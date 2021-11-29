ROUNDUP: Salem posts two early wins

SALEM 57, CAMBRIDGE 46
League: Non-league
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Andrew Clark;2;0;0;4
Dillon Hughes;3;0;0;6
Isaac Toleman;2;4;0;16
Alex Clark;0;1;0;3
Jackson Thomas;2;0;4;8
Mason MacDougall;4;0;0;8
Jeb Gulley;0;0;1;1
Totals;13;5;5;46
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;3;2;3;15
Zachariah Miller;8;0;3;19
Josh Harrington;0;2;0;6
Patrick Stone;1;1;0;5
Nate Twitchell;1;0;2;4
Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2
Altwon Webster;0;2;0;6
Totals;14;7;8;57
Cambridge;6;12;17;11 — 46
Salem;12;16;12;17 — 57
Other stats: Thomas (Cam) 8 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 10 rebounds. Miller (Sal) 6 rebounds, 3 assists.
Notes: Zachariah Miller lead Salem with 19 points 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Connor Chilson had a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Toleman paced Cambridge with 16 points.
SALEM 49, HEATLY 42
Waterford Tip-Off Tournament
Heatly
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Chayton Saendorf;5;0;0;10
Tyler Nolet;0;0;1;1
Ryan Sedgwick;1;3;0;11
Aiden Diaz;1;0;0;2
Stetson Merritt;2;4;2;18
Totals;9;7;3;42
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;4;0;9;17
Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2
Patrick Stone;2;1;0;7
Zachariah Miller;5;0;1;11
Nate Twitchell;1;0;1;3
Josh Harrington;2;1;2;9
Totals;15;2;13;49
Heatly;10;3;6;23 — 42
Salem;11;7;10;21 — 49
Other stats: Miller (Sal) 18 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Harrington (Sal) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Stetson Merritt was top scorer for Heatly with 18 points, all in the second half. Connor Chilson had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to pace Salem. Zachariah Miller chipped in with a double double scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.