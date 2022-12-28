ROUNDUP: QHS makes tourney final; GF, SGF, Granville post wins

Trevon Bailey and Chase Baker scored 10 points apiece as Queensbury beat Averill Park 46-33 in the first round of the Shawn Walsh boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Burnt Hills, the host team, defeated Saugerties 75-42 in the other first-round game. Queensbury will meet Burnt Hills in the championship game on Thursday (6:30 p.m.).

Queensbury led 17-6 after the first quarter and 27-12 at halftime. Kasigh Gooden added nine points for the Spartans and Troy Jorgensen netted seven points.

Ethan Nardacci led the way for Averill Park with a 12-point effort.

GLENS FALLS 50, HOOSICK FALLS 29: Kellen Driscoll scored 16 points and Alex Cygan added 14 as the host team beat the Panthers to go 2-0 in the Glens Falls Holiday Tournament.

A 14-6 second quarter helped the red and black open a 25-15 halftime lead. Driscoll had 12 points in the first half. Cooper Nadler scored seven points for Glens Falls.

Jake Sparks recorded 13 points and Mat Kempf had 11 for Hoosick Falls.

SOUTH HIGH 59, LAKE GEORGE 41: A 25-10 first quarter put the Bulldogs on the road to victory over the Warriors in the second round of the Glens Falls Holiday Tournament.

Brady Smith finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for South High. Ryan Fitzsimmons had 11 points and six rebounds and Landon Casey netted 10 points. Jack Gutowski had nine points and Boston White added six.

Nate Hohman led Lake George with a 16-point performance. Brody McCabe had seven points. Luke Sheldon grabbed eight rebounds.

GRANVILLE 82, GRACE CHRISTIAN 42: Caleb Nelson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as Granville beat Grace Christian of Vermont in the first round of the 43rd annual American Legion Post 323 Holiday Tournament.

Granville will meet Burr and Burton (Vt.) in the championship game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The 4 p.m. consolation game will pit Corinth against Grace Christian.

Granville (5-1) had a 50-13 lead at halftime in Wednesday's game. Leading scorers included William Jennings (12 points), Matthew Barlow (11), Alex Torres (10), Cody Nelson (seven), Nathan Williams (six) and Trey Senevey (six). William Jennings had 11 rebounds.

Vuk Zivovie led Grace Christian with 23 points.

SPA CATHOLIC 61, WARRENSBURG 48: Justin Duscher scored 20 points as the host team won the championship game of the 47th annual Saratoga Catholic Christmas Tournament.

Aidan Dunne scored 12 points for the Saints (6-3). Hunter Fales added nine.

Steve Schloss led the way for the Burghers with 20 points. Brady Cheney (11) and Evan LaPell (10) also broke into double digits.

ARGYLE 84, HEATLY 34: Hunter Ingram finished with 35 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Scots defeated the Tanagers.

Brandon Saunders scored 20 points for Argyle, which improved to 4-3 overall. Cole Schilling scored nine points and Brad Koopman added seven. Argyle nailed 14 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

Angelo Casale led Heatly with 10 points.

GREENWICH 72, HARTFORD 48: Joe Skiff scored a game-high 19 points as the Witches beat Hartford in a Wasaren vs. Adirondack non-leaguer.

Ryan Alling had 16 points, Ryan Ingber had 15, Cal Curtis recorded nine and Jacob Ziehm added seven. Top scorers for Hartford were Raymond Harrington (13), Austin Wells (13) and Nate Fiske (12).

SCHUYLERVILLE 62, HADLEY-LUZERNE 53: Lukas Sherman poured in 35 points as the Black Horses beat H-L in a non-league affair.

Eugene Conroy and Alexander Mattison both contributed 13 points for the Eagles.

SCOTIA 51, CATSKILL 30: A 22-4 third quarter made the difference as Scotia beat Catskill. Eddie Bradt led the Tartans with 22 points.