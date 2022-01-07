 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Nelson scores 24 as Granville wins

GRANVILLE 75, HADLEY-LUZERNE 60

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Harder 5 0 4 14

Josh Foley 4 1 0 11

Josh Ellis 7 0 1 15

Ryan Lott-Diamond 3 0 1 7

Alex Mattison 3 3 0 15

Sean Frasier 0 0 0 0

Totals 22 4 6 62

Granville (5-1, 6-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Matthew Barlow 3 2 0 12

Alex Warrington 5 0 2 12

Cody Nelson 5 1 2 15

Caleb Nelson 4 4 4 24

Connor Farrell 0 0 0 0

Nathan Rathbun 4 1 1 12

Totals 21 8 9 75

Hadley-Luzerne 12 7 25 16 — 60

Granville 26 23 18 8 — 75

WHITEHALL 52, SALEM 46

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 8 0 5 21

Zachary Miller 6 0 0 12

Josh Herrington 0 0 0 0

Nate Twitchell 0 0 0 0

Zach Jonson 2 0 0 4

Ethan Hickland 0 0 0 0

Cole Horner 0 0 0 0

Chase Losee 0 0 2 2

Altwon Webster 2 0 3 7

Patrick Stone 0 0 0 0

Marco Guarren 0 0 0 0

Blaise Barrett 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 0 10 46

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Landon Stevens 0 1 1 4

Jake Whiting 0 3 4 13

Cash Burgey 6 0 4 16

Brandon Bakerian 2 1 0 7

Ethan Eggleston 1 0 0 2

Tyler Brooks 0 0 0 0

Anthony Jones 0 0 0 0

Tristan Foote 0 0 0 0

Tristan Briggs-Little 0 0 0 0

Patrick Egan 0 0 0 0

Lattrell Evans 5 0 0 10

Totals 14 5 9 52

Salem 13 6 15 12 — 46

Whitehall 15 13 11 13 — 52

ARGYLE 79, FORT EDWARD 53

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (5-1, 8-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 2 2 0 10

Hunter Ingram 2 2 3 13

Dru Austin 0 0 0 0

Derrick Liddle 6 3 0 21

Lucas Kingsley 2 1 0 7

Talha Dar 0 0 0 0

Cayden McWhorter 0 0 0 0

Zack Riley 1 0 0 2

Jared Montello 3 0 2 8

Brad Koopman 0 0 1 1

Justin McWhorter 8 0 1 17

Totals 24 8 7 79

Fort Edward (0-7, 1-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Bartholomew 0 1 0 3

Ashton Sullivan 7 4 1 27

Bryce Tyler 1 1 1 6

Mike Glass 1 0 0 2

Bradley Kamburelis 5 1 0 13

Damien Catone 0 0 0 0

Gabe Glass 0 0 0 0

Brian Hurlburt 0 0 2 2

Totals 14 7 4 53

Argyle 17 24 19 19 — 79

Fort Edward 13 10 13 17 — 53

LAKE GEORGE 86, CORINTH 42

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (5-1, 8-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 6 4 0 24

Dan Barber 2 0 1 5

Julius Moffitt 1 5 0 17

Ryan Becker 3 0 4 10

Isaac Herrick 5 1 0 13

Jack Welch 2 0 0 4

Aiden Osborne 1 0 0 2

Devlyn Monroe 3 0 0 6

Kyle Dolan 1 0 0 2

Anthony Poulous 0 1 0 3

Totals 24 11 5 86

Corinth (0-7, 0-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Wright 3 0 0 6

Mason Brownell 2 0 1 5

Alex Wiseman 3 0 0 6

Zach Guilder 4 2 0 14

David White 2 0 0 4

Cameron Wiseman 1 0 0 2

Avery Wood 1 1 0 5

Totals 16 3 1 42

Lake George 34 22 17 13 — 86

Corinth 5 9 13 15 — 42

Other stats: Moffitt (LG) 9 rebounds. Orr (LG) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Welch (LG) 4 rebounds. Becker (LG) 10 assists. Usher (LG) 3 assists. Wright (Cor) 9 rebounds. Wiseman A (Cor) 6 rebounds. Brownell (Cor) 5 rebounds.

HUDSON FALLS 55,

SCHUYLERVILLE 47

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 2 2 0 10

Joe LaPan 1 0 1 3

Noah Williamson 0 1 0 3

Evan Kwasniewski 4 0 3 11

Peyton Smith 11 0 3 25

Jayden Hardwick 0 1 0 3

Totals 18 4 7 55

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Otto Bolduc 1 1 0 5

Lukas Sherman 1 2 0 8

Ryan Dow 3 1 5 14

Owen Sherman 6 1 1 16

Jack Gulick 1 0 0 2

Griffin Brophy 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 5 6 47

Hudson Falls 16 13 14 12 — 55

Schuylerville 11 9 11 16 — 47

JV: Hudson Falls won.

GLOVERSVILLE 46, GLENS FALLS 45

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Vincent Westfall 0 1 0 3

Griffin Woodell 3 0 2 8

Peyton McClenning 0 3 0 9

Kellen Driscoll 5 1 4 17

Aiden Gormley 1 0 0 2

Oscar Lilac 0 2 0 6

Totals 9 7 6 45

Gloversville

2P 3P FT TP

Garrett Dooling 0 1 1 4

Dominic Dorman 1 2 0 8

Leo Perez 2 0 1 5

Anthony Gray 2 2 0 10

Rocco Insonia 3 0 1 7

Giorgio Gilonnoa 2 1 5 12

Totals 10 6 8 46

Glens Falls 7 17 10 11 — 45

Gloversville 13 12 11 10 — 46

SCHROON LAKE 57, BOLTON 27

League: MVAC

Schroon Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Josiah Melville 4 0 0 8

Austin Hartwell 0 4 0 12

Chris Gratto 0 0 0 0

Carter Hart 0 1 0 3

Isiah Pelkey 2 2 0 10

Ethan Phillips 0 1 0 3

Afnan Wasif 1 0 1 3

Corbin Baker 8 0 2 18

Micah Armstrong 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 8 3 57

Bolton (3-3, 3-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Jaxon Egloff 4 1 0 11

Andrew Johnson 0 1 0 3

Sullivan Eager 0 0 0 0

Addison Kelley 1 0 0 2

Chris Becker 2 0 1 5

Tyler Trowbridge 0 1 0 3

Lukas Becker 1 0 1 3

Totals 8 3 2 27

Schroon Lake 9 18 16 14 — 57

Bolton 4 2 8 13 — 27

Notes: Schroon Lake used a strong defensive second quarter to trap and put pressure on Bolton’s young guards. Egloff had to work hard to get shots off. Most were heavily contested. Corbin Baker used his size and experience to create easy shots against Bolton’s big men en route to an 18-point effort. Also adding to Schroon Lake’s cause were Hartwell and Pelkey.

