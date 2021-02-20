ROUNDUP: Schuylerville, South High post victories

SCHUYLERVILLE 62, CORINTH 26
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Sorbera 0 2 0 6
Cameron Wiseman 1 0 0 2
Gabe Allen 5 0 1 11
Dillon Dumas 0 1 2 5
Colby Ross 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 3 3 26
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Abruscato 2 0 0 4
Luke Sherman 2 3 2 15
Ryan Dow 3 1 0 9
Carson Patrick 0 2 0 6
Owen Sherman 3 2 2 14
Otto Bolduc 1 0 0 2
Zach Bowen 3 0 0 6
Sam McGarrahan 3 0 0 6
Totals 17 8 4 62
Corinth 4 2 8 12 — 26
Schuylerville 24 16 11 11 — 62
SOUTH HIGH 77, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 72
League: Saratoga County league
South Glens Falls (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Atay 1 0 0 2
Darrow 2 1 1 8
Lilac 2 1 0 7
Prevost 8 0 4 20
Stimpson 1 0 0 2
Van Wagoner 4 3 4 21
Woodard 5 1 4 17
Totals 23 6 13 77
Saratoga Central Catholic (2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 8 4 0 28
Robbie Bolen 0 2 4 10
Hayden Day 6 1 8 23
Will Fizer 0 0 2 2
Cameron Khoury 0 0 0 0
Aiden Lambert 0 3 0 9
Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0
Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 10 14 72