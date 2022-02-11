 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Nelson scores 27 in Horde victory; Cards post win

  • 0

GRANVILLE 70, HARTFORD 46

League: Adirondack League crossover

Hartford (9-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Drake Stewart 3 0 1 7

Raymond Harrington 5 0 6 16

Cody Baker 0 0 0 0

Caleb Boucher 0 0 0 0

Seth Sharp 0 0 6 6

Jeff Panoushek 0 0 0 0

Logan Reynolds 1 0 3 5

Nathan Fiske 1 0 0 2

James Lavin 3 0 2 8

Austin Wells 1 0 0 2

Cole Gauthier 0 0 0 0

Tyler Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 0 18 46

Granville (11-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Logan Harrington 1 0 1 3

Matthew Barlow 0 2 0 6

Alex Warrington 4 0 3 11

Cody Nelson 4 1 1 12

Caleb Nelson 7 4 1 27

Connor Farrell 2 0 0 4

Nate Rathbun 0 0 0 0

Christian Stevens 0 0 0 0

Alex Torres 2 0 1 5

Avery Flory 1 0 0 2

Bryton Rich 0 0 0 0

Totals 21 7 7 70

Hartford 6 10 14 16 — 46

Granville 19 21 15 15 — 70

Other stats: Farrell (Gra) 14 rebounds. Torres (Gra) 7 rebounds. Ca. Nelson (Gra) 6 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

Notes: Adirondack League crossover game between Division 1 second place Granville and Division 2 third place Hartford.

FORT ANN 65, CORINTH 33

League: Adirondack crossover

Fort Ann (8-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 2 0 3 7

Ryan Blondin 1 0 2 4

Dylan Brown 2 1 5 12

Garrett Brown 0 0 0 0

Callon Sutliff 2 2 1 11

Cullen Jackson 3 0 6 12

Jack Dornan 3 1 1 10

Javier Hernandez 3 0 3 9

Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 4 21 65

Corinth (0-20)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Wright 0 1 0 3

Mason Brownell 1 0 0 2

Alex Wiseman 1 0 1 3

Zach Guilder 5 2 2 18

Avery Wood 0 1 0 3

Gavin Wickman 1 0 0 2

David White 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 4 3 33

Fort Ann 16 16 19 14 — 65

Corinth 5 11 3 14 — 33

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 7 rebounds. Paige (FA) 6 rebounds.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 56,

WATERFORD 47

League: Wasaren League

Saratoga Central Catholic (4-10, 7-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Robbie Bolen 3 3 4 19

Mark Hmura 0 5 0 15

Justin Duscher 1 1 0 5

Danny Mantia 0 0 2 2

Cam Khoury 2 2 0 10

Aidan Crowther 2 0 1 5

Aidan Dunne 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 11 7 56

Waterford

2P 3P FT TP

David Pontoure 6 0 6 18

Gavin Budah 6 0 3 15

Howard Phelan 0 0 2 2

Matt Soden 2 0 0 4

Luke Cassia 1 0 1 3

Logan Kelley 1 0 0 2

Harry Shapin 0 0 3 3

Totals 16 0 15 47

Spa Catholic 19 5 21 11 — 56

Waterford 10 14 14 9 — 47

Other stats: Bolen (SCC) 7 rebounds. Duscher (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 8 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won.

Notes: Spa Catholic overcame foul trouble to pull out a win at Waterford. Mark Hmura hit four consecutive 3s in the third quarter and the Saints were 7 for 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to hang on for the road win. Robbie Bolen with 19 and Cam Khoury with 10 were the other double-figure scorers.

JOHNSTOWN 48, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 40

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Jones 4 1 1 12

Mureness 1 1 3 8

Stewart 0 0 3 3

Jones 0 1 0 3

VanNostrand 2 2 2 12

Halt 2 0 6 10

Totals 9 5 15 48

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Stimpson 1 1 1 6

Carpenter 2 1 0 7

Viger 0 1 0 3

DeCrescenzo 0 0 2 2

DeLisle 2 0 2 6

Lilac 2 3 1 14

Marcil 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 6 6 40

Johnstown 21 6 8 13 — 48

South High 7 12 5 16 — 40

JV: South High won.

GLOVERSVILLE 48, GLENS FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

2P 3P FT TP

Purez 3 0 0 6

Coller 2 2 2 12

Grat 0 2 0 6

Glivoma 5 4 2 24

Totals 10 8 4 48

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Woodell 4 1 0 11

Driscoll 4 1 0 11

Nadler 2 2 1 11

Bennett 4 0 2 10

Totals 14 4 3 43

Gloversville 19 7 7 15 — 48

Glens Falls 9 11 16 7 — 43

JV: Glens Falls won.

