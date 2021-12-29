ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins consolation game; Glens Falls, Lake George notch victories

QUEENSBURY 61, SAUGERTIES 45

GLENS FALLS 45, HOOSICK FALLS 38

LAKE GEORGE 56, GALWAY 46

WARRENSBURG 54,

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 42

Notes: A short-staffed Warrensburg team held off Loudonville Christian to win the championship in the sixth annual George Khoury Christmas Invitational. JV call-up Owen Jones (8th grader) hit three big second half 3-pointers off the bench to open up a very close game. Sophomore Stevie Schloss was the tournament MVP, scoring 21 points and added 7 rebounds. Joining him on the all-tournament team was fellow sophomore Evan LaPell, who had double-doubles on back-to-back nights. Dan Cunniffe added 10 points and did a great job on Loudonville leading scorer Mike Marshall. Rounding out the all-tournament team were Mike Marshall (Loudonville), Elijah Woods (Loudonville), David LaFavor (Kings School) and Rodney Wolfe (Johnsburg).