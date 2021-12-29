ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins consolation game; Glens Falls, Lake George notch victories

QUEENSBURY 61, SAUGERTIES 45
Shawn Walsh Tournament Consolation
Saugerties
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aiden Schoonmaker;0;0;0;0
Ethan Conrad;7;2;1;21
Nick Stinemire;1;0;6;8
Niko Bocchimazzo;2;2;6;16
Dylan Sprance;0;0;0;0
Marciano Neglia;0;0;0;0
Jace VanValkenburg;0;0;0;0
Casey DeCelle;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;4;13;45
Queensbury
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aidan Bleibtrey;1;1;2;7
People are also reading…
Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2
Trey Bailey;7;1;2;19
Mike Kilgallon;1;0;0;2
Deondre Guignard;4;0;5;13
Ryan Blanchard;0;0;0;0
Adrian Caron;1;0;0;2
Gage Berube;0;0;0;0
Peyton Phillips;0;0;0;0
Tom Kenny;0;1;0;3
Zion Freeman;5;0;3;13
Totals;20;3;12;61
Saugerties;9;6;13;17 — 45
Queensbury;12;18;15;16 — 61
GLENS FALLS 45, HOOSICK FALLS 38
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Hoosick Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Smith;2;1;2;9
Jones;0;0;2;2
Baker;1;0;1;3
Sparks;4;2;1;15
Sparks;0;0;0;0
Cavanaugh;1;0;0;2
Thayne;3;0;1;7
Totals;11;3;7;38
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Patton;1;0;0;2
Vincent Westfall;2;3;0;13
Woodell;4;0;0;8
Harrington;1;0;2;4
Kellen Driscoll;3;0;8;14
Bennett;1;0;2;4
Totals;12;3;12;45
Hoosick Falls;7;18;6;7 — 38
Glens Falls;11;11;13;10 — 45
JV: Hoosick Falls won
LAKE GEORGE 56, GALWAY 46
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Josh Lovelass;2;2;2;12
Casey Clark;3;0;3;9
Zach Kenyon;2;0;2;6
Tom Villano;2;0;0;4
Gavin O'Neil;2;0;0;4
Ryan Pudney;0;3;2;11
Totals;11;5;9;46
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;2;5;8;27
Dan Barber;2;0;2;6
Luke Sheldon;1;0;0;2
Ryan Becker;0;0;1;1
Isaac Herrick;0;0;4;4
Julius Moffitt;4;2;2;16
Totals;9;7;17;56
Galway;6;8;14;17;1 — 46
Lake George;6;13;10;16;11 — 56
Other stats: Villano (Gal) 11 rebounds. Kenyon (Gal) 8 rebounds. O'Neil (Gal) 8 rebounds. Lovelass (Gal) 2 assists. Barber (LG) 16 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Becker (LG) 3 rebounds. Moffitt (LG) 4 assists.
WARRENSBURG 54,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 42
George Khoury Christmas Invitational Championship
Loudonville Christian (6-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mike Marshall;5;0;4;14
Elijah Woods;3;1;2;11
Jack Bibighaus;3;0;5;11
Nate Scott;3;0;0;6
Totals;14;1;11;42
Warrensburg (4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stevie Schloss;4;2;7;21
Evan LaPell;2;2;0;10
Dan Cunniffe;2;1;3;10
Owen Jones;0;3;0;9
Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2
Landon Olden;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;8;10;54
Loudonville Chr.;13;11;12;6 — 42
Warrensburg;10;16;15;13 — 54
Other stats: LaPell (War) 10 rebounds. Schloss (War) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Powers (War) 4 rebounds. Cunniffe (War) 6 assists.
Notes: A short-staffed Warrensburg team held off Loudonville Christian to win the championship in the sixth annual George Khoury Christmas Invitational. JV call-up Owen Jones (8th grader) hit three big second half 3-pointers off the bench to open up a very close game. Sophomore Stevie Schloss was the tournament MVP, scoring 21 points and added 7 rebounds. Joining him on the all-tournament team was fellow sophomore Evan LaPell, who had double-doubles on back-to-back nights. Dan Cunniffe added 10 points and did a great job on Loudonville leading scorer Mike Marshall. Rounding out the all-tournament team were Mike Marshall (Loudonville), Elijah Woods (Loudonville), David LaFavor (Kings School) and Rodney Wolfe (Johnsburg).
BURR & BURTON (Vt.) 49,
GRANVILLE 48
League: Non-league
Burr & Burton (Vt.)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dustin Joseph;5;0;2;12
Madox Matthews;7;0;1;15
Matt Carrara;3;0;0;6
Michael Scheps;0;0;1;1
Will Amenden;7;0;1;15
Chris Ott;0;0;0;0
Will Morell;0;0;0;0
Charles Kunz;0;0;0;0
Totals;22;0;5;49
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Harrington;1;2;1;9
Matt Barlow;0;0;1;1
Alex Warrington;3;0;2;8
Cody Nelson;0;0;0;0
Bryton Rich;0;0;0;0
Caleb Nelson;10;0;4;24
Connor Farrell;3;0;0;6
Nate Rathbun;0;0;0;0
Christian Stevens;0;0;0;0
Alex Torres;0;0;0;0
Avery Flory;0;0;0;0
Trevor McKnight;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;2;8;48
Burr & Burton;18;11;10;10 — 49
Granville;13;6;8;21 — 48
JV: Burr & Burton won
ST. JOHNSVILLE 64,
NORTH WARREN 62
League: Non-league, Tuesday
North Warren (4-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tommy Conway;3;2;0;12
Sean Evans;6;2;0;18
Zach Hopper;2;3;0;13
Andrew Beadnell;4;0;1;9
Cooper Morehouse;1;0;3;5
Derrick Tyrell;1;1;0;5
Totals;17;8;4;62
Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville (6-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Colten Christensen;4;1;1;12
Mason Snell;3;3;3;18
Owen Reageles;7;0;0;14
Hunter Smith;0;2;0;6
Andrew Snell;1;1;0;5
Paeytyn Logan-Dillenbeck;3;1;0;9
Totals;18;8;4;64
North Warren;20;12;20;10 — 62
OESJ;17;12;16;19 — 64