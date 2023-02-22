QUEENSBURY — Averill Park jumped out to a 30-14 halftime lead Wednesday and never looked back as the 10th-seeded Warriors topped Queensbury 57-32 in a Class A opening-round game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Chase Baker and Kasigh Gooden each scored 10 points for the seventh-seeded Spartans, whose season ended at 9-11 overall.

Queensbury senior Trevon Bailey finished his career with 623 points and a 13.8 points-per-game average, ranked 17th and 10th, respectively, on the school’s all-time scoring lists.

Max O’Connor led Averill Park with 12 points and Jacob Phelps added 10. The Warriors got 10 3-point field goals from six players.

COLUMBIA 58, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 56: Evan Rainville scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Blue Devils to a come-from-behind victory over South High in a Class A opening-round game.

Columbia, the No. 8 seed, had trailed the Bulldogs 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying. Ian Fisher-Layton added 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Brady Smith netted 21 points to lead South High, which also got 11 points from Ryan Fitzsimmons and nine from Boston White. The Bulldogs ended their season at 7-14 overall.

FORT ANN 44, HEATLY 33: Callon Sutliff led three Cardinals in double figures with 14 points as Fort Ann advanced to the Class D quarterfinals with a win over Heatly.

Javier Hernandez added 13 points and Garrett Brown netted 12 for the ninth-seeded Cardinals (6-15), who are scheduled to face top-seeded Northville on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Stillwater High School.

Ryan Sedgwick scored a game-high 15 points for the Hornets.

SCHOHARIE 64, WHITEHALL 44: Matt Bernhardt pumped in 28 points to power Schoharie past Whitehall in a Class C opening-round game.

Preston DiGiovanni added 15 points for Schoharie, which used a 25-9 run through the third quarter to pull away.

Latrell Evans led the Railroaders with 17 points and Cash Burgey added 15. Whitehall, the No. 7 seed, saw its season end at 13-8 overall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 58, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 37: Alawnah Dunda recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Tanagers past Argyle-Fort Edward in a Class D quarterfinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

Cailin Severance added 14 points and Cassandra Wade had 11 points for Hartford (7-12), which advances to play top-seeded Salem in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Averill Park High School.

Carrie Humiston led Argyle-Fort Edward with 13 points and Kylee Humiston added 12 points.

NORTHVILLE 64, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 26: The Falcons jumped out to a 32-4 halftime lead and never looked back to win the Class D quarterfinal.

Hailey Monroe finished with 17 points and Hannah Hoffman added 15 to lead third-seeded Northville, which advances to play No. 2 seed Bishop Gibbons on Saturday at noon at Averill Park.

Addison Whitbeck led the Saints (3-18) with a game-high 18 points.