ROUNDUP: Reynolds' free throw helps Hartford complete comeback; fast start powers Tigers

Logan Reynolds hit a free throw with under 10 seconds to play as Hartford finished off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Greenwich, 71-70.
Four players scored in double figures as Hudson Falls beat Fonda, 52-40.
HARTFORD 71, GREENWICH 70
League: Non-league
Greenwich (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;10;1;0;23
Jacob Zinn;1;3;0;11
Bradley Brophy;1;0;0;2
Robert Barnes;1;0;1;3
Jayden Hughes;4;0;3;11
Eric Cederstrum;1;0;0;2
Andrew Cronin;2;0;1;5
Gavin Blair;3;0;0;6
Ryan Alling;0;0;0;0
Joe Skiff;2;1;0;7
Totals;25;5;5;70
Hartford (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Drake Stewart;1;1;4;9
Cody Baker;0;3;0;9
Raymond Harrington;3;1;6;15
Logan Reynolds;2;4;1;17
JP Lavin;7;0;3;17
Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2
Caleb Boucher;0;0;0;0
Austin Wells;1;0;0;2
Seth Sharpe;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;9;14;71
Greenwich;18;22;16;14 — 70
Hartford;16;13;15;27 — 71
Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 10 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 8 assists.
JV: Greenwich won.
Notes: Hartford successfully switched to a trapping 2-3 zone to start the second half, attempting to contain outstanding Greenwich athlete Jesse Kuzmich.
HUDSON FALLS 52, FONDA 40
League: Foothills Council
Fonda (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Boyer;0;0;3;3
Booth;0;2;0;6
Cusack;0;0;2;2
Melious;1;1;0;5
Kowalski;1;2;0;8
Whipple;1;0;0;2
Weaver;1;1;1;6
Hastings;3;0;2;8
Totals;7;6;8;40
Hudson Falls (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;1;2;3;11
Noah Tyler;1;0;0;2
Joe LaPan;1;0;0;2
Noah Williamson;1;1;1;6
Connor Roghers;0;0;0;0
Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0
Evan Kwasniewski;4;0;5;13
Peyton Smith;3;1;6;15
Jayden Hardwick;1;0;1;3
Totals;12;4;16;52
Fonda;6;12;7;15 — 40
Hudson Falls;15;14;9;14 — 52
Other stats: Smith (HuF) 13 rebounds, 4 assists. Kwasniewski (HuF) 11 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Hudson Falls used a balanced scoring attack to open the season with a wire-to-wire win against visiting Fonda. Peyton Smith, Evan Kwasniewski and Ben Swartz led the way for the Tigers.