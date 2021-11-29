 Skip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Salem posts two early wins

SALEM 57, CAMBRIDGE 46

League: Non-league

Cambridge 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Andrew Clark;2;0;0;4

Dillon Hughes;3;0;0;6

Isaac Toleman;2;4;0;16

Alex Clark;0;1;0;3

Jackson Thomas;2;0;4;8

Mason MacDougall;4;0;0;8

Jeb Gulley;0;0;1;1

Totals;13;5;5;46

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;3;2;3;15

Zachariah Miller;8;0;3;19

Josh Harrington;0;2;0;6

Patrick Stone;1;1;0;5

Nate Twitchell;1;0;2;4

Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2

Altwon Webster;0;2;0;6

Totals;14;7;8;57

Cambridge;6;12;17;11 — 46

Salem;12;16;12;17 — 57

Other stats: Thomas (Cam) 8 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 10 rebounds. Miller (Sal) 6 rebounds, 3 assists.

Notes: Zachariah Miller lead Salem with 19 points 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Connor Chilson had a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Toleman paced Cambridge with 16 points.

SALEM 49, HEATLY 42

Waterford Tip-Off Tournament

Heatly

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Chayton Saendorf;5;0;0;10

Tyler Nolet;0;0;1;1

Ryan Sedgwick;1;3;0;11

Aiden Diaz;1;0;0;2

Stetson Merritt;2;4;2;18

Totals;9;7;3;42

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;4;0;9;17

Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2

Patrick Stone;2;1;0;7

Zachariah Miller;5;0;1;11

Nate Twitchell;1;0;1;3

Josh Harrington;2;1;2;9

Totals;15;2;13;49

Heatly;10;3;6;23 — 42

Salem;11;7;10;21 — 49

Other stats: Miller (Sal) 18 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Harrington (Sal) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Stetson Merritt was top scorer for Heatly with 18 points, all in the second half. Connor Chilson had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to pace Salem. Zachariah Miller chipped in with a double double scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

