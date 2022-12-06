ROUNDUP: Nelson scores 32 as Horde posts win

Caleb Nelson nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as Granville beat Argyle 82-45 in the Adirondack League boys basketball opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Nelson scored 12 points in the first quarter, when the Horde jumped out to a 20-11 lead. Matthew Barlow netted 17 points, RJ Monger added nine and Cody Nelson and William Jennings each scored eight.

Hunter Ingram scored a game-high 35 points in the losing effort for the Scots, hitting 14 2-pointers and one trey.

SOUTH HIGH 54, GRANVILLE 50: Brady Smith finished with 18 points as the Bulldogs edged the Horde in a Monday non-league game. Peyton Viger scored 12 points and Jack Gutowski added nine.

The Bulldogs outscored the Horde 36-22 in the second half.

Nelson booked 33 points for Granville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WHITEHALL 63, LAKE GEORGE 25: The Railroaders pulled away with a 23-2 third quarter in an Adirondack League victory over the Warriors.

Samantha Howland finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for Whitehall. Madison Gould recorded 19 points and eight rebounds and Ashlyn Groesbeck had 14 points and six rebounds.

Mykah Collier Fisher led the way for Lake George with 10 points. Caroline Campbell grabbed seven rebounds. Chloe Popa added six points.

WARRENSBURG 63, NORTH WARREN 18: Three players scored in double figures as Burghers opened Adirondack League play with a victory over the Cougars.

Eliana York scored 18 points, Hope Sherman had 17 and Karla Sherman added 12 for the Burghers, who were up 35-6 at halftime. Zailey Baker contributed six points.

Isabella Tucci led North Warren with five points.

SALEM 53, GRANVILLE 42: Hannah Gongola scored 16 points as the Generals opened Adirondack League play with a win over the Golden Horde.

Mary Kate McPhee and Sophia Keays scored nine points and Sierra Phillips added eight for Salem (2-0 overall). Lilly Strout scored 12 points for Granville and Ella Olsen added eight.

SALEM 72, CROWN POINT 30: Keays scored 20 points and McPhee added 14 as the Generals beat Crown Point on Monday in a non-league game. Phillips scored 10 points.