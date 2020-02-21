Roundup: Schuylerville, Cambridge, Spa Catholic move on

SCHUYLERVILLE 76, GREENWICH 42
Class B Play-in
Schuylerville (5-16)
2P 3P FT TP
Vandrhoof 2 0 0 4
Valle 1 2 0 8
Sherman 8 1 0 19
Dow 1 1 0 5
Ruttland 6 7 1 34
McGarrahan 0 1 0 3
Bowen 0 1 0 3
Totals 18 13 1 76
Greenwich (11-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 1 1 0 5
Jesse Kuzmich 4 2 5 19
Max Maguire 0 1 0 3
Christian O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Luke Pemrick 4 0 1 9
Jayden Hughes 2 0 0 4
Totals 12 4 6 42
Schuylerville 25 13 15 23 — 76
Greenwich 9 18 8 7 — 42
Up next: Schuylerville moves on to visit top-seeded Catskill on Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE 49, SALEM 38
Class C Play-in
Salem (7-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilsen 1 1 0 5
Blake Baylor 0 1 2 5
Eli Truehart 2 1 1 8
Ian Lockhart 2 0 0 4
Aden Terry 1 0 0 2
Brady Nichols 0 2 3 9
Carl George 0 1 2 5
You have free articles remaining.
Totals 6 6 8 38
Cambridge (7-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaedin Ogilvie 0 0 2 2
Brad Rowland 2 0 1 5
Brian Hall 4 1 1 12
Soyer Mattson 3 3 0 15
Jeff Burke 4 0 0 8
Ben Epler 1 1 2 7
Totals 14 5 6 49
Salem 6 5 14 13 — 38
Cambridge 11 11 17 10 — 49
Up next: Cambridge will next face third-seeded Granville on the road on Tuesday.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 65,
DUANSBURG 51
Class C Play-in
Duansburg
2P 3P FT TP
Drescher 2 0 0 4
Gamache 7 0 5 19
Coons 4 1 6 17
O’Hanlon 1 0 0 2
Fall 0 1 0 3
Stahl 1 1 1 6
Totals 15 3 12 51
Saratoga Central Catholic (13-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 5 3 5 24
Catone 2 1 2 9
Barile 3 0 0 6
Day 1 1 2 7
McCarroll 5 0 6 16
Lambert 0 1 0 3
Totals 16 6 15 65
Duansburg 5 17 15 14 — 51
Spa Catholic 14 23 9 19 — 65
Up next: Saratoga Central Catholic advances to play No. 2 Berne-Knox on Tuesday.