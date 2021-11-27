ROUNDUP: Saints take title in Beson Tournament

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60, GALWAY 34
Beson Tournament
Championship Game
Galway (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lovelass;2;2;2;12
Clark;1;0;0;2
Pudney;1;1;0;5
Pleasant;2;2;0;10
Kenyon;0;0;1;1
Villano;0;0;2;2
O'Neil;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;5;5;34
Saratoga Central Catholic (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robby Bolen;9;2;2;26
Aidan Crowther;0;2;2;8
Ryan Condry;0;0;0;0
Justin Duscher;1;2;3;11
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Mark Hmura;3;3;0;15
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;9;7;60
Galway;5;7;13;9 — 34
Spa Catholic;17;12;11;20 — 60
Other stats: Duscher (SCC) 7 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 5 assists.
Notes: Beson Tournament MVP Robby Bolen recorded 26 points, five assists and six steals to lead the Saints to a Beson Tournament Championship.
SALEM 49, HEATLY 42
League: Waterford Tip-Off, Friday
Heatly (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Chayton Saendorf;5;0;0;10
Tyler Nolet;0;0;1;1
Ryan Sedgwick;1;3;0;11
Aiden Diaz;1;0;0;2
Stetson Merritt;2;4;2;18
Totals;9;7;3;42
Salem (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;4;0;9;17
Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2
Patrick Stone;2;1;0;7
Zachariah Miller;5;0;1;11
Nate Twitchell;1;0;1;3
Josh Harrington;2;1;2;9
Totals;15;2;13;49
Heatly;10;3;6;23 — 42
Salem;11;7;10;21 — 49
Other stats: Miller (Sal) 18 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Harrington (Sal) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Stetson Merritt was top scorer for Heatly with 18 points, all in the second half. Connor Chilson had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to pace Salem. Zachariah Miller chipped in with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.