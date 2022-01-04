ROUNDUP: Orr pours in 42 points for Lake George; Horses, Indians win

Cameron Orr scored 42 points as Lake George beat Hadley-Luzerne 80-69 on Tuesday. Julius Moffitt added 19 as the once-beaten Warriors kept pace in the Adirondack League race.
Ray Harrington's 22-point effort led Hartford to a 45-36 win over Salem. Jack Dornan scored 19 as one of three double-digit scorers in Fort Ann's 58-52 victory over Fort Edward.
Granville improved to 4-1 in league play with an 82-31 win over Corinth with Caleb Nelson scoring 33 points. Whitehall was a 39-29 winner over Warrensburg thanks to a 21-8 first quarter.
In the Foothills Council, Owen Sherman finished with 19 points as Schuylerville defeated South High 52-47. Glens Falls picked up a road win at Broadalbin-Perth, winning 78-47 behind Kellen Driscoll's 26 points.
LAKE GEORGE 80, HADLEY-LUZERNE 69
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Matt Harder 3 2 3 15
Josh Foley 4 4 0 20
Josh Ellis 8 0 0 16
Ryan Lott-Diamond 3 2 0 12
Zack Caldwell 1 0 1 3
Totals 19 8 4 66
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 8 7 5 42
Dan Barber 6 0 0 12
Julius Moffitt 6 2 1 19
Isaac Herrick 2 1 0 7
Totals 22 10 6 80
Hadley-Luzerne 13 15 27 14 — 69
Lake George 20 21 28 11 — 80
Other stats: Ellis (HL) 9 rebounds. Harder (HL) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Foley (HL) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Frasier (HL) 2 assists. Barber (LG) 9 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 6 rebounds. Unser (LG) 4 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 3 assists. Orr (LG) 2 assists.
JV: Lake George won.
HARTFORD 45, SALEM 36
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Drake Stewart 3 0 0 6
Logan Reynolds 1 0 0 2
Ray Harrington 2 6 0 22
Austin Wells 1 0 0 2
Jimmy Lavin 5 0 0 10
Caleb Boucher 0 1 0 3
Totals 12 7 0 45
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 3 1 2 11
Zachariah Miller 4 0 2 10
Josh Harrington 1 0 0 2
Zach Johnson 1 0 0 2
Patrick Stone 1 3 0 11
Totals 10 4 4 36
Hartford 7 7 16 15 — 45
Salem 10 8 10 8 — 36
Notes: Ray Harrington led all scorers with 22 points. Jimmy Lavin returned from an early season injury, adding 10 points. Connor Chilson and Patrick Stone each scored 11 for Salem, Zachariah Miller chipped in with 10.
FORT ANN 58, FORT EDWARD 52
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward (0-6, 1-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Zach Bartholomew 2 0 0 4
Ash Sullivan 6 1 1 16
Bryce Tyler 1 3 0 11
Mike Glass 2 0 0 4
Bradley Kamburelis 3 2 0 12
Damien Catone 1 0 1 3
Gabe Glass 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 6 2 52
Fort Ann (3-3, 3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Dylan Brown 0 1 1 4
Garrett Brown 1 0 3 5
Callon Sutliff 1 4 0 14
Jack Dornan 5 2 3 19
Javier Hernandez 4 2 0 14
Riley Stranahan 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 9 7 58
Fort Edward 17 10 14 11 — 52
Fort Ann 13 20 11 14 — 58
Other stats: Dornan (FA) 14 rebounds. Hernandez (FA) 12 rebounds. D.Brown (FA) 8 assists.
GRANVILLE 82, CORINTH 31
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Justin Winslow 0 0 0 0
Kaden Wright 1 3 0 11
Charles Cheney 0 0 0 0
Mason Brownell 1 0 0 2
Alex Wiseman 2 0 0 4
Zach Guilder 2 1 0 7
Will Hollenbeck 0 0 0 0
Gavin Wickham 0 0 0 0
Cameron Wiseman 1 0 0 2
Seth Tedesco 0 0 0 0
David White 1 0 3 5
Totals 8 4 3 31
Granville (4-1, 5-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Matthew Barlow 3 1 0 9
Alex Warrington 5 0 0 10
Cody Nelson 3 1 0 9
Bryton Rich 0 1 0 3
Caleb Nelson 8 5 2 33
Connor Farrell 1 0 1 3
Nathan Rathbun 2 0 0 4
Christian Stevens 1 1 0 5
Alex Torres 2 0 0 4
Trevor McKnight 0 0 0 0
Avery Flory 1 0 0 2
Totals 26 9 3 82
Corinth 17 4 8 2 — 31
Granville 17 26 23 16 — 82
Other stats: Warrington (Gra) 10 rebounds. Torres (Gra) 9 rebounds. Farrell (Gra) 10 rebounds. Caleb Nelson (Gra) 5 assists.
JV: Granville won.
WHITEHALL 39, WARRENSBURG 29
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 1 2 0 8
Steve Schloss 3 0 4 10
Brody Chesy 0 0 0 0
Evan Lapell 4 0 3 11
Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0
Bryn Jones 0 0 0 0
Landon Olden 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 2 7 29
Whitehall (3-2, 3-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Landon Stevens 2 1 0 7
Cash Burgey 2 0 0 4
Jake Whiting 0 1 0 3
Brandon Bakerian 6 0 0 12
Ethan Eggleston 1 1 0 5
Tristan Foote 1 0 0 2
Tyler Brooks 0 2 0 6
Totals 12 5 0 39
Warrensburg 8 6 6 9 — 29
Whitehall 21 6 5 7 — 39
JV: Whitehall won.
SCHUYLERVILLE 52, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 47
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Luke Sherman 3 0 2 8
Dow 1 3 0 11
Patrick 1 1 2 7
Owen Sherman 5 2 3 19
Gulick 0 0 1 1
Brophy 0 0 2 2
Luzadis 1 0 2 4
Totals 11 6 12 52
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Stimpson 3 2 0 12
Carpenter 2 2 0 10
DeLisle 4 0 0 8
Lilac 1 3 0 11
Drew Davis 1 1 1 6
Totals 11 8 1 47
Schuylerville 15 13 6 18 — 52
South High 7 14 14 12 — 47
JV: South Glens Falls Won
GLENS FALLS 78, BROADALBIN-PERTH 47
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Griffin Woodell 10 0 0 20
Peyton McTiernan 2 2 3 13
Kellen Driscoll 9 1 5 26
Jefferson Brand 0 0 1 1
Lilac 1 0 0 2
Baker 0 0 1 1
Cole Bennett 5 0 5 15
Totals 27 3 15 78
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
A. DiCaterino 3 0 3 9
Magliocca 3 0 0 6
M. DiCaterino 1 1 0 5
Hotaling 2 0 0 4
Carey 1 0 2 4
Rogers 3 0 0 6
Russom 0 3 0 9
DeJong 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 4 5 47
Glens Falls 22 10 22 24 — 78
Broadalbin-Perth 8 12 12 15 — 47
