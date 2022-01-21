ROUNDUP: Patrick leads Horses past G.F.; Whitehall, Argyle win

Carson Patrick scored 19 points and Schuylerville rallied in the second half for a 58-47 boys basketball victory over Glens Falls.

Amsterdam and Scotia also won Foothills Council games on Friday night.

Latrell Evans scored 20 points and Cash Burgey finished with 19 as Whitehall defeated Fort Edward 73-59 in the Adirondack League. A big first quarter helped give Argyle a 56-35 win over Corinth.

Granville was a 56-32 winner over Hartford with help from Caleb Nelson's 23-point game. Lake George also won, 66-40 over Fort Ann, with three players hitting double figures.

Mechanicville beat Hoosick Falls in the Wasaren League.

SCHUYLERVILLE 58,

GLENS FALLS 47

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Vincent Westfall;1;1;0;5

Parker Frost;0;0;1;1

Griffen Woodell;3;0;4;10

Kellen Driscoll;4;0;1;9

Cooper Nadler;4;0;5;13

Cole Bennett;4;0;1;9

Totals;16;1;12;47

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Abruscatto;1;0;0;2

Lukas Sherman;3;1;4;13

Ryan Dow;2;0;3;7

Carson Patrick;3;3;4;19

Owen Sherman;6;1;2;17

Totals;15;5;13;58

Glens Falls;16;9;7;15 — 47

Schuylerville;9;9;13;27 — 58

JV: Glens Falls won.

AMSTERDAM 79, QUEENSBURY 41

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Khurram Azam;1;0;0;2

Alec Bartone;2;0;0;4

Marco Bottisti;0;0;0;0

Tyrell Douglas;5;1;4;17

Victor Dueno;1;2;0;8

Niaire Franklin;0;0;0;0

Garrett McHeard;1;0;0;2

JJ Pleasant;6;0;1;13

Angel Rivera;0;0;0;0

Ceaser Thompson;3;0;4;10

JaShean Vann;4;1;1;12

Jhai Vellon;4;0;3;11

Totals;27;4;13;79

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Bleibtrey;3;1;0;9

Gage Berube;3;1;1;10

Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2

Zion Freeman;4;0;1;9

Ryan Blanchard;1;0;0;2

Ethan Starr;2;0;0;4

Mike Kilgallon;2;0;0;4

Jeremih Cross;0;0;1;1

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Tom Kenny;0;0;0;0

Koda Jones;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;2;3;41

Queensbury;8;17;9;7 — 41

Amsterdam;15;22;31;11 — 79

JV: Queensbury won.

SCOTIA 48, SOUTH HIGH 47

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Viger;1;2;0;8

C. Carpenter;1;4;2;16

Max Lilac;3;2;0;12

Trey Marcil;2;0;0;4

Orion DeLisle;3;0;1;7

Totals;10;8;3;47

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Griffin Fratterigo;3;2;2;14

Aaron Corker;7;0;0;14

Daegon Connor;4;0;3;11

Ben Kline;2;0;1;5

Andrew Wilson;0;0;0;0

Carson Vein;2;0;0;4

Totals;18;2;6;48

South High;14;10;18;5 — 47

Scotia;10;14;14;10 — 48

WHITEHALL 73, FORT EDWARD 59

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Bartholomew;3;1;0;9

Ash Sullivan;5;2;1;17

Bryce Tyler;1;0;2;4

Mike Glass;4;0;2;10

Bradley Kamburews;4;3;2;19

Damien Catone;0;0;0;0

Gabe Glass;0;0;0;0

Brian Hurlbur;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;6;7;59

Whitehall (7-3, 8-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;1;0;0;2

Jake Whiting;1;1;0;5

Cash Burgey;7;1;2;19

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;1;5

Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0

Anthony Jones;1;0;0;2

Tyler Brooks;0;0;2;2

Tristan Foote;0;3;2;11

Latrell Evans;6;2;2;20

Isaiah Stevens;3;0;1;7

Totals;21;7;10;73

Fort Edward;14;19;10;16 — 59

Whitehall;11;17;17;28 — 73

JV: Whitehall won.

