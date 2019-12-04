{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 85, SCHUYLERVILLE 57

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Matt Gilligan;1;2;0;8

Bryce Bleibtrey;3;2;11;23

Sean Collins;5;3;2;21

Nate Johnson;2;0;2;6

Matthew Conlon;3;0;1;7

Asa Edwards;0;1;0;3

Jason Rodriguez;2;0;0;4

Nate VanAnden;1;0;0;2

Joseph Slattery;2;2;0;10

Connor Havern;0;0;0;0

Lance Hayes;0;0;1;1

Totals;19;10;17;85

Schuylerville (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Vanderhoof;1;1;2;7

Ryan Yandow;2;0;2;6

Owen Sherman;0;5;2;17

Ryan Dow;0;1;0;3

Marcus Richardson;0;0;1;1

Cuyden Rutland;0;5;4;19

Jack Nember;2;0;0;4

Tyler Bowen;0;0;0;0

Totals;5;12;11;57

Queensbury;13;21;22;29 — 85

Schuylerville;13;8;17;19 — 57

SCHROON LAKE 62, FORT ANN 52

League: Non-league

Fort Ann (0-0, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Barnes;0;0;0;0

Jack Dornan;4;2;2;16

Ty Loso;2;1;2;9

Adam Winchell;1;1;2;7

Dylan Frost;2;2;4;14

Ben Dinwiddie;3;0;0;6

Totals;12;6;10;52

Schroon Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

D Loiselle;0;0;0;0

Oliver Higgens;5;0;0;10

Collin Bresnahan;3;0;1;7

Cian Bresnahan;2;2;2;12

Andrew Pelkey;12;1;3;30

Isiah Pelkey;1;0;0;2

M Foote;0;0;0;0

E Yaroush;0;0;0;0

Bryant Mieras;1;0;0;2

Totals;24;3;6;63

Fort Ann;16;11;12;13 — 52

Schroon Lake;19;17;14;12 — 62

JV: Schroon Lake won.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 56,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council (Tuesday)

Broadalbin-Perth (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. DiCaterino;1;0;0;2

Magliocca;1;0;1;3

M. DiCaterino;1;0;1;3

Sasserella;5;3;5;24

Visco;1;0;2;4

Calderone;5;0;6;16

Buelow;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;3;15;54

South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Maniacek;2;2;4;14

Rosa;1;0;0;2

Hogan;1;0;0;2

VanWagenen;0;0;1;1

Woodard;4;1;4;15

Aday;1;0;1;3

Darrow;1;0;0;2

Quintal;1;0;2;4

Totals;11;3;12;43

Broadalbin-Perth;12;14;15;15 — 56

South Glens Falls;12;6;7;18 — 43

