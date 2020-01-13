Roundup: McMahon scores 41, passes 1,000-point mark in H-L victory

HADLEY-LUZERNE 92,
FORT EDWARD 67
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
J. Fraser 9 0 3 21
C. Harris 2 0 0 4
D. McMahon 6 5 14 41
I. Smead 0 0 2 2
A. Warner 0 0 4 4
E. Waterhouse 0 0 1 1
J. Armendola 1 0 0 2
D. Harder 5 1 4 17
Totals 23 6 28 92
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
M. Taylor 1 0 1 3
A. Sullivan 3 0 0 6
B. Sullivan 5 0 0 10
B. Tyler 3 0 3 9
W. Denton 13 0 3 29
C. Phillips 0 1 0 3
S. Rivers 1 0 0 2
C. Yasko 1 0 1 3
J. Courtney 1 0 0 2
Totals 28 1 8 67
Hadley-Luzerne 27 29 18 18 — 92
Fort Edward 16 13 19 19 — 67
Other stats: Denton (FE) 19 rebounds. Courtney (FE) 8 rebounds.
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.
Notes: Daniel McMahon scored 41 points and reached the 1,000 career points mark with a second-quarter free throw.
SCHROON LAKE 51, FORT ANN 36
League: Non-league
Schroon Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Oliver Higgins 3 0 0 6
Collin Bresnahan 2 0 1 5
Andrew Pelkey 8 1 0 19
Cian Bresnahan 5 0 2 12
Isiah Pelkey 0 2 0 6
Bryant Mieras 0 0 3 3
Totals 18 3 6 51
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 2 0 0 4
Ty Loso 4 0 0 8
Tyler Steves 1 0 0 2
Dylan Frost 6 0 3 15
Ben Dinwidde 0 0 0 0
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
Patrick Ward 1 0 1 3
James Lamotte 1 0 0 2
Justin Zeh 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 0 4 36
Schroon Lake 5 27 11 8 — 51
Fort Ann 10 8 10 8 — 36
JV: Schroon Lake won.
CROWN POINT 77, JOHNSBURG 29
League: MVAC
Johnsburg (0-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Hughey 4 1 4 15
Anthony Galle 5 0 1 11
Ryan Morris 1 0 0 2
Rodney Wolfe 1 0 0 2
Chris Persons 0 0 0 0
Jon Lorenson 0 0 0 0
Devon Millington 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 1 5 30
Crown Point (7-1, 8-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Cody Crammond 4 3 5 22
Thomas Woods 6 0 0 12
Cameron Harrington 4 0 2 10
Noah Spaulding 1 2 1 9
Anthony Greenan 3 0 0 6
Ross Thomas 1 0 3 5
Tristan Carey 1 1 0 5
Dylan Sours 1 0 2 4
Gavin Sours 1 0 0 2
Holden Palmer 1 0 0 2
Tyler Wranosky 0 0 0 0
Jon Ashe 0 0 0 0
Tommy Dorsett 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 6 13 77
Johnsburg 3 9 2 15 — 29
Crown Point 20 21 23 13 — 77
Other stats: Crammond (CP) 11 rebounds. Thomas (CP) 7 rebounds. D. Sours (CP) 5 rebounds.
Notes: Crown Point’s stingy defense leads the way. Crown Point won the first period 20-3 and the third quarter 23-2. Thomas Woods had a breakout game, finishing around the basket with both hands, scoring a career-high 12. Caleb Hughey played very hard for Johnsburg-Minerva despite the lop-sided scoreboard. He scored 15 against a strong defense.