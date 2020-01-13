Roundup: McMahon scores 41, passes 1,000-point mark in H-L victory
Roundup: McMahon scores 41, passes 1,000-point mark in H-L victory

Boys basketball: Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Edward

Hadley-Luzerne's Daniel McMahon drives for the basket during Monday's boys basketball game at Fort Edward.

 Greg Brownell,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 92,

FORT EDWARD 67

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

J. Fraser 9 0 3 21

C. Harris 2 0 0 4

D. McMahon 6 5 14 41

I. Smead 0 0 2 2

A. Warner 0 0 4 4

E. Waterhouse 0 0 1 1

J. Armendola 1 0 0 2

D. Harder 5 1 4 17

Totals 23 6 28 92

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

M. Taylor 1 0 1 3

A. Sullivan 3 0 0 6

B. Sullivan 5 0 0 10

B. Tyler 3 0 3 9

W. Denton 13 0 3 29

C. Phillips 0 1 0 3

S. Rivers 1 0 0 2

C. Yasko 1 0 1 3

J. Courtney 1 0 0 2

Totals 28 1 8 67

Hadley-Luzerne 27 29 18 18 — 92

Fort Edward 16 13 19 19 — 67

Other stats: Denton (FE) 19 rebounds. Courtney (FE) 8 rebounds.

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.

Notes: Daniel McMahon scored 41 points and reached the 1,000 career points mark with a second-quarter free throw.

SCHROON LAKE 51, FORT ANN 36

League: Non-league

Schroon Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Oliver Higgins 3 0 0 6

Collin Bresnahan 2 0 1 5

Andrew Pelkey 8 1 0 19

Cian Bresnahan 5 0 2 12

Isiah Pelkey 0 2 0 6

Bryant Mieras 0 0 3 3

Totals 18 3 6 51

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 2 0 0 4

Ty Loso 4 0 0 8

Tyler Steves 1 0 0 2

Dylan Frost 6 0 3 15

Ben Dinwidde 0 0 0 0

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

Patrick Ward 1 0 1 3

James Lamotte 1 0 0 2

Justin Zeh 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 0 4 36

Schroon Lake 5 27 11 8 — 51

Fort Ann 10 8 10 8 — 36

JV: Schroon Lake won.

CROWN POINT 77, JOHNSBURG 29

League: MVAC

Johnsburg (0-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Caleb Hughey 4 1 4 15

Anthony Galle 5 0 1 11

Ryan Morris 1 0 0 2

Rodney Wolfe 1 0 0 2

Chris Persons 0 0 0 0

Jon Lorenson 0 0 0 0

Devon Millington 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 1 5 30

Crown Point (7-1, 8-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Cody Crammond 4 3 5 22

Thomas Woods 6 0 0 12

Cameron Harrington 4 0 2 10

Noah Spaulding 1 2 1 9

Anthony Greenan 3 0 0 6

Ross Thomas 1 0 3 5

Tristan Carey 1 1 0 5

Dylan Sours 1 0 2 4

Gavin Sours 1 0 0 2

Holden Palmer 1 0 0 2

Tyler Wranosky 0 0 0 0

Jon Ashe 0 0 0 0

Tommy Dorsett 0 0 0 0

Totals 23 6 13 77

Johnsburg 3 9 2 15 — 29

Crown Point 20 21 23 13 — 77

Other stats: Crammond (CP) 11 rebounds. Thomas (CP) 7 rebounds. D. Sours (CP) 5 rebounds.

Notes: Crown Point’s stingy defense leads the way. Crown Point won the first period 20-3 and the third quarter 23-2. Thomas Woods had a breakout game, finishing around the basket with both hands, scoring a career-high 12. Caleb Hughey played very hard for Johnsburg-Minerva despite the lop-sided scoreboard. He scored 15 against a strong defense.

