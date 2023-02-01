ROUNDUP: Railroaders edge Eagles in OT; Smith brothers power Tigers

WHITEHALL — Cash Burgey scored a game-high 24 points Wednesday night to lead Whitehall to a 60-57 overtime victory over Hadley-Luzerne in Adirondack League boys basketball.

Latrell Evans added 11 for the Railroaders, who outscored H-L 5-3 in the extra period to improve to 9-5 in the league, 11-6 overall.

The Eagles (9-4, 10-7) were led by Caeden Wilson with 16 points. Gene Conroy and Alex Mattison each added 14 points for H-L.

HUDSON FALLS 67, JOHNSTOWN 35: Brothers Peyton and Brady Smith combined to score 39 points to lead Hudson Falls to a Foothills Council victory over Johnstown.

Brady Smith, a freshman, scored a game-high 21 points and senior Peyton Smith added 18. Noah Williamson added nine points and Noah Tyler chipped in with eight for the Tigers (10-1, 15-2).

GRANVILLE 78, CORINTH 41: Caleb Nelson scored 27 points to lead the Golden Horde past Corinth in Adirondack League action.

Matthew Barlow and Trey Senevey added 12 points each for Granville, which improved to 12-1 in the league, 13-3 overall.

Cameron Wiseman scored 14 points and Avery Wood had 13 for the Tomahawks.

LAKE GEORGE 51, WARRENSBURG 42: Aiden Osborne scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Warriors past Warrensburg.

Jack Welch added 11 points and seven boards for Lake George (8-5, 8-8), which also got eight rebounds from Luke Sheldon.

The Burghers (9-4, 12-5) got 12 points and seven boards from Evan LaPell, and 11 points from Steve Schloss in the loss. Brady Cheney chipped in with eight points and seven boards.

NORTH WARREN 86, ARGYLE 43: Sean Evans and Cooper Morehouse combined for 35 points to power the Cougars past Argyle.

Evans led North Warren (11-2, 12-4) with 18 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Morehouse added 17 points and seven boards.

Derrick Tyrell added 15 points, Semaj Cuyler had 13 points and Wyatt Jennings 12 for the Cougars, who got eight rebounds from Tyrell.

FORT EDWARD 43, FORT ANN 40: Cal Boucher scored 17 points and Zach Bartholomew added 13 as Fort Edward edged Fort Ann.

Dylan Brown netted 11 points to lead the Cardinals.

HARTFORD 71, SALEM 39: Raymond Harrington poured in a game-high 40 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, to lead the Tanagers past Salem on Tuesday night.

Nate Fiske added 10 points for Hartford (4-8, 4-12).

Altwon Webster led the Generals with 18 points and eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec scored 11.