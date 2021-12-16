 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Granville to win over Salem

GRANVILLE 62, SALEM 36

League: Adirondack League

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;0;3;2;11

Josh Harrington;4;2;0;14

Altwon Webster;2;1;4;11

Totals;6;6;6;36

Granville (2-1, 2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Harrington;1;1;1;6

Matt Barlow;1;1;0;5

Alex Warrington;5;0;0;10

Cody Nelson;3;0;0;6

Bryton Rich;1;0;0;2

Caleb Nelson;8;0;4;20

Connor Farrell;2;0;1;5

Nate Rathbun;2;0;0;4

Christian Stevens;1;0;2;4

Totals;24;2;8;62

Salem;5;7;10;14 — 36

Granville;10;14;17;21 — 62

Other stats: Farrell (Gra) 12 rebounds.

NEWCOMB 55, WELLS 40

League: MVAC, Wednesday

Newcomb (2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Bush;6;2;4;22

Rhi Sandiford;2;0;0;4

Eric Bush;0;0;0;0

Jordan Colon;1;0;1;3

Gavin Fifielf;1;0;0;2

Josh Armstrong;7;0;0;14

Marcus Armstrong;5;0;0;10

Totals;22;2;5;55

Wells (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

S. Koniszewski;2;0;0;4

Allen;0;0;0;0

Msimorga;4;1;1;12

Stuart;4;1;0;11

Koniszewski;2;0;0;4

O'Rourke;0;3;0;9

Simmons;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;5;1;40

Newcomb;15;17;13;10 — 55

Wells;13;14;9;4 — 40

Notes: Despite being double-teamed all game, sophomore Logan Bush managed 22 points to lead Newcomb. Brothers Marcus and Josh Armstrong combined for 24 points for the Huskies.

MECHANICVILLE 49, CAMBRIDGE 18

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Mechanicville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Fenwick Eggan;6;1;2;17

Colin Richardson;3;0;0;6

Joe Devito;2;1;2;9

Jacob Eiseman;0;0;1;1

Cruz Goverski;1;0;0;2

Austin Rosewicz;1;0;0;2

Levi Lavigne;0;1;0;3

Matt Scott;1;0;0;2

James Doty;2;0;0;4

Isiah Culbreth;0;0;3;3

Totals;16;3;8;49

Cambridge (0-3, 0-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dillon Hughes;0;0;1;1

Isaac Toleman;1;0;2;4

Andrew Clark;1;0;1;3

Alex Clark;1;0;1;3

Mason MacDougall;0;1;0;3

Jackson Thomas;1;0;0;2

Jeb Gulley;0;0;2;2

Totals;4;1;7;18

Mechanicville;16;14;10;9 — 49

Cambridge;5;6;1;6 — 18

