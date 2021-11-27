ROUNDUP: Saints take title in Beson Tournament

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60, GALWAY 34

Notes: Beson Tournament MVP Robby Bolen recorded 26 points, five assists and six steals to lead the Saints to a Beson Tournament Championship.

SALEM 49, HEATLY 42

Notes: Stetson Merritt was top scorer for Heatly with 18 points, all in the second half. Connor Chilson had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to pace Salem. Zachariah Miller chipped in with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.