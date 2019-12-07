HADLEY-LUZERNE 90,
MIDDLEBURGH 69
League: Non-league
Hadley-Luzerne (1-0, 2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Caeden Wilson 0 2 0 6
John Fraser 4 2 4 18
Chad Harris 2 0 0 4
Michael LaBrake 0 0 3 3
Danny McMahon 8 4 12 40
Eli Waterhouse 0 0 1 1
Donald Harder 6 2 0 18
Totals 20 10 20 90
Middleburgh (0-4)
2P 3P FT TP
G Calitri 1 0 0 2
A Johns 9 0 2 20
B Henry 7 2 0 20
T Olsen 1 0 4 6
C Kenney 8 0 5 21
Totals 26 2 11 69
H-Luzerne 17 28 18 27 — 90
Middleburgh 20 15 10 24 — 69
Other stats: Harris (HL) 12 rebounds. Wilson (HL) 4 assists. Fraser (HL) 5 assists.
Notes: The Eagles broke the game open in the second quarter en route to the victory.
NORTH WARREN 63,
AUSABLE VALLEY 49
Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Ausable Valley (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Eli Douglas 4 1 6 17
Carter Matzel 3 0 3 9
Evan Snow 2 0 1 5
Totals 9 1 10 31
North Warren (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 5 4 0 22
Tanner Dunkley 5 0 6 16
Nate Hopper 2 0 2 6
Ryan Miller 1 0 3 5
James Steen 2 0 1 5
Mario Willette 2 0 1 5
Andrew Beadnell 2 0 0 4
Totals 19 4 13 63
Ausable Valley 14 15 10 10 — 49
North Warren 18 18 13 14 — 63
Other stats: Tanner (NW) 18 rebounds. Willette (NW) 6 rebounds.
MAYFIELD 54, SALEM 43
Coaches vs Cancer Tournament
Mayfield
2P 3P FT TP
Colby Brandow 2 1 2 9
Kenny Dennis 1 0 0 2
Ethan Rohling 1 0 0 2
Button Goodemote 3 0 0 6
Aidan Halloran 9 0 3 21
Kyle Capparello 2 0 3 7
Trever Lehr 1 0 1 3
Jake Peloff 1 0 2 4
Totals 20 1 11 54
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 2 1 0 7
Blake Baylor 1 1 0 5
Eli Truehart 0 3 1 10
Charlie Myler 1 0 1 3
Phil Mazzucco 1 0 0 2
Ian Lockhart 3 0 0 6
Aden Terry 1 0 0 2
Brady Nichols 1 1 0 5
Carl George 0 1 0 3
Totals 10 7 2 43
Mayfield 15 7 12 20 — 54
Salem 13 5 10 15 — 43
Other stats: Truehart (Sal) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Nichols (Sal) 5 rebounds. Baylor (Sal) 4 rebounds.
Notes: Salem cut the Mayfield lead to four with 1:30 left but could get no closer.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 65,
JOHNSTOWN 55
League: Foothills Council, Friday
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Euler 1 0 0 2
Sanges 0 0 3 3
Hoyt 2 0 4 8
Massey 2 0 0 4
Serpa 2 0 1 5
Cross 0 3 0 9
Feinour 4 0 4 12
Mille 3 2 0 12
Totals 14 5 12 55
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 3 3 4 19
Viger 0 0 5 5
Hogan 0 0 1 1
Vanwaganen 4 0 0 8
Woodard 3 1 2 11
Aday 2 1 2 9
Darrow 1 1 0 5
Quintal 2 1 0 7
Totals 15 7 14 65
Johnstown 13 10 14 18 — 55
South Glens Falls 17 16 13 19 — 65
JV: South High won.
