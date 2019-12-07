{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY-LUZERNE 90,

MIDDLEBURGH 69

League: Non-league

Hadley-Luzerne (1-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Caeden Wilson 0 2 0 6

John Fraser 4 2 4 18

Chad Harris 2 0 0 4

Michael LaBrake 0 0 3 3

Danny McMahon 8 4 12 40

Eli Waterhouse 0 0 1 1

Donald Harder 6 2 0 18

Totals 20 10 20 90

Middleburgh (0-4)

2P 3P FT TP

G Calitri 1 0 0 2

A Johns 9 0 2 20

B Henry 7 2 0 20

T Olsen 1 0 4 6

C Kenney 8 0 5 21

Totals 26 2 11 69

H-Luzerne 17 28 18 27 — 90

Middleburgh 20 15 10 24 — 69

Other stats: Harris (HL) 12 rebounds. Wilson (HL) 4 assists. Fraser (HL) 5 assists.

Notes: The Eagles broke the game open in the second quarter en route to the victory.

NORTH WARREN 63,

AUSABLE VALLEY 49

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

Ausable Valley (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Eli Douglas 4 1 6 17

Carter Matzel 3 0 3 9

Evan Snow 2 0 1 5

Totals 9 1 10 31

North Warren (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 5 4 0 22

Tanner Dunkley 5 0 6 16

Nate Hopper 2 0 2 6

Ryan Miller 1 0 3 5

James Steen 2 0 1 5

Mario Willette 2 0 1 5

Andrew Beadnell 2 0 0 4

Totals 19 4 13 63

Ausable Valley 14 15 10 10 — 49

North Warren 18 18 13 14 — 63

Other stats: Tanner (NW) 18 rebounds. Willette (NW) 6 rebounds.

MAYFIELD 54, SALEM 43

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament

Mayfield

2P 3P FT TP

Colby Brandow 2 1 2 9

Kenny Dennis 1 0 0 2

Ethan Rohling 1 0 0 2

Button Goodemote 3 0 0 6

Aidan Halloran 9 0 3 21

Kyle Capparello 2 0 3 7

Trever Lehr 1 0 1 3

Jake Peloff 1 0 2 4

Totals 20 1 11 54

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 2 1 0 7

Blake Baylor 1 1 0 5

Eli Truehart 0 3 1 10

Charlie Myler 1 0 1 3

Phil Mazzucco 1 0 0 2

Ian Lockhart 3 0 0 6

Aden Terry 1 0 0 2

Brady Nichols 1 1 0 5

Carl George 0 1 0 3

Totals 10 7 2 43

Mayfield 15 7 12 20 — 54

Salem 13 5 10 15 — 43

Other stats: Truehart (Sal) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Nichols (Sal) 5 rebounds. Baylor (Sal) 4 rebounds.

Notes: Salem cut the Mayfield lead to four with 1:30 left but could get no closer.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 65,

JOHNSTOWN 55

League: Foothills Council, Friday

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Euler 1 0 0 2

Sanges 0 0 3 3

Hoyt 2 0 4 8

Massey 2 0 0 4

Serpa 2 0 1 5

Cross 0 3 0 9

Feinour 4 0 4 12

Mille 3 2 0 12

Totals 14 5 12 55

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 3 3 4 19

Viger 0 0 5 5

Hogan 0 0 1 1

Vanwaganen 4 0 0 8

Woodard 3 1 2 11

Aday 2 1 2 9

Darrow 1 1 0 5

Quintal 2 1 0 7

Totals 15 7 14 65

Johnstown 13 10 14 18 — 55

South Glens Falls 17 16 13 19 — 65

JV: South High won.

