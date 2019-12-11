Roundup: North Warren improves to 2-0
NORTH WARREN 79, FORT ANN 59

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann (0-1, 0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 1 0 1 3

Jack Dornan 2 2 0 10

Justin Zen 0 1 0 3

Ty Loso 2 1 0 7

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

Adam Winchell 3 0 4 10

Dylan Frost 5 2 10 26

Patrick Ward 0 0 0 0

Ben Dinwidde 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 6 15 61

North Warren (1-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 9 1 5 26

Ryan Miller 5 1 0 13

Nate Hopper 1 5 0 17

Andrew Beadnell 0 0 0 0

Tanner Dunkley 7 0 3 17

Reece Bradley 1 0 0 2

Mario Willette 1 0 0 2

Dante Buttino 1 0 0 2

Totals 25 7 8 79

Fort Ann 13 19 16 11 — 59

North Warren 15 23 18 23 — 79

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Miller (NW) 9 rebounds. Girard (NW) 5 rebounds, 7 assists. Bradley (NW) 2 assists.

JV: North warren won

SALEM 58, FORT EDWARD 43

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward (0-1, 0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Taylor 1 0 0 2

Sullivan 0 3 0 9

Tyler 4 1 0 11

Dentan 8 0 3 19

Havens 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 4 3 43

Salem (1-1, 2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Chilson 0 1 8 11

Baylor 1 0 2 4

Truehart 3 0 0 6

Lockhart 8 0 0 16

Terry 4 0 0 8

Nichols 1 3 0 11

George 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 4 10 58

Fort Edward 9 7 13 14 — 43

Salem 18 15 11 14 — 58

Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 10 rebounds, 3 blocks. Truehart (Sal) 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals. Nichols (Sal) 6 rebounds.

JV: Salem won

CORINTH 46, WARRENSBURG 33

League: Adirondack League

Corinth (1-0, 1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Gabe Allen 4 1 1 12

Isaac Melville 1 0 2 4

Dillon Dumas 7 0 3 17

Connor Smith 3 0 2 8

Mason Walker 1 1 0 5

Totals 16 2 8 46

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 1 1 2 7

Steve Schloss 0 1 1 4

Thomas O”Sullivan 2 0 2 6

Mike Tyrell 5 0 0 10

Chippy Mason 1 1 1 6

Totals 9 3 6 33

Corinth 15 13 7 11 — 46

Warrensburg 9 11 5 8 — 33

Other stats: Smith (Cor) 16 rebounds.

JV: Corinth won

LAKE GEORGE 71, WHITEHALL 52

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (2-0, 3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Luke Pelchar 5 0 2 12

Cole Clarke 3 0 2 8

Jordan Edwards 1 0 0 2

Shane Clarke 0 0 0 0

Juan Garcia 2 2 0 10

Julius Moffitt 5 3 0 19

Owen Sutton 1 0 0 2

Cameron Orr 1 4 2 16

Patrick Huber 0 0 0 0

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Torin Davies 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 9 6 71

Whitehall (0-2, 0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 1 4 6 20

Cash Burgey 0 0 0 0

Jordan Gould 1 0 0 2

Dillion Brown 0 0 0 0

Matt Redmond 0 3 0 9

Brandon Bakerian 1 0 1 3

Matt Gould 1 0 0 2

Preston Bakerian 1 0 0 2

Derek Patch 0 4 2 14

Totals 5 11 9 52

Lake George 24 10 19 18 — 71

Whitehall 4 14 16 18 — 52

JV: Lake George won

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 42,

HEATLY 30

League: Non-league

Heatly

2P 3P FT TP

Aiden Diaz 0 0 3 3

Evan Boodrow 2 0 2 6

Ryan Sedgwick 0 0 1 1

Chayton Sagendorf 4 0 8 16

Jacob Sedgwick 2 0 0 4

Totals 8 0 14 30

Berlin-New Lebanon (0-1, 1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Roman Kane 2 0 0 4

Brandon Rifenburg 2 0 0 4

Malachi Ritter 2 1 0 7

Connor Votra 1 0 1 3

Shawn Pawlows 6 0 0 12

Kasey Billert 1 1 0 5

Ben Ruebel 0 1 0 3

Malik Plouffe 1 0 0 2

Charles Niles 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 3 1 42

Heatley 3 2 9 16 — 30

Berlin/N.L. 5 13 13 11 — 42

Other stats: Ritter (Berlin/New Lebanon) 10 rebounds. Votra (Berlin/New Lebanon) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Billert (Berlin/New Lebanon) 4 rebounds. Bink (Berlin/New Lebanon) 2 assists.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 81,

SCHUYLERVILLE 77, OT

League: Foothills Council, Tuesday

South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Maniacek 3 6 13 37

Jason Viger 2 0 6 10

Cullen VanWagenen 2 1 1 8

Cameron Woodard 4 1 2 13

Jacob Aday 0 2 1 7

Cameron Darrow 0 0 1 1

Jordan Quintal 2 0 1 5

Totals 13 10 25 81

Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Vanderhoof 3 0 3 9

Ryan Yandow1 1 0 1 3

Alex Valley 2 1 2 9

Owen Sherman 5 1 5 18

Cayden Rutland 3 2 7 19

Ryan Dow 2 2 2 12

Jack Nemer 3 0 1 7

Totals 19 6 21 77

South High 16 19 10 19 17 — 81

Schuylerville 10 18 7 29 13 — 77

JV: SGF won.

