nadler added 12 points and Kellen Driscoll had 10 for Glens Falls.

Before the game, Hudson Falls held a moment of silence for longtime assistant football coach John Barbieri Jr., who passed away last month.

QUEENSBURY 65, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 60: Trey Bailey scored 22 points and Chase Baker added 16 as Queensbury rallied past South High.

The Spartans, who also got nine points from Ryan Havern, improved to 1-0 in the Foothills and 2-1 overall.

Sophomore Brady Smith scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-1, 1-3), who also got 12 points from Boston White and nine from Ryan Fitzsimmons.

HOOSIC VALLEY 82, GREENWICH 51: Isaiah Eckler scored a game-high 30 points to lead Hoosic Valley to a Wasaren League win over Greenwich.

Also scoring in double figures for Valley were Gabe Coffin with 12 points, Logan Reilly with 11 and Isaac Wiley with 10.

The Witches (1-2, 3-2) were led by Joe Skiff with 18 points and Bradley Brophy with nine.