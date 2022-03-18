Roundup: OESJ comes up short in Class D state semifinals

GLENS FALLS — Playing its game plan perfectly for more than half of Friday’s Class D semifinal, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville simply ran out of steam in the end.

The Section II champion Wolves gave undefeated, high-powered Avoca-Prattsburgh everything it could handle into the second half in the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

But the Vikings ran away from OESJ, outscoring the Wolves 25-8 over the final 10:24 of the game for a 59-42 victory. Avoca-Prattsburgh’s 37th consecutive win — 26-0 this season — sent them to Saturday’s 5:15 p.m. Class D state final against Heuvelton.

Avoca-Prattsburgh’s 59 points matched a season-low for the Section V champion Vikings, who average 86 points per game and topped 100 four times this season.

“We followed our game plan to a ‘T’ — I couldn’t be more proud of this team, especially our seniors,” said Wolves coach Jarrod Walrath, whose team finished the season at 15-10. “We made a couple of mistakes that they capitalized on and it looked like we ran out of gas at the end.”

With Owen Feagles (17 points) and Colton Christensen (15 points) dominating the inside, OESJ led for most of the second quarter. The Vikings pulled into a 23-23 tie just before the half when Hayden Abbott scored off a turnover.

The Wolves opened a 30-25 lead early in the third quarter, but Macoy Putnam — who scored a game-high 28 points — turned back-to-back steals into layups to spark a 9-2 run to put Avoca-Prattsburgh ahead, 34-32.

“Our plan was to slow them down — we played a 3-2 zone to get out on them and we controlled the boards,” Walrath said. “We held them to 23 in the first half, we did a good job defending them the whole game. I think we surprised them — they weren’t expecting what we gave them.”

But after Feagles scored on a putback to tie the score at 34 with 2:36 left in the third quarter, it was all Vikings, as they pulled away with an 11-0 run into the fourth. They sealed victory at the foul line, going 10 for 15.

OESJ, meanwhile, suffered a nine-minute stretch in which it made one basket and turned the ball over 13 times.

“I think we got a little tired and we started making mistakes,” Walrath said. “We had Owen and Colton down low, that was working, but they made some adjustments. They didn’t let them get the ball after that.”

Sawyer Devoe netted 13 points and Abbott added 10 for the Vikings.

Heuvelton moves on

In the first Class D semifinal, Nate Mashaw scored 27 points and Tristan Lovely added 19 to power Section X champion Heuvelton to the 68-47 win over South Kortright.

The Bulldogs (23-4) outscored South Kortright 17-5 in the second quarter to open a 36-24 halftime edge. The Rams battled back with 21 points in the third quarter, but Heuvelton dominated the fourth, outscoring South Kortright 16-2 over the final eight minutes.

Connor Quarino led the Rams (20-4) with 16 points and Troy Dianich added 14.

Newfield tops Pierson

Newfield pulled out a thriller in the Class C semifinals, rallying from a nine-point deficit to finish the game on a 19-6 run in a 66-62 victory over Pierson.

The Trojans (22-4) took a 62-60 lead on a three-point play by freshman Hezekiah McCoy with 1:40 left in regulation.

After Pierson’s Wilson Bennett tied the score with a pair of free throws, Newfield seized the lead on a layup by Zach Taylor with 11 seconds remaining.

Then, the Trojans’ Derek Pawlewicz promptly got the ball back by intercepting a long pass and drawing a foul with 5.4 seconds to play. He sank both free throws to seal the win.

Taylor led Newfield with 15 points, Jalen Hardison scored 14 and Pawlewicz and Garrett Porter added 10.

Pierson (23-3) got a game-high 21 points from Cecil Munshin and 15 from Bennett.

Knights still unbeaten

Mount Vernon started the fourth quarter of the first Class AA semifinal trailing Baldwin 43-40, but was able to finish the game on a 15-5 run to earn a 64-57 victory.

Baldwin (22-2) outscored Mount Vernon 11-8 in the third quarter, but the Knights responded by winning the fourth quarter 24-14 thanks to the team’s game-deciding run.

Baldwin was led by Jamir Stewart’s 16 points, followed by Joshua Petion’s 13 and Gerrad Beaubrun’s 10.

Mount Vernon rode the hot hand of Dylan Colon who delivered 17 points, 7 of which came in during the team’s 15-5 run, and 3 assists. Senior Demarty Taylor notched a double double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Green Tech rolls

Green Tech earned a blowout 61-31 victory behind Zaveon Little’s 18 points to punch their ticket to the Class AA final over Jamestown.

The Eagles (21-2) started the game off with a 12-0 run, highlighted by an alley-oop play from Green Tech. The Eagles forced a turnover which allowed Dayshaun Walton to secure the ball and lob it up to Little for the slam.

They only allowed a 3 at the buzzer from Jamestown in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders (20-4) rallied in the second, outscoring Green Tech 12-9 to shorten the deficit to 21-15 to end the first half. From that point on it was all Green Tech.

Jamestown scored first to start the second half, but the Eagles responded with a 10-2 run, followed by an 8-0 run to end the quarter thanks to two big three-point plays from Freshman Haisi Mayben (14 points).

Green Tech outscored the Red Raiders 22-9 in the fourth quarter to secure their place in the Class AA final on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Jaylen Butera led the Red Raiders with 10 points, followed by Sean Paige with 6 points.

