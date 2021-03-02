ROUNDUP: Rutland leads Horses; Witches, Cougars, G.F., Warriors, SCC all win

Cayden Rutland scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as Schuylerville beat Mechanicville in the Saratoga County league on Tuesday night. The Black Horses improved to 5-1.
Andrew Conlin scored 24 points as Greenwich beat Hartford. Saratoga Catholic beat Galway, while Glens Falls, North Warren and Lake George posted big wins in the Warren County league.
SCHUYLERVILLE 54, MECHANICVILLE 47
League: Saratoga County league
Mechanicville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dambro;6;0;1;13
Garland;1;2;0;8
Richardson;2;0;0;4
Eisman;7;0;2;16
Johnson;1;0;0;2
Egan;1;0;0;2
McCabe;1;0;0;2
Totals;19;2;3;47
Schuylerville (5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lukas Sherman;0;0;4;4
Ryan Dow;0;2;2;8
Carson Patrick;1;0;0;2
Owen Sherman;2;2;2;12
Otto Bolduc;1;0;0;2
Cayden Rutland;0;8;2;26
Totals;4;12;10;54
Mechanicville;10;17;10;10 — 47
Schuylerville;12;13;6;23 — 54
JV: Mechanicville won.
GREENWICH 64, HARTFORD 52
League: Non-league
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Fish;4;0;5;13
Ray Harrington;7;0;3;17
JP Lavin;3;0;2;8
Cody Baker;0;1;2;5
Drake Stewart;2;0;0;4
Nate Fiske;2;0;0;4
CJ White;0;0;1;1
Totals;18;1;13;52
Greenwich (3-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;5;2;3;19
Jayden Hughes;2;2;0;10
Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2
Jacob Ziehm;1;1;4;9
Andrew Conlin;11;0;2;24
Totals;20;5;9;64
Hartford;13;10;16;13 — 52
Greenwich;14;19;16;15 — 64
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 65, GALWAY 47
League: Saratoga County league
Galway (4-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Smith;1;0;1;3
Shader;3;3;0;15
Loveless;0;1;0;3
Kenyon;2;1;1;8
Villano;2;0;1;5
Bourder;5;0;3;13
Totals;13;5;6;47
Saratoga Central Catholic (4-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Barile;3;3;2;17
Robert Bolen;5;0;3;13
Hayden Day;8;0;4;20
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Will Fizer;3;0;2;8
Cam Khoury;0;1;0;3
Aiden Lambert;0;1;0;3
Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0
Matt Murphy;0;0;1;1
Totals;19;5;12;65
Galway;14;12;15;6 — 47
Spa Catholic;13;22;20;10 — 65
Other stats: Day (SCC) 13 rebounds. Barile (SCC) 10 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 6 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
Notes: Hayden Day had his eighth double-double of the season and the Saints recorded their first win at home this season. They travel to Fort Plain on Wednesday.
GLENS FALLS 102, HADLEY-LUZERNE 46
League: Warren County league
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kader;0;0;0;0
Springer;0;0;0;0
Wilson;0;2;0;6
Berg;0;0;0;0
Creslik;1;0;0;2
Foly;1;2;1;9
Ellis;4;0;2;10
Smith;2;3;2;15
Caldwell1;0;0;1;1
Mattison;1;0;1;3
Totals;9;7;7;46
Glens Falls (4-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sampson;4;0;1;9
Brand;3;0;0;6
Hirsch;3;0;1;7
Mctiernan;2;0;1;5
Woodell;3;3;0;15
Wiggins;4;1;0;11
Girard;3;1;0;9
Westfall;1;1;0;5
Barrett;2;1;1;8
Nadler;1;3;6;17
Bennett;1;0;1;3
Mangona;2;1;0;7
Totals;29;11;11;102
Hadley-Luzerne;5;15;12;14 — 46
Glens Falls;36;23;23;20 — 102
JV: Glens Falls won.
