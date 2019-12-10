Roundup: Queensbury downs Hudson Falls
Roundup: Queensbury downs Hudson Falls

QUEENSBURY 78, HUDSON FALLS 70

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls (1-2, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alexander Varney;2;2;3;13

Benjamin Swartz;1;0;0;2

Riley Maddison;3;1;1;10

Brandon Pond;0;1;1;4

Andrew Hogan;0;0;0;0

Connor Keenan;0;0;0;0

Evan France;0;0;0;0

Jonathan Beagle;7;1;5;22

Isaac Kwansniewski;0;0;0;0

Stephen Currier;0;1;0;3

Jack Hogan;5;1;2;15

Peyton Smith;0;0;1;1

Alexander Labshere;0;0;0;0

Daniel Hill;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;7;13;70

Queensbury (3-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Matt Gilligan;0;2;0;6

Bryce Bleibtrey;3;3;7;22

Sean Collins;2;2;3;13

Nate Johnson;3;1;4;13

Matt Conlon;5;3;2;21

Asa Edwards;0;0;0;0

Jason Rodriguez;1;0;0;2

Nate Van Anden;0;0;0;0

Joe Slattery;0;0;1;1

Connor Havern;0;0;0;0

Lance Hayes;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;11;17;78

Hudson Falls;17;16;21;16 — 70

Queensbury;27;8;15;28 — 78

JV: Queensbury won.

GLENS FALLS 55,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 46

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth (1-1, 1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

DiCaterino;2;1;1;8

Magliocca;2;0;0;4

Sassanella;4;1;6;17

Polikowski;1;0;0;2

Visco;0;1;0;3

Calderone;5;0;2;12

Totals;14;3;9;46

Glens Falls (2-1, 2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Noah Girard;2;0;5;9

Barclay;3;0;3;9

Woodell;3;0;2;8

Barrett;1;4;2;16

Danahy;6;0;1;13

Totals;15;4;13;55

Broadalbin-Perth;13;12;11;10 — 46

Glens Falls;17;12;9;17 — 55

JV: B-P won.

GRANVILLE 69, ARGYLE 59

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (1-1, 3-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Lufkin;8;3;1;26

Ingram;0;2;0;6

Liddle;1;2;4;12

Humiston;2;0;2;6

Frost;0;2;0;6

Wood;1;0;1;3

Totals;12;9;8;59

Granville (2-0, 2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bourn;1;0;3;5

Nelson;3;2;3;15

Tucker;2;0;0;4

Williams;8;3;0;25

Oakman;4;1;0;11

Rice;4;0;1;9

Totals;22;6;7;69

Argyle;9;15;18;17 — 59

Granville;29;14;12;14 — 69

Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 9 rebounds. Nelson (Gra) 8 rebounds. Bourn (Gra) 6 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

NEWCOMB 48,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 40

League: MVAC

Newcomb

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lam Tran;0;2;0;6

Elliott Vaughn;0;0;1;1

Alex Damasevitz;0;0;0;0

Connor Davie;2;0;0;4

Alvaro SantaFe;4;0;1;9

Ethan Armstrong;6;1;3;18

Jordan Colon;1;1;3;8

Joshua Armstrong;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;4;8;48

Johnsburg-Minerva (0-1, 0-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caleb Hughey;7;2;3;23

Anthony Galle;3;0;1;7

Ryan Morris;0;0;0;0

Jon Lorensen;0;0;0;0

Devon Millington;0;1;1;4

Rodney Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Chris Persons;3;0;0;6

Totals;13;3;5;40

Newcomb;14;9;9;16 — 48

J'burg-Minerva;6;15;14;5 — 40

Other stats: Galle (JM) 24 rebounds, 4 assists. Persons (JM) 7 rebounds.

