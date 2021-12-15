 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Queensbury tops Broadalbin-Perth

Zion Freeman netted 11 points and Aidan Bleibtrey added nine as Queensbury edged Broadalbin-Perth 41-38 Wednesday night in Foothills Council boys basketball.

Also Wednesday, Stevie Schloss and Dan Cunniffe combined for 53 points as Warrensburg rolled past Corinth 71-24 in Adirondack League boys action. Schloss scored 28 points and Cunniffe added 25 for the Burghers.

QUEENSBURY 41, BROADALBIN-PERTH 38

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (2-2, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Bleibtrey 3 0 3 9

Trevon Bailey 4 0 0 8

Zion Freeman 5 0 1 11

Ryan Blanchard 0 0 0 0

Ryan Havern 4 0 0 8

Jeremih Cross 0 0 0 0

Ethan Starr 2 0 1 5

Gage Berube 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 0 5 41

Broadalbin-Perth (2-2, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Michael Magliocca 2 0 0 4

Sam Rogers 2 0 2 6

Matt Dejong 0 0 0 0

Luke Tambasco 0 1 0 3

Mariano DiCaterino 4 0 7 15

Ryan Savoie 2 0 2 6

Sam Hotaling 1 0 2 4

Totals 11 1 13 38

Queensbury 9 10 8 14 — 41

Broad.-Perth 11 7 9 11 — 38

JV: Queensbury, 61-45

WARRENSBURG 71, CORINTH 24

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (1-1, 1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 7 0 25

Stevie Schloss 7 2 8 28

Brady Cheney 2 0 1 5

Evan LaPell 6 0 0 12

Landon Olden 0 0 0 0

Brynn Jones 0 0 0 0

Tyler Powers 0 0 1 1

Totals 17 9 10 71

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Mason Brownell 3 0 0 6

Alex Wiseman 2 0 1 5

Zach Guilder 2 0 0 4

Gavin Wickman 0 1 0 3

Seth Tedesco 1 0 0 2

David White 1 0 2 4

Totals 9 1 3 24

Warrensburg 19 16 16 20 — 71

Corinth 0 3 10 11 — 24

Other stats: Cheney (War) 15 rebounds. Schloss (War) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. LaPell (War) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Cunniffe (War) 7 assists.

JV: Corinth won

Notes: Warrensburg used a 19-0 first quarter and a 35-3 halftime lead to propel itself to a win. Stevie Schloss had a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds. Brady Cheney led the Burgers with 15 rebounds and Dan Cunniffe scored 25 points, shooting 9 for 13 from the field, and added 7 assists in the win. Evan LaPell also chipped in with 12 points 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 78,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 42

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon

2P 3P FT TP

Culbertson 1 0 3 5

Shorter 2 0 1 5

Jesse Francouer 3 3 0 15

Labonte 1 2 0 8

Hart 2 0 0 4

Stalker 1 1 0 5

Totals 10 6 4 42

Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 3-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Robby Bolen 7 1 2 19

Aiden Crowther 10 0 0 20

Justin Duscher 2 2 2 12

Mark Hmura 2 4 0 16

Danny Mantia 2 2 0 10

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Cam Khoury 0 0 1 1

Totals 23 9 5 78

Berlin-New Leb. 19 6 9 8 — 42

Spa Catholic 21 18 24 15 — 78

Other stats: Crowther (SCC) 8 rebounds. Murphy (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 10 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won

SCHUYLERVILLE 70, JOHNSTOWN 42

League: Foothills Council, Tuesday

Schuylerville (0-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Abruscato 1 0 0 2

Otto Bolduc 3 0 0 6

Lukas Sherman 7 1 2 19

Ryan Dow 2 1 0 7

Owen Sherman 4 2 4 18

Daryl Headen 0 0 1 1

Griffin Brophy 1 1 2 7

Anthony Luzadis 4 0 0 8

Carson Patrick 1 0 0 2

Totals 23 5 9 70

Johnstown (1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Braden Jones 0 1 2 5

Kyle Everest 4 1 2 13

Bryce Mureness 0 1 0 3

Stephen VanNostrand 3 0 0 6

Ryan Hoyt 3 0 1 7

Jordan Fox 0 0 1 1

J Stewart 1 0 0 2

Elijah Jones 1 1 0 5

Totals 12 4 6 42

Schuylerville 22 21 16 11 — 70

Johnstown 13 8 10 11 — 42

JV: Schuylerville won

Notes: Owen Sherman provided the spark for Schuylerville with 18 points in the first half.

