ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins consolation game; Glens Falls, Lake George notch victories

QUEENSBURY 61, SAUGERTIES 45

Shawn Walsh Tournament Consolation

Saugerties

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aiden Schoonmaker;0;0;0;0

Ethan Conrad;7;2;1;21

Nick Stinemire;1;0;6;8

Niko Bocchimazzo;2;2;6;16

Dylan Sprance;0;0;0;0

Marciano Neglia;0;0;0;0

Jace VanValkenburg;0;0;0;0

Casey DeCelle;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;4;13;45

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Bleibtrey;1;1;2;7

Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2

Trey Bailey;7;1;2;19

Mike Kilgallon;1;0;0;2

Deondre Guignard;4;0;5;13

Ryan Blanchard;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;1;0;0;2

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Peyton Phillips;0;0;0;0

Tom Kenny;0;1;0;3

Zion Freeman;5;0;3;13

Totals;20;3;12;61

Saugerties;9;6;13;17 — 45

Queensbury;12;18;15;16 — 61

GLENS FALLS 45, HOOSICK FALLS 38

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Hoosick Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Smith;2;1;2;9

Jones;0;0;2;2

Baker;1;0;1;3

Sparks;4;2;1;15

Sparks;0;0;0;0

Cavanaugh;1;0;0;2

Thayne;3;0;1;7

Totals;11;3;7;38

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Patton;1;0;0;2

Vincent Westfall;2;3;0;13

Woodell;4;0;0;8

Harrington;1;0;2;4

Kellen Driscoll;3;0;8;14

Bennett;1;0;2;4

Totals;12;3;12;45

Hoosick Falls;7;18;6;7 — 38

Glens Falls;11;11;13;10 — 45

JV: Hoosick Falls won

LAKE GEORGE 56, GALWAY 46

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Josh Lovelass;2;2;2;12

Casey Clark;3;0;3;9

Zach Kenyon;2;0;2;6

Tom Villano;2;0;0;4

Gavin O'Neil;2;0;0;4

Ryan Pudney;0;3;2;11

Totals;11;5;9;46

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;2;5;8;27

Dan Barber;2;0;2;6

Luke Sheldon;1;0;0;2

Ryan Becker;0;0;1;1

Isaac Herrick;0;0;4;4

Julius Moffitt;4;2;2;16

Totals;9;7;17;56

Galway;6;8;14;17;1 — 46

Lake George;6;13;10;16;11 — 56

Other stats: Villano (Gal) 11 rebounds. Kenyon (Gal) 8 rebounds. O'Neil (Gal) 8 rebounds. Lovelass (Gal) 2 assists. Barber (LG) 16 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Becker (LG) 3 rebounds. Moffitt (LG) 4 assists.

WARRENSBURG 54,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 42

George Khoury Christmas Invitational Championship

Loudonville Christian (6-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mike Marshall;5;0;4;14

Elijah Woods;3;1;2;11

Jack Bibighaus;3;0;5;11

Nate Scott;3;0;0;6

Totals;14;1;11;42

Warrensburg (4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stevie Schloss;4;2;7;21

Evan LaPell;2;2;0;10

Dan Cunniffe;2;1;3;10

Owen Jones;0;3;0;9

Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2

Landon Olden;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;8;10;54

Loudonville Chr.;13;11;12;6 — 42

Warrensburg;10;16;15;13 — 54

Other stats: LaPell (War) 10 rebounds. Schloss (War) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Powers (War) 4 rebounds. Cunniffe (War) 6 assists.

Notes: A short-staffed Warrensburg team held off Loudonville Christian to win the championship in the sixth annual George Khoury Christmas Invitational. JV call-up Owen Jones (8th grader) hit three big second half 3-pointers off the bench to open up a very close game. Sophomore Stevie Schloss was the tournament MVP, scoring 21 points and added 7 rebounds. Joining him on the all-tournament team was fellow sophomore Evan LaPell, who had double-doubles on back-to-back nights. Dan Cunniffe added 10 points and did a great job on Loudonville leading scorer Mike Marshall. Rounding out the all-tournament team were Mike Marshall (Loudonville), Elijah Woods (Loudonville), David LaFavor (Kings School) and Rodney Wolfe (Johnsburg).

BURR & BURTON (Vt.) 49,
GRANVILLE 48

League: Non-league

Burr & Burton (Vt.)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dustin Joseph;5;0;2;12

Madox Matthews;7;0;1;15

Matt Carrara;3;0;0;6

Michael Scheps;0;0;1;1

Will Amenden;7;0;1;15

Chris Ott;0;0;0;0

Will Morell;0;0;0;0

Charles Kunz;0;0;0;0

Totals;22;0;5;49

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Harrington;1;2;1;9

Matt Barlow;0;0;1;1

Alex Warrington;3;0;2;8

Cody Nelson;0;0;0;0

Bryton Rich;0;0;0;0

Caleb Nelson;10;0;4;24

Connor Farrell;3;0;0;6

Nate Rathbun;0;0;0;0

Christian Stevens;0;0;0;0

Alex Torres;0;0;0;0

Avery Flory;0;0;0;0

Trevor McKnight;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;2;8;48

Burr & Burton;18;11;10;10 — 49

Granville;13;6;8;21 — 48

JV: Burr & Burton won

ST. JOHNSVILLE 64,
NORTH WARREN 62

League: Non-league, Tuesday

North Warren (4-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;3;2;0;12

Sean Evans;6;2;0;18

Zach Hopper;2;3;0;13

Andrew Beadnell;4;0;1;9

Cooper Morehouse;1;0;3;5

Derrick Tyrell;1;1;0;5

Totals;17;8;4;62

Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville (6-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Colten Christensen;4;1;1;12

Mason Snell;3;3;3;18

Owen Reageles;7;0;0;14

Hunter Smith;0;2;0;6

Andrew Snell;1;1;0;5

Paeytyn Logan-Dillenbeck;3;1;0;9

Totals;18;8;4;64

North Warren;20;12;20;10 — 62

OESJ;17;12;16;19 — 64

