ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Horde past Whitehall

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
Caleb Nelson scored 21 points and Granville pulled away with a 19-9 fourth quarter to beat Whitehall on Wednesday.

Hoosick Falls defeated Waterford to improve to 5-4 in Wasaren League play.

GRANVILLE 61, WHITEHALL 45

League: Adirondack League

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Harrington;0;2;1;7

Matthew Barlow;0;0;0;0

Alex Warrington;3;0;4;10

Cody Nelson;2;2;2;12

Caleb Nelson;5;2;5;21

Connor Farrell;1;0;2;4

Nate Rathbun;2;1;0;7

Christian stevens;0;0;0;0

Alex Torres;0;0;0;0

Bryton Rich;0;0;0;0

Avery Flory;0;0;0;0

Trevor McKnigh;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;7;14;61

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3

Jake Whiting;0;2;0;6

Cash Burgey;6;0;1;13

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;4;8

Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2

Anthony Jones;2;0;0;4

Tyler Brooks;0;1;2;5

Tristan Foote;0;0;0;0

Latrell Evans;0;0;2;2

Isaiah Stevens;0;0;2;2

Totals;11;4;11;45

Granville;11;18;13;19 — 61

Whitehall;13;12;11;9 — 45

JV: Granville won.

HOOSICK FALLS 46, WATERFORD 27

League: Wasaren League

Waterford (2-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Derrick Pontore;0;0;0;0

Gavin Bodah;3;1;2;11

Connor Kennedy;0;0;1;1

Howard Phelan;3;0;0;6

Anthony Scunziano;1;0;0;2

Lucas Cassin;1;0;0;2

Logan Kelly;1;0;0;2

Harrison Chapin;0;1;0;3

Totals;9;2;3;27

Hoosick Falls (5-4, 9-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;3;0;0;6

Connor Jones;7;0;3;17

Dylan Baker;2;1;2;9

Jake Sparks;3;0;2;8

Mat Kempf;0;2;0;6

Totals;15;3;7;46

Waterford;11;4;1;11 — 27

Hoosick Falls;7;14;11;14 — 46

JV: Hoosick Falls won

Notes: Hoosick Falls held Waterford to five points over the middle two quarters to win its fourth straight game.

