ROUNDUP: Schroon Lake edges Tanagers

Schroon Lake outscored Hartford 22-9 in the fourth quarter for a 60-55 victory over Hartford in a non-league boys basketball game on Monday.

Carter Hart (16 points), Isaiah Pelkeys (14) and Corbin Baker (12) led the way for the Wildcats. Austin Hartwell added nine points and Antonio Brown had seven.

Three Hartford players broke into double digits — Drake Stewart (13), Raymond Harrington (11) and Nate Fiske (10). John Gauthier and Jesse Baker recorded six each.

WARRENSBURG 78, SALEM 27: Stevie Schloss had a double-double of 28 points and 10 assists as the Burghers rolled to an Adirondack League victory.

Evan Lapell also recorded a double-double, with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Caden Allen and Owen Jones each scored eight points. The Burghers improved 6-1 in the league, 9-2 overall.

Stephen Yakubec scored 10 points for Salem.

STILLWATER 66, GREENWICH 62: Jaxon Mueller finished with 20 points and Carter Wichelns added 19 as the Warriors beat the Witches.

Thomas McDonough and Lukas Lilac had 12 points each for Stillwater, which surged into the lead with a 24-7 third quarter.

Joe Skiff led Greenwich with 26 points. Ryan Alling recorded 10 points while Jacob Ziehm and Robert Barnes each scored eight.