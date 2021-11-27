 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Saints take title in Beson Tournament

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60, GALWAY 34

Beson Tournament

Championship Game

Galway (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lovelass;2;2;2;12

Clark;1;0;0;2

Pudney;1;1;0;5

Pleasant;2;2;0;10

Kenyon;0;0;1;1

Villano;0;0;2;2

O'Neil;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;5;5;34

Saratoga Central Catholic (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolen;9;2;2;26

Aidan Crowther;0;2;2;8

Ryan Condry;0;0;0;0

Justin Duscher;1;2;3;11

Will Emery;0;0;0;0

Mark Hmura;3;3;0;15

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;9;7;60

Galway;5;7;13;9 — 34

Spa Catholic;17;12;11;20 — 60

Other stats: Duscher (SCC) 7 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 5 assists.

Notes: Beson Tournament MVP Robby Bolen recorded 26 points, five assists and six steals to lead the Saints to a Beson Tournament Championship.

SALEM 49, HEATLY 42

League: Waterford Tip-Off, Friday

Heatly (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Chayton Saendorf;5;0;0;10

Tyler Nolet;0;0;1;1

Ryan Sedgwick;1;3;0;11

Aiden Diaz;1;0;0;2

Stetson Merritt;2;4;2;18

Totals;9;7;3;42

Salem (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;4;0;9;17

Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2

Patrick Stone;2;1;0;7

Zachariah Miller;5;0;1;11

Nate Twitchell;1;0;1;3

Josh Harrington;2;1;2;9

Totals;15;2;13;49

Heatly;10;3;6;23 — 42

Salem;11;7;10;21 — 49

Other stats: Miller (Sal) 18 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Harrington (Sal) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Stetson Merritt was top scorer for Heatly with 18 points, all in the second half. Connor Chilson had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to pace Salem. Zachariah Miller chipped in with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

