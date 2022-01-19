ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Horde past Whitehall

Caleb Nelson scored 21 points and Granville pulled away with a 19-9 fourth quarter to beat Whitehall on Wednesday.
Hoosick Falls defeated Waterford to improve to 5-4 in Wasaren League play.
GRANVILLE 61, WHITEHALL 45
League: Adirondack League
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Harrington;0;2;1;7
Matthew Barlow;0;0;0;0
Alex Warrington;3;0;4;10
Cody Nelson;2;2;2;12
Caleb Nelson;5;2;5;21
Connor Farrell;1;0;2;4
Nate Rathbun;2;1;0;7
Christian stevens;0;0;0;0
Alex Torres;0;0;0;0
Bryton Rich;0;0;0;0
Avery Flory;0;0;0;0
Trevor McKnigh;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;7;14;61
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3
Jake Whiting;0;2;0;6
Cash Burgey;6;0;1;13
Brandon Bakerian;2;0;4;8
Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2
Anthony Jones;2;0;0;4
Tyler Brooks;0;1;2;5
Tristan Foote;0;0;0;0
Latrell Evans;0;0;2;2
Isaiah Stevens;0;0;2;2
Totals;11;4;11;45
Granville;11;18;13;19 — 61
Whitehall;13;12;11;9 — 45
JV: Granville won.
HOOSICK FALLS 46, WATERFORD 27
League: Wasaren League
Waterford (2-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Derrick Pontore;0;0;0;0
Gavin Bodah;3;1;2;11
Connor Kennedy;0;0;1;1
Howard Phelan;3;0;0;6
Anthony Scunziano;1;0;0;2
Lucas Cassin;1;0;0;2
Logan Kelly;1;0;0;2
Harrison Chapin;0;1;0;3
Totals;9;2;3;27
Hoosick Falls (5-4, 9-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Miles Smith;3;0;0;6
Connor Jones;7;0;3;17
Dylan Baker;2;1;2;9
Jake Sparks;3;0;2;8
Mat Kempf;0;2;0;6
Totals;15;3;7;46
Waterford;11;4;1;11 — 27
Hoosick Falls;7;14;11;14 — 46
JV: Hoosick Falls won
Notes: Hoosick Falls held Waterford to five points over the middle two quarters to win its fourth straight game.
