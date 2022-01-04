ROUNDUP: Orr pours in 42 points for Lake George; Horses, Indians win

Cameron Orr scored 42 points as Lake George beat Hadley-Luzerne 80-69 on Tuesday. Julius Moffitt added 19 as the once-beaten Warriors kept pace in the Adirondack League race.

Ray Harrington's 22-point effort led Hartford to a 45-36 win over Salem. Jack Dornan scored 19 as one of three double-digit scorers in Fort Ann's 58-52 victory over Fort Edward.

Granville improved to 4-1 in league play with an 82-31 win over Corinth with Caleb Nelson scoring 33 points. Whitehall was a 39-29 winner over Warrensburg thanks to a 21-8 first quarter.

In the Foothills Council, Owen Sherman finished with 19 points as Schuylerville defeated South High 52-47. Glens Falls picked up a road win at Broadalbin-Perth, winning 78-47 behind Kellen Driscoll's 26 points.

LAKE GEORGE 80, HADLEY-LUZERNE 69

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Harder 3 2 3 15

Josh Foley 4 4 0 20

Josh Ellis 8 0 0 16

Ryan Lott-Diamond 3 2 0 12

Zack Caldwell 1 0 1 3

Totals 19 8 4 66

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 8 7 5 42

Dan Barber 6 0 0 12

Julius Moffitt 6 2 1 19

Isaac Herrick 2 1 0 7

Totals 22 10 6 80

Hadley-Luzerne 13 15 27 14 — 69

Lake George 20 21 28 11 — 80

Other stats: Ellis (HL) 9 rebounds. Harder (HL) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Foley (HL) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Frasier (HL) 2 assists. Barber (LG) 9 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 6 rebounds. Unser (LG) 4 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 3 assists. Orr (LG) 2 assists.

JV: Lake George won.

HARTFORD 45, SALEM 36

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Drake Stewart 3 0 0 6

Logan Reynolds 1 0 0 2

Ray Harrington 2 6 0 22

Austin Wells 1 0 0 2

Jimmy Lavin 5 0 0 10

Caleb Boucher 0 1 0 3

Totals 12 7 0 45

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 3 1 2 11

Zachariah Miller 4 0 2 10

Josh Harrington 1 0 0 2

Zach Johnson 1 0 0 2

Patrick Stone 1 3 0 11

Totals 10 4 4 36

Hartford 7 7 16 15 — 45

Salem 10 8 10 8 — 36

Notes: Ray Harrington led all scorers with 22 points. Jimmy Lavin returned from an early season injury, adding 10 points. Connor Chilson and Patrick Stone each scored 11 for Salem, Zachariah Miller chipped in with 10.

FORT ANN 58, FORT EDWARD 52

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward (0-6, 1-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Bartholomew 2 0 0 4

Ash Sullivan 6 1 1 16

Bryce Tyler 1 3 0 11

Mike Glass 2 0 0 4

Bradley Kamburelis 3 2 0 12

Damien Catone 1 0 1 3

Gabe Glass 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 6 2 52

Fort Ann (3-3, 3-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Dylan Brown 0 1 1 4

Garrett Brown 1 0 3 5

Callon Sutliff 1 4 0 14

Jack Dornan 5 2 3 19

Javier Hernandez 4 2 0 14

Riley Stranahan 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 9 7 58

Fort Edward 17 10 14 11 — 52

Fort Ann 13 20 11 14 — 58

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 14 rebounds. Hernandez (FA) 12 rebounds. D.Brown (FA) 8 assists.

GRANVILLE 82, CORINTH 31

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Justin Winslow 0 0 0 0

Kaden Wright 1 3 0 11

Charles Cheney 0 0 0 0

Mason Brownell 1 0 0 2

Alex Wiseman 2 0 0 4

Zach Guilder 2 1 0 7

Will Hollenbeck 0 0 0 0

Gavin Wickham 0 0 0 0

Cameron Wiseman 1 0 0 2

Seth Tedesco 0 0 0 0

David White 1 0 3 5

Totals 8 4 3 31

Granville (4-1, 5-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Matthew Barlow 3 1 0 9

Alex Warrington 5 0 0 10

Cody Nelson 3 1 0 9

Bryton Rich 0 1 0 3

Caleb Nelson 8 5 2 33

Connor Farrell 1 0 1 3

Nathan Rathbun 2 0 0 4

Christian Stevens 1 1 0 5

Alex Torres 2 0 0 4

Trevor McKnight 0 0 0 0

Avery Flory 1 0 0 2

Totals 26 9 3 82

Corinth 17 4 8 2 — 31

Granville 17 26 23 16 — 82

Other stats: Warrington (Gra) 10 rebounds. Torres (Gra) 9 rebounds. Farrell (Gra) 10 rebounds. Caleb Nelson (Gra) 5 assists.

JV: Granville won.

WHITEHALL 39, WARRENSBURG 29

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 1 2 0 8

Steve Schloss 3 0 4 10

Brody Chesy 0 0 0 0

Evan Lapell 4 0 3 11

Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0

Bryn Jones 0 0 0 0

Landon Olden 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 2 7 29

Whitehall (3-2, 3-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Landon Stevens 2 1 0 7

Cash Burgey 2 0 0 4

Jake Whiting 0 1 0 3

Brandon Bakerian 6 0 0 12

Ethan Eggleston 1 1 0 5

Tristan Foote 1 0 0 2

Tyler Brooks 0 2 0 6

Totals 12 5 0 39

Warrensburg 8 6 6 9 — 29

Whitehall 21 6 5 7 — 39

JV: Whitehall won.

SCHUYLERVILLE 52, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 47

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Luke Sherman 3 0 2 8

Dow 1 3 0 11

Patrick 1 1 2 7

Owen Sherman 5 2 3 19

Gulick 0 0 1 1

Brophy 0 0 2 2

Luzadis 1 0 2 4

Totals 11 6 12 52

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Stimpson 3 2 0 12

Carpenter 2 2 0 10

DeLisle 4 0 0 8

Lilac 1 3 0 11

Drew Davis 1 1 1 6

Totals 11 8 1 47

Schuylerville 15 13 6 18 — 52

South High 7 14 14 12 — 47

JV: South Glens Falls Won

GLENS FALLS 78, BROADALBIN-PERTH 47

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Woodell 10 0 0 20

Peyton McTiernan 2 2 3 13

Kellen Driscoll 9 1 5 26

Jefferson Brand 0 0 1 1

Lilac 1 0 0 2

Baker 0 0 1 1

Cole Bennett 5 0 5 15

Totals 27 3 15 78

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

A. DiCaterino 3 0 3 9

Magliocca 3 0 0 6

M. DiCaterino 1 1 0 5

Hotaling 2 0 0 4

Carey 1 0 2 4

Rogers 3 0 0 6

Russom 0 3 0 9

DeJong 2 0 0 4

Totals 15 4 5 47

Glens Falls 22 10 22 24 — 78

Broadalbin-Perth 8 12 12 15 — 47

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0