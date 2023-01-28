ROUNDUP: Nadler, Glens Falls beat Maine-Endwell

Cooper Nadler scored 19 points to lead a balanced effort as Glens Falls posted a 60-55 boys basketball victory over Maine-Endwell of Section IV on Saturday.

Kellen Driscoll had a 13-point game, Oscar Lilac put up 11 points and Alex Cygan and Brody Holcomb added six points apiece. The red and black went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line to improve to 12-4 overall.

A 16-6 third quarter helped Glens Falls overcome a two-point deficit at halftime.

Cullen Green led Maine-Endwell with a 16-point effort.

LAKE GEORGE 58, ARGYLE 53: Sam Burns scored 18 points and Lake George built a 10-point lead in the first half to beat Argyle in an Adirondack League game.

Dan Barber scored nine points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Warriors, while Aiden Osborne recorded six points and 13 rebounds. Angelo Bergman scored 15 points and Jack Welch added six.

Hunter Ingram netted 25 points for the Scots. Brandon Saunder scored 13 points, Dru Austin had 11 rebounds and Cayden McWhorter scored eight points.

TAMARAC 81, GREENWICH 64: James Blake finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Bengals beat the Witches and improved to 10-0 in the Wasaren League (14-2 overall).

Joey Poulin contributed 27 points and Jack Casey added 19 for Tamarac. Joe Skiff led Greenwich with a 28-point effort. Jacob Ziehm had 13 points and Ryan Ingber scored 12.