ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Granville to win over Salem

GRANVILLE 62, SALEM 36
League: Adirondack League
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;0;3;2;11
Josh Harrington;4;2;0;14
Altwon Webster;2;1;4;11
Totals;6;6;6;36
Granville (2-1, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Harrington;1;1;1;6
Matt Barlow;1;1;0;5
Alex Warrington;5;0;0;10
Cody Nelson;3;0;0;6
Bryton Rich;1;0;0;2
Caleb Nelson;8;0;4;20
Connor Farrell;2;0;1;5
Nate Rathbun;2;0;0;4
Christian Stevens;1;0;2;4
Totals;24;2;8;62
Salem;5;7;10;14 — 36
Granville;10;14;17;21 — 62
Other stats: Farrell (Gra) 12 rebounds.
NEWCOMB 55, WELLS 40
League: MVAC, Wednesday
Newcomb (2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Bush;6;2;4;22
Rhi Sandiford;2;0;0;4
Eric Bush;0;0;0;0
Jordan Colon;1;0;1;3
Gavin Fifielf;1;0;0;2
Josh Armstrong;7;0;0;14
Marcus Armstrong;5;0;0;10
Totals;22;2;5;55
Wells (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
S. Koniszewski;2;0;0;4
Allen;0;0;0;0
Msimorga;4;1;1;12
Stuart;4;1;0;11
Koniszewski;2;0;0;4
O'Rourke;0;3;0;9
Simmons;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;5;1;40
Newcomb;15;17;13;10 — 55
Wells;13;14;9;4 — 40
Notes: Despite being double-teamed all game, sophomore Logan Bush managed 22 points to lead Newcomb. Brothers Marcus and Josh Armstrong combined for 24 points for the Huskies.
MECHANICVILLE 49, CAMBRIDGE 18
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Mechanicville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Fenwick Eggan;6;1;2;17
Colin Richardson;3;0;0;6
Joe Devito;2;1;2;9
Jacob Eiseman;0;0;1;1
Cruz Goverski;1;0;0;2
Austin Rosewicz;1;0;0;2
Levi Lavigne;0;1;0;3
Matt Scott;1;0;0;2
James Doty;2;0;0;4
Isiah Culbreth;0;0;3;3
Totals;16;3;8;49
Cambridge (0-3, 0-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dillon Hughes;0;0;1;1
Isaac Toleman;1;0;2;4
Andrew Clark;1;0;1;3
Alex Clark;1;0;1;3
Mason MacDougall;0;1;0;3
Jackson Thomas;1;0;0;2
Jeb Gulley;0;0;2;2
Totals;4;1;7;18
Mechanicville;16;14;10;9 — 49
Cambridge;5;6;1;6 — 18