NORTH WARREN 62, WARRENSBURG 31
League: Warren County league
Warrensburg
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cunniffe;4;1;1;12
Steve Schloss;2;1;2;9
Brady Cheney;2;0;0;4
Chippy Mason;1;0;0;2
Thomas O'Sullivan;2;0;0;4
Totals;11;2;3;31
North Warren (4-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Girard;7;2;0;20
Thomas Conway;1;1;0;5
Jack Jennings;4;0;0;8
Tanner Dunkley;4;0;8;16
Sean Evans;2;1;0;7
Cooper Morehouse;1;0;0;2
Connor Jennings;1;0;0;2
Andrew Beadnell;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;4;8;62
Warrensburg;8;4;6;13 — 31
North Warren;12;18;24;8 — 62
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 20 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 8 rebounds.
LAKE GEORGE 100, BOLTON 13
League: Warren County league
Lake George (3-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;7;1;0;17
Luke Pelchar;9;0;3;21
Cole Clarke;3;1;3;12
Julius Moffit;6;0;2;14
Devin Smith;7;0;0;14
Ryan Becker;3;0;0;6
Jordan Edwards;2;0;0;4
Issac Herrick;2;0;0;4
JJ Salmon;1;0;0;2
Stephen Gereau;3;0;0;6
Torrin Davies;0;0;0;0
Totals;43;2;8;100
Bolton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Tennent;0;0;0;0
Jordan Nieves;0;0;0;0
Andrew Johnson;0;0;0;0
Marvin Dobert;0;1;0;3
Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0
Addison Kelley;2;0;0;4
Chris Becker;0;0;1;1
Tyler Trowbridge;1;1;0;5
Lucas Becker;0;0;0;0
Totals;3;2;1;13
Lake George;35;14;25;26 — 100
Bolton;2;1;6;4 — 13
Notes: Lake George jumped out to a quick lead during the first and third quarters.
WATERFORD 73, CORINTH 42
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Sorbera;0;2;0;6
Alex Wiseman;1;0;0;2
Gabe Allen;5;1;0;13
Zach Guilder;2;0;1;5
Dillon Dumas;2;0;3;7
Codi Kathan;0;1;0;3
Will Hollenbeck;1;0;0;2
David White;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;4;4;42
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dominick Pontore;4;0;0;8
Matthew Soden;1;1;0;5
Derrick Pontore;3;0;1;7
Howard Phelan;0;3;0;9
TJ Kelley;10;2;1;27
Jake Houle;4;0;1;9
Gavin Bodah;1;1;1;6
Lucas Cassin;1;0;0;2
Totals;24;7;4;73
Corinth;8;10;9;15 — 42
Waterford;24;18;23;8 — 73
Other stats: Allen (Cor) 10 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 9 rebounds.
GRANVILLE 71, FORT EDWARD 42
League: Non-league
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C. Farrell;0;1;0;3
Caleb Nelson;6;0;2;14
Cody Nelson;0;0;1;1
Josh Nelson;8;1;1;20
B Norton;0;1;0;3
J. Oakman;2;2;1;11
N Ratham;3;0;1;7
K Saddlemire;1;0;1;3
C Stevens;1;0;0;2
A Werrington;2;0;3;7
Totals;23;5;10;71
Fort Edward (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Taylor;4;0;1;9
B Sullivan;2;0;2;6
B Tyler;7;1;0;17
N Dukett;0;1;0;3
B Kamburelis;0;1;0;3
B Hurlburt;1;0;0;2
A Fish;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;3;3;42
Granville;21;13;18;19 — 71
Fort Edward;7;12;11;12 — 42
SALEM 68, HARTFORD 56
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Fish;3;0;2;8
Ray Harrington;7;1;7;24
JP Lavin;6;0;3;15
Cody Baker;1;0;0;2
Nate Fiske;2;0;0;4
CJ White;1;0;1;3
Totals;20;1;13;56
Salem (2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;9;2;5;29
Blake Baylor;3;0;10;16
Ethan Hickland;0;0;1;1
Altwon Webster;2;0;1;5
Zachariah Miller;6;0;2;14
Nate Twitchell;1;0;1;3
Totals;21;2;20;68
Hartford;12;9;15;20 — 56
Salem;7;19;24;18 — 68
Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 9 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 6 assists. Baylor (Sal) 12 rebounds. Miller (Sal) 11 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 4 assists.
Notes: Connor Chilson (29 points, 10 steals), Zachariah Miller (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Blake Baylor (16 points, 12 rebounds) all posted double doubles.
