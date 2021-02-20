 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Schuylerville, South High post victories
agate

ROUNDUP: Schuylerville, South High post victories

SCHUYLERVILLE 62, CORINTH 26

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Sorbera 0 2 0 6

Cameron Wiseman 1 0 0 2

Gabe Allen 5 0 1 11

Dillon Dumas 0 1 2 5

Colby Ross 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 3 3 26

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Abruscato 2 0 0 4

Luke Sherman 2 3 2 15

Ryan Dow 3 1 0 9

Carson Patrick 0 2 0 6

Owen Sherman 3 2 2 14

Otto Bolduc 1 0 0 2

Zach Bowen 3 0 0 6

Sam McGarrahan 3 0 0 6

Totals 17 8 4 62

Corinth 4 2 8 12 — 26

Schuylerville 24 16 11 11 — 62

SOUTH HIGH 77, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 72

League: Saratoga County league

South Glens Falls (2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Atay 1 0 0 2

Darrow 2 1 1 8

Lilac 2 1 0 7

Prevost 8 0 4 20

Stimpson 1 0 0 2

Van Wagoner 4 3 4 21

Woodard 5 1 4 17

Totals 23 6 13 77

Saratoga Central Catholic (2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Barile 8 4 0 28

Robbie Bolen 0 2 4 10

Hayden Day 6 1 8 23

Will Fizer 0 0 2 2

Cameron Khoury 0 0 0 0

Aiden Lambert 0 3 0 9

Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 10 14 72

South High 16 27 7 27 — 77

Spa Catholic 15 15 25 17 — 72

Other stats: Day (SCC) 10 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 5 assists.

JV: South High won.

