ROUNDUP: North Warren defeats Warrensburg in OT; Fort Edward edges Salem

WARRENSBURG — Derrick Tyrell scored 21 points and Semoj Cuyler added 13 Wednesday night to lead the North Warren boys basketball team to a 53-47 overtime victory over Warrensburg in Adirondack League action.

The Cougars outscored Warrensburg 9-3 in the extra period, with Tyrell scoring five points and Cuyler adding four.

The Burghers got a combined 35 points from Evan LaPell and Stevie Schloss, with LaPell scoring 18 points. Brady Cheney added nine points.

FORT EDWARD 42, SALEM 39: Calvin Boucher scored 21 points and Beau Boucher added 11 to lead Fort Edward to an Adirondack League victory over Salem.

Zachary Bartholomew added eight points for the Flying Forts, who improved to 1-0 in the league, 1-2 overall.

Eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec scored 16 points for the Generals, who also got 10 points from Altwon Webster and nine from Josh Harrington.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 65, CORINTH 39: Josh Ellis scored 16 points and Matt Harder added 15 to lead the Eagles to the win over Corinth.

Eugene Conroy contributed 12 points and Caeden Wilson added nine for the winners.

Kaden Wright led the Tomahawks with 13 points and Alex Wiseman added eight.

HARTFORD 56, FORT ANN 43: Ray Harrington scored a game-high 21 points and Nate Fiske added 14 to lead the Tanagers past Fort Ann.

Jackson Paige led the Cardinals with 12 points and Callon Sutliff added nine in the loss.

GREENWICH 72, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 51: Joe Skiff scored 12 points to lead five Greenwich players in double figures Tuesday night as the Witches topped Berlin-New Lebanon.

Jacob Ziehm and Bradley Brophy each netted 11 points, and Robert Barnes and Ryan Ingber added 10 points apiece for Greenwich, which also got nine from Ryan Alling.

Chris Shorter scored a game-high 27 points for B-NL.