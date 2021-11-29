ROUNDUP: Salem posts two early wins

SALEM 57, CAMBRIDGE 46

Notes: Zachariah Miller lead Salem with 19 points 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Connor Chilson had a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Toleman paced Cambridge with 16 points.

SALEM 49, HEATLY 42

Notes: Stetson Merritt was top scorer for Heatly with 18 points, all in the second half. Connor Chilson had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to pace Salem. Zachariah Miller chipped in with a double double scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.