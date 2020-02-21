Roundup: Schuylerville, Cambridge, Spa Catholic move on
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Schuylerville, Cambridge, Spa Catholic move on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys basketball: Schuylerville at Greenwich

Schuylerville's Ryan Dow (10) goes up to try to block a shot by Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich (1) during Friday's game in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

 Greg Brownell,

SCHUYLERVILLE 76, GREENWICH 42

Class B Play-in

Schuylerville (5-16)

2P 3P FT TP

Vandrhoof 2 0 0 4

Valle 1 2 0 8

Sherman 8 1 0 19

Dow 1 1 0 5

Ruttland 6 7 1 34

McGarrahan 0 1 0 3

Bowen 0 1 0 3

Totals 18 13 1 76

Greenwich (11-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 1 1 0 5

Jesse Kuzmich 4 2 5 19

Max Maguire 0 1 0 3

Christian O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Luke Pemrick 4 0 1 9

Jayden Hughes 2 0 0 4

Totals 12 4 6 42

Schuylerville 25 13 15 23 — 76

Greenwich 9 18 8 7 — 42

Up next: Schuylerville moves on to visit top-seeded Catskill on Tuesday.

CAMBRIDGE 49, SALEM 38

Class C Play-in

Salem (7-14)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilsen 1 1 0 5

Blake Baylor 0 1 2 5

Eli Truehart 2 1 1 8

Ian Lockhart 2 0 0 4

Aden Terry 1 0 0 2

Brady Nichols 0 2 3 9

Carl George 0 1 2 5

Totals 6 6 8 38

Cambridge (7-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Ogilvie 0 0 2 2

Brad Rowland 2 0 1 5

Brian Hall 4 1 1 12

Soyer Mattson 3 3 0 15

Jeff Burke 4 0 0 8

Ben Epler 1 1 2 7

Totals 14 5 6 49

Salem 6 5 14 13 — 38

Cambridge 11 11 17 10 — 49

Up next: Cambridge will next face third-seeded Granville on the road on Tuesday.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 65,

DUANSBURG 51

Class C Play-in

Duansburg

2P 3P FT TP

Drescher 2 0 0 4

Gamache 7 0 5 19

Coons 4 1 6 17

O’Hanlon 1 0 0 2

Fall 0 1 0 3

Stahl 1 1 1 6

Totals 15 3 12 51

Saratoga Central Catholic (13-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 5 3 5 24

Catone 2 1 2 9

Barile 3 0 0 6

Day 1 1 2 7

McCarroll 5 0 6 16

Lambert 0 1 0 3

Totals 16 6 15 65

Duansburg 5 17 15 14 — 51

Spa Catholic 14 23 9 19 — 65

Up next: Saratoga Central Catholic advances to play No. 2 Berne-Knox on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News