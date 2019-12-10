Roundup: Queensbury downs Hudson Falls

QUEENSBURY 78, HUDSON FALLS 70
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (1-2, 1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alexander Varney;2;2;3;13
Benjamin Swartz;1;0;0;2
Riley Maddison;3;1;1;10
Brandon Pond;0;1;1;4
Andrew Hogan;0;0;0;0
Connor Keenan;0;0;0;0
Evan France;0;0;0;0
Jonathan Beagle;7;1;5;22
Isaac Kwansniewski;0;0;0;0
Stephen Currier;0;1;0;3
Jack Hogan;5;1;2;15
Peyton Smith;0;0;1;1
Alexander Labshere;0;0;0;0
Daniel Hill;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;7;13;70
Queensbury (3-0, 3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Matt Gilligan;0;2;0;6
Bryce Bleibtrey;3;3;7;22
Sean Collins;2;2;3;13
Nate Johnson;3;1;4;13
Matt Conlon;5;3;2;21
Asa Edwards;0;0;0;0
Jason Rodriguez;1;0;0;2
Nate Van Anden;0;0;0;0
Joe Slattery;0;0;1;1
Connor Havern;0;0;0;0
Lance Hayes;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;11;17;78
Hudson Falls;17;16;21;16 — 70
Queensbury;27;8;15;28 — 78
JV: Queensbury won.
GLENS FALLS 55,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 46
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth (1-1, 1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
DiCaterino;2;1;1;8
Magliocca;2;0;0;4
Sassanella;4;1;6;17
Polikowski;1;0;0;2
Visco;0;1;0;3
Calderone;5;0;2;12
Totals;14;3;9;46
Glens Falls (2-1, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Noah Girard;2;0;5;9
Barclay;3;0;3;9
Woodell;3;0;2;8
Barrett;1;4;2;16
Danahy;6;0;1;13
Totals;15;4;13;55
Broadalbin-Perth;13;12;11;10 — 46
Glens Falls;17;12;9;17 — 55
JV: B-P won.
GRANVILLE 69, ARGYLE 59
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (1-1, 3-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Lufkin;8;3;1;26
Ingram;0;2;0;6
Liddle;1;2;4;12
Humiston;2;0;2;6
Frost;0;2;0;6
Wood;1;0;1;3
Totals;12;9;8;59
Granville (2-0, 2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bourn;1;0;3;5
Nelson;3;2;3;15
Tucker;2;0;0;4
Williams;8;3;0;25
Oakman;4;1;0;11
Rice;4;0;1;9
Totals;22;6;7;69
Argyle;9;15;18;17 — 59
Granville;29;14;12;14 — 69
Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 9 rebounds. Nelson (Gra) 8 rebounds. Bourn (Gra) 6 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
NEWCOMB 48,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 40
League: MVAC
Newcomb
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lam Tran;0;2;0;6
Elliott Vaughn;0;0;1;1
Alex Damasevitz;0;0;0;0
Connor Davie;2;0;0;4
Alvaro SantaFe;4;0;1;9
Ethan Armstrong;6;1;3;18
Jordan Colon;1;1;3;8
Joshua Armstrong;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;4;8;48
Johnsburg-Minerva (0-1, 0-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caleb Hughey;7;2;3;23
Anthony Galle;3;0;1;7
Ryan Morris;0;0;0;0
Jon Lorensen;0;0;0;0
Devon Millington;0;1;1;4
Rodney Wolfe;0;0;0;0
Chris Persons;3;0;0;6
Totals;13;3;5;40
Newcomb;14;9;9;16 — 48
J'burg-Minerva;6;15;14;5 — 40
Other stats: Galle (JM) 24 rebounds, 4 assists. Persons (JM) 7 rebounds.