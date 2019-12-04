QUEENSBURY 85, SCHUYLERVILLE 57
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Matt Gilligan;1;2;0;8
Bryce Bleibtrey;3;2;11;23
Sean Collins;5;3;2;21
Nate Johnson;2;0;2;6
Matthew Conlon;3;0;1;7
Asa Edwards;0;1;0;3
Jason Rodriguez;2;0;0;4
Nate VanAnden;1;0;0;2
Joseph Slattery;2;2;0;10
Connor Havern;0;0;0;0
Lance Hayes;0;0;1;1
Totals;19;10;17;85
Schuylerville (0-1, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Vanderhoof;1;1;2;7
Ryan Yandow;2;0;2;6
Owen Sherman;0;5;2;17
Ryan Dow;0;1;0;3
Marcus Richardson;0;0;1;1
Cuyden Rutland;0;5;4;19
Jack Nember;2;0;0;4
Tyler Bowen;0;0;0;0
Totals;5;12;11;57
Queensbury;13;21;22;29 — 85
Schuylerville;13;8;17;19 — 57
SCHROON LAKE 62, FORT ANN 52
League: Non-league
Fort Ann (0-0, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Barnes;0;0;0;0
Jack Dornan;4;2;2;16
Ty Loso;2;1;2;9
Adam Winchell;1;1;2;7
Dylan Frost;2;2;4;14
Ben Dinwiddie;3;0;0;6
Totals;12;6;10;52
You have free articles remaining.
Schroon Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
D Loiselle;0;0;0;0
Oliver Higgens;5;0;0;10
Collin Bresnahan;3;0;1;7
Cian Bresnahan;2;2;2;12
Andrew Pelkey;12;1;3;30
Isiah Pelkey;1;0;0;2
M Foote;0;0;0;0
E Yaroush;0;0;0;0
Bryant Mieras;1;0;0;2
Totals;24;3;6;63
Fort Ann;16;11;12;13 — 52
Schroon Lake;19;17;14;12 — 62
JV: Schroon Lake won.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 56,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43
League: Foothills Council (Tuesday)
Broadalbin-Perth (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. DiCaterino;1;0;0;2
Magliocca;1;0;1;3
M. DiCaterino;1;0;1;3
Sasserella;5;3;5;24
Visco;1;0;2;4
Calderone;5;0;6;16
Buelow;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;3;15;54
South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Maniacek;2;2;4;14
Rosa;1;0;0;2
Hogan;1;0;0;2
VanWagenen;0;0;1;1
Woodard;4;1;4;15
Aday;1;0;1;3
Darrow;1;0;0;2
Quintal;1;0;2;4
Totals;11;3;12;43
Broadalbin-Perth;12;14;15;15 — 56
South Glens Falls;12;6;7;18 — 43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.