ROUNDUP: Reynolds' free throw helps Hartford complete comeback; fast start powers Tigers

Logan Reynolds hit a free throw with under 10 seconds to play as Hartford finished off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Greenwich, 71-70.

Four players scored in double figures as Hudson Falls beat Fonda, 52-40.

HARTFORD 71, GREENWICH 70

League: Non-league

Greenwich (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;10;1;0;23

Jacob Zinn;1;3;0;11

Bradley Brophy;1;0;0;2

Robert Barnes;1;0;1;3

Jayden Hughes;4;0;3;11

Eric Cederstrum;1;0;0;2

Andrew Cronin;2;0;1;5

Gavin Blair;3;0;0;6

Ryan Alling;0;0;0;0

Joe Skiff;2;1;0;7

Totals;25;5;5;70

Hartford (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;1;1;4;9

Cody Baker;0;3;0;9

Raymond Harrington;3;1;6;15

Logan Reynolds;2;4;1;17

JP Lavin;7;0;3;17

Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2

Caleb Boucher;0;0;0;0

Austin Wells;1;0;0;2

Seth Sharpe;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;9;14;71

Greenwich;18;22;16;14 — 70

Hartford;16;13;15;27 — 71

Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 10 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 8 assists.

JV: Greenwich won.

Notes: Hartford successfully switched to a trapping 2-3 zone to start the second half, attempting to contain outstanding Greenwich athlete Jesse Kuzmich.

HUDSON FALLS 52, FONDA 40

League: Foothills Council

Fonda (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Boyer;0;0;3;3

Booth;0;2;0;6

Cusack;0;0;2;2

Melious;1;1;0;5

Kowalski;1;2;0;8

Whipple;1;0;0;2

Weaver;1;1;1;6

Hastings;3;0;2;8

Totals;7;6;8;40

Hudson Falls (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;1;2;3;11

Noah Tyler;1;0;0;2

Joe LaPan;1;0;0;2

Noah Williamson;1;1;1;6

Connor Roghers;0;0;0;0

Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Evan Kwasniewski;4;0;5;13

Peyton Smith;3;1;6;15

Jayden Hardwick;1;0;1;3

Totals;12;4;16;52

Fonda;6;12;7;15 — 40

Hudson Falls;15;14;9;14 — 52

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 13 rebounds, 4 assists. Kwasniewski (HuF) 11 rebounds.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Hudson Falls used a balanced scoring attack to open the season with a wire-to-wire win against visiting Fonda. Peyton Smith, Evan Kwasniewski and Ben Swartz led the way for the Tigers.