ARGYLE 56, CORINTH 35

League: Adirondack League

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;3;0;3;9

Hunter Ingram;1;2;3;11

Dru Austin;1;0;0;2

Derrick Liddle;3;0;0;6

Lucas KIngsley;1;0;0;2

Taila Dar;2;0;0;4

Zach Riley;0;0;2;2

Jared Montello;3;0;2;8

Justin McWhorter;5;0;2;12

Totals;19;2;12;56

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Wright;2;2;2;12

Alex Wiseman;1;0;2;4

Zach Guilder;2;2;3;13

Seth Tedesco;2;0;0;4

David White;1;0;0;2

Totals;8;4;7;35

Argyle;21;17;14;4 — 56

Corinth;5;9;8;13 — 35

GRANVILLE 56, HARTFORD 32

League: Adirondack League

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caleb Nelson;9;1;2;23

Cody Nelson;5;1;0;13

Logan Harrington;0;1;0;3

Alex Warrington;0;0;3;3

Connor Farrell;1;1;1;6

Nate Rathbun;1;0;0;2

Matthew Barlow;0;2;0;6

Totals;16;6;6;56

Hartford (4-6, 6-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;2;2;0;10

Cody Baker;0;0;0;0

Logan Reynolds;1;1;0;5

Raymond Harrington;1;0;3;5

JP Lavin;2;0;0;4

Austin Wells;1;0;0;2

Caleb Boucher;1;0;0;2

Seth Sharpe;0;0;0;1

Jeff Panoushek;0;1;0;3

Totals;8;4;3;32

Granville;18;10;17;11 — 56

Hartford;7;5;11;9 — 32

JV: Granville won.

Notes: Granville utilized knockdown shooting and a quality zone defense to ease away from Hartford and secure the lopsided victory.

LAKE GEORGE 66, FORT ANN 40

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dylan Brown;1;4;0;14

Callon Sutliff;2;1;0;7

Jack Dornan;4;1;0;11

Javier Hernandez;3;0;0;6

Riley Stranahan;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;6;0;40

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;3;3;1;16

Dan Barber;3;0;0;6

Julius Moffitt;1;4;1;15

Luke Sheldon;3;0;1;7

Jack Welch;1;0;0;2

Ryan Becker;6;0;6;18

Josh Unser;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;7;9;66

Fort Ann;10;15;11;4 — 40

Lake George;23;16;14;13 — 66

JV: Lake George won.

MECHANICVILLE 50,

HOOSICK FALLS 33

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville (7-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tyler Eiseman;9;0;0;18

Colin Richardson;4;0;2;10

Joe DeVito;3;0;0;6

Jacob Eiseman;2;0;3;7

Cruz Goverski;2;1;0;7

Austin Rozowicz;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;1;5;50

Hoosick Falls (5-5, 9-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;0;1;2;5

Connor Jones;3;0;1;7

Dylan Baker;2;1;0;7

Jake Sparks;2;1;5;12

Jack Cavanaugh;1;0;0;2

Totals;8;3;8;33

Mechanicville;14;11;12;13 — 50

Hoosick Falls;5;7;5;16 — 33

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

FORT ANN 47, SALEM 36

League: Adirondack League, Tuesday

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dylan Brown;2;4;0;16

Garrett Brown;0;2;0;6

Callon Sutliff;1;3;1;12

Jack Dornan;4;0;2;10

Javier Hernandez;1;0;1;3

Totals;8;9;4;47

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;5;2;3;19

Zach Johnson;3;0;1;7

Altwon Webster;4;0;2;10

Totals;12;2;6;36

Fort Ann;15;10;10;12 — 47

Salem;7;8;9;12 — 36

Other stats: Hernandez (FA) 7 rebounds. D. Brown (FA) 5 assists. Johnson (Sal) 8 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 4 assists.

Notes: Dylan Brown led Fort Ann to the win with 16 points and 5 assists. Callon Sutliff (12) and Jack Dornan (10) were also double digit scores for Fort Ann. Connor Chilson led the Generals with an unusual double double of 19 points and 10 steals. Altwon Webster added 10 points for Salem.

NOTE: An earlier version of the story had an incorrect final score for the Queensbury/Amsterdam game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0