ROUNDUP: Queensbury tops Broadalbin-Perth

Zion Freeman netted 11 points and Aidan Bleibtrey added nine as Queensbury edged Broadalbin-Perth 41-38 Wednesday night in Foothills Council boys basketball.
Also Wednesday, Stevie Schloss and Dan Cunniffe combined for 53 points as Warrensburg rolled past Corinth 71-24 in Adirondack League boys action. Schloss scored 28 points and Cunniffe added 25 for the Burghers.
QUEENSBURY 41, BROADALBIN-PERTH 38
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (2-2, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Bleibtrey 3 0 3 9
Trevon Bailey 4 0 0 8
Zion Freeman 5 0 1 11
Ryan Blanchard 0 0 0 0
Ryan Havern 4 0 0 8
People are also reading…
Jeremih Cross 0 0 0 0
Ethan Starr 2 0 1 5
Gage Berube 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 0 5 41
Broadalbin-Perth (2-2, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Michael Magliocca 2 0 0 4
Sam Rogers 2 0 2 6
Matt Dejong 0 0 0 0
Luke Tambasco 0 1 0 3
Mariano DiCaterino 4 0 7 15
Ryan Savoie 2 0 2 6
Sam Hotaling 1 0 2 4
Totals 11 1 13 38
Queensbury 9 10 8 14 — 41
Broad.-Perth 11 7 9 11 — 38
JV: Queensbury, 61-45
WARRENSBURG 71, CORINTH 24
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (1-1, 1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 2 7 0 25
Stevie Schloss 7 2 8 28
Brady Cheney 2 0 1 5
Evan LaPell 6 0 0 12
Landon Olden 0 0 0 0
Brynn Jones 0 0 0 0
Tyler Powers 0 0 1 1
Totals 17 9 10 71
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Mason Brownell 3 0 0 6
Alex Wiseman 2 0 1 5
Zach Guilder 2 0 0 4
Gavin Wickman 0 1 0 3
Seth Tedesco 1 0 0 2
David White 1 0 2 4
Totals 9 1 3 24
Warrensburg 19 16 16 20 — 71
Corinth 0 3 10 11 — 24
Other stats: Cheney (War) 15 rebounds. Schloss (War) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. LaPell (War) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Cunniffe (War) 7 assists.
JV: Corinth won
Notes: Warrensburg used a 19-0 first quarter and a 35-3 halftime lead to propel itself to a win. Stevie Schloss had a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds. Brady Cheney led the Burgers with 15 rebounds and Dan Cunniffe scored 25 points, shooting 9 for 13 from the field, and added 7 assists in the win. Evan LaPell also chipped in with 12 points 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 78,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 42
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon
2P 3P FT TP
Culbertson 1 0 3 5
Shorter 2 0 1 5
Jesse Francouer 3 3 0 15
Labonte 1 2 0 8
Hart 2 0 0 4
Stalker 1 1 0 5
Totals 10 6 4 42
Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 3-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Robby Bolen 7 1 2 19
Aiden Crowther 10 0 0 20
Justin Duscher 2 2 2 12
Mark Hmura 2 4 0 16
Danny Mantia 2 2 0 10
Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0
Cam Khoury 0 0 1 1
Totals 23 9 5 78
Berlin-New Leb. 19 6 9 8 — 42
Spa Catholic 21 18 24 15 — 78
Other stats: Crowther (SCC) 8 rebounds. Murphy (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 10 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won
SCHUYLERVILLE 70, JOHNSTOWN 42
League: Foothills Council, Tuesday
Schuylerville (0-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Abruscato 1 0 0 2
Otto Bolduc 3 0 0 6
Lukas Sherman 7 1 2 19
Ryan Dow 2 1 0 7
Owen Sherman 4 2 4 18
Daryl Headen 0 0 1 1
Griffin Brophy 1 1 2 7
Anthony Luzadis 4 0 0 8
Carson Patrick 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 5 9 70
Johnstown (1-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Braden Jones 0 1 2 5
Kyle Everest 4 1 2 13
Bryce Mureness 0 1 0 3
Stephen VanNostrand 3 0 0 6
Ryan Hoyt 3 0 1 7
Jordan Fox 0 0 1 1
J Stewart 1 0 0 2
Elijah Jones 1 1 0 5
Totals 12 4 6 42
Schuylerville 22 21 16 11 — 70
Johnstown 13 8 10 11 — 42
JV: Schuylerville won
Notes: Owen Sherman provided the spark for Schuylerville with 18 points in the first half.