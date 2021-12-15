ROUNDUP: Queensbury tops Broadalbin-Perth

Also Wednesday, Stevie Schloss and Dan Cunniffe combined for 53 points as Warrensburg rolled past Corinth 71-24 in Adirondack League boys action. Schloss scored 28 points and Cunniffe added 25 for the Burghers.

Notes: Warrensburg used a 19-0 first quarter and a 35-3 halftime lead to propel itself to a win. Stevie Schloss had a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds. Brady Cheney led the Burgers with 15 rebounds and Dan Cunniffe scored 25 points, shooting 9 for 13 from the field, and added 7 assists in the win. Evan LaPell also chipped in with 12 points 8 rebounds and 3 assists.