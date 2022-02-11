ROUNDUP: Nelson scores 27 in Horde victory; Cards post win

GRANVILLE 70, HARTFORD 46
League: Adirondack League crossover
Hartford (9-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Drake Stewart 3 0 1 7
Raymond Harrington 5 0 6 16
Cody Baker 0 0 0 0
Caleb Boucher 0 0 0 0
Seth Sharp 0 0 6 6
Jeff Panoushek 0 0 0 0
Logan Reynolds 1 0 3 5
Nathan Fiske 1 0 0 2
James Lavin 3 0 2 8
Austin Wells 1 0 0 2
Cole Gauthier 0 0 0 0
Tyler Jones 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 0 18 46
Granville (11-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Logan Harrington 1 0 1 3
Matthew Barlow 0 2 0 6
Alex Warrington 4 0 3 11
Cody Nelson 4 1 1 12
Caleb Nelson 7 4 1 27
Connor Farrell 2 0 0 4
Nate Rathbun 0 0 0 0
Christian Stevens 0 0 0 0
Alex Torres 2 0 1 5
Avery Flory 1 0 0 2
Bryton Rich 0 0 0 0
Totals 21 7 7 70
Hartford 6 10 14 16 — 46
Granville 19 21 15 15 — 70
Other stats: Farrell (Gra) 14 rebounds. Torres (Gra) 7 rebounds. Ca. Nelson (Gra) 6 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
Notes: Adirondack League crossover game between Division 1 second place Granville and Division 2 third place Hartford.
FORT ANN 65, CORINTH 33
League: Adirondack crossover
Fort Ann (8-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Jackson Paige 2 0 3 7
Ryan Blondin 1 0 2 4
Dylan Brown 2 1 5 12
Garrett Brown 0 0 0 0
Callon Sutliff 2 2 1 11
Cullen Jackson 3 0 6 12
Jack Dornan 3 1 1 10
Javier Hernandez 3 0 3 9
Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 4 21 65
Corinth (0-20)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Wright 0 1 0 3
Mason Brownell 1 0 0 2
Alex Wiseman 1 0 1 3
Zach Guilder 5 2 2 18
Avery Wood 0 1 0 3
Gavin Wickman 1 0 0 2
David White 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 4 3 33
Fort Ann 16 16 19 14 — 65
Corinth 5 11 3 14 — 33
Other stats: Dornan (FA) 7 rebounds. Paige (FA) 6 rebounds.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 56,
WATERFORD 47
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Central Catholic (4-10, 7-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Robbie Bolen 3 3 4 19
Mark Hmura 0 5 0 15
Justin Duscher 1 1 0 5
Danny Mantia 0 0 2 2
Cam Khoury 2 2 0 10
Aidan Crowther 2 0 1 5
Aidan Dunne 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 11 7 56
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
David Pontoure 6 0 6 18
Gavin Budah 6 0 3 15
Howard Phelan 0 0 2 2
Matt Soden 2 0 0 4
Luke Cassia 1 0 1 3
Logan Kelley 1 0 0 2
Harry Shapin 0 0 3 3
Totals 16 0 15 47
Spa Catholic 19 5 21 11 — 56
Waterford 10 14 14 9 — 47
Other stats: Bolen (SCC) 7 rebounds. Duscher (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 8 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
Notes: Spa Catholic overcame foul trouble to pull out a win at Waterford. Mark Hmura hit four consecutive 3s in the third quarter and the Saints were 7 for 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to hang on for the road win. Robbie Bolen with 19 and Cam Khoury with 10 were the other double-figure scorers.
JOHNSTOWN 48, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 40
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Jones 4 1 1 12
Mureness 1 1 3 8
Stewart 0 0 3 3
Jones 0 1 0 3
VanNostrand 2 2 2 12
Halt 2 0 6 10
Totals 9 5 15 48
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Stimpson 1 1 1 6
Carpenter 2 1 0 7
Viger 0 1 0 3
DeCrescenzo 0 0 2 2
DeLisle 2 0 2 6
Lilac 2 3 1 14
Marcil 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 6 6 40
Johnstown 21 6 8 13 — 48
South High 7 12 5 16 — 40
JV: South High won.
GLOVERSVILLE 48, GLENS FALLS 43
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
2P 3P FT TP
Purez 3 0 0 6
Coller 2 2 2 12
Grat 0 2 0 6
Glivoma 5 4 2 24
Totals 10 8 4 48
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Woodell 4 1 0 11
Driscoll 4 1 0 11
Nadler 2 2 1 11
Bennett 4 0 2 10
Totals 14 4 3 43
Gloversville 19 7 7 15 — 48
Glens Falls 9 11 16 7 — 43
JV: Glens Falls won.