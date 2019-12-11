Roundup: North Warren improves to 2-0

NORTH WARREN 79, FORT ANN 59
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann (0-1, 0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 1 0 1 3
Jack Dornan 2 2 0 10
Justin Zen 0 1 0 3
Ty Loso 2 1 0 7
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
Adam Winchell 3 0 4 10
Dylan Frost 5 2 10 26
Patrick Ward 0 0 0 0
Ben Dinwidde 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 6 15 61
North Warren (1-0, 2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 9 1 5 26
Ryan Miller 5 1 0 13
Nate Hopper 1 5 0 17
Andrew Beadnell 0 0 0 0
Tanner Dunkley 7 0 3 17
Reece Bradley 1 0 0 2
Mario Willette 1 0 0 2
Dante Buttino 1 0 0 2
Totals 25 7 8 79
Fort Ann 13 19 16 11 — 59
North Warren 15 23 18 23 — 79
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Miller (NW) 9 rebounds. Girard (NW) 5 rebounds, 7 assists. Bradley (NW) 2 assists.
JV: North warren won
SALEM 58, FORT EDWARD 43
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward (0-1, 0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Taylor 1 0 0 2
Sullivan 0 3 0 9
Tyler 4 1 0 11
Dentan 8 0 3 19
Havens 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 4 3 43
Salem (1-1, 2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Chilson 0 1 8 11
Baylor 1 0 2 4
Truehart 3 0 0 6
Lockhart 8 0 0 16
Terry 4 0 0 8
Nichols 1 3 0 11
George 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 4 10 58
Fort Edward 9 7 13 14 — 43
Salem 18 15 11 14 — 58
Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 10 rebounds, 3 blocks. Truehart (Sal) 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals. Nichols (Sal) 6 rebounds.
JV: Salem won
CORINTH 46, WARRENSBURG 33
League: Adirondack League
Corinth (1-0, 1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabe Allen 4 1 1 12
Isaac Melville 1 0 2 4
Dillon Dumas 7 0 3 17
Connor Smith 3 0 2 8
Mason Walker 1 1 0 5
Totals 16 2 8 46
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 1 1 2 7
Steve Schloss 0 1 1 4
Thomas O”Sullivan 2 0 2 6
Mike Tyrell 5 0 0 10
Chippy Mason 1 1 1 6
Totals 9 3 6 33
Corinth 15 13 7 11 — 46
Warrensburg 9 11 5 8 — 33
Other stats: Smith (Cor) 16 rebounds.
JV: Corinth won
LAKE GEORGE 71, WHITEHALL 52
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (2-0, 3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Luke Pelchar 5 0 2 12
Cole Clarke 3 0 2 8
Jordan Edwards 1 0 0 2
Shane Clarke 0 0 0 0
Juan Garcia 2 2 0 10
Julius Moffitt 5 3 0 19
Owen Sutton 1 0 0 2
Cameron Orr 1 4 2 16
Patrick Huber 0 0 0 0
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Torin Davies 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 9 6 71
Whitehall (0-2, 0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 1 4 6 20
Cash Burgey 0 0 0 0
Jordan Gould 1 0 0 2
Dillion Brown 0 0 0 0
Matt Redmond 0 3 0 9
Brandon Bakerian 1 0 1 3
Matt Gould 1 0 0 2
Preston Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Derek Patch 0 4 2 14
Totals 5 11 9 52
Lake George 24 10 19 18 — 71
Whitehall 4 14 16 18 — 52
JV: Lake George won
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 42,
HEATLY 30
League: Non-league
Heatly
2P 3P FT TP
Aiden Diaz 0 0 3 3
Evan Boodrow 2 0 2 6
Ryan Sedgwick 0 0 1 1
Chayton Sagendorf 4 0 8 16
Jacob Sedgwick 2 0 0 4
Totals 8 0 14 30
Berlin-New Lebanon (0-1, 1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Roman Kane 2 0 0 4
Brandon Rifenburg 2 0 0 4
Malachi Ritter 2 1 0 7
Connor Votra 1 0 1 3
Shawn Pawlows 6 0 0 12
Kasey Billert 1 1 0 5
Ben Ruebel 0 1 0 3
Malik Plouffe 1 0 0 2
Charles Niles 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 3 1 42
Heatley 3 2 9 16 — 30
Berlin/N.L. 5 13 13 11 — 42
Other stats: Ritter (Berlin/New Lebanon) 10 rebounds. Votra (Berlin/New Lebanon) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Billert (Berlin/New Lebanon) 4 rebounds. Bink (Berlin/New Lebanon) 2 assists.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 81,
SCHUYLERVILLE 77, OT
League: Foothills Council, Tuesday
South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Maniacek 3 6 13 37
Jason Viger 2 0 6 10
Cullen VanWagenen 2 1 1 8
Cameron Woodard 4 1 2 13
Jacob Aday 0 2 1 7
Cameron Darrow 0 0 1 1
Jordan Quintal 2 0 1 5
Totals 13 10 25 81
Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Vanderhoof 3 0 3 9
Ryan Yandow1 1 0 1 3
Alex Valley 2 1 2 9
Owen Sherman 5 1 5 18
Cayden Rutland 3 2 7 19
Ryan Dow 2 2 2 12
Jack Nemer 3 0 1 7
Totals 19 6 21 77
South High 16 19 10 19 17 — 81
Schuylerville 10 18 7 29 13 — 77
JV: SGF won.