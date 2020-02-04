Roundup: Maddison scores 1,000th career point in Hudson Falls win

HUDSON FALLS 68, SCOTIA 52
League: Foothills Council
Scotia (3-11, 4-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Fraterrigo 2 1 2 9
Cremo 1 0 2 4
Almond 1 0 0 2
Wylie 3 1 2 11
Barrera 1 2 2 10
Cuddeback 0 2 0 6
Cianfarani 3 0 4 10
Totals 11 6 12 52
Hudson Falls (9-5, 10-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Varney 1 0 0 2
Ben Swartz 0 1 0 3
Riley Maddison 3 5 0 21
Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2
Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0
Connor Keenan 0 0 0 0
Jonathan Beagle 9 0 2 20
Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0
Stephen Currier 0 1 0 3
Jack Hogan 3 0 0 6
Alex Labshere 0 0 0 0
Peyton Smith 3 1 2 11
Dan Hill 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 8 4 68
Scotia 13 12 13 14 — 52
Hudson Falls 16 8 29 15 — 68
Other stats: Beagle (HuF) 16 rebounds.
JV: Scotia won
Notes: Hudson Falls senior guard Riley Maddison scored his 1,000th career point as he led the Tigers to victory with 21 points. The Tigers used a third-quarter surge to put the game away. Peyton Smith scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter and Jonathan Beagle scored 10 of his 20 points in the third as the Tigers outscored Scotia 29-13 in the decisive quarter.
QUEENSBURY 80,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 44
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls (3-10, 4-12)
2P 3P FT TP
J. Aday 0 0 2 2
Jon Maniacek 1 2 5 13
J. Viger 2 0 2 6
Y. Rosa 0 0 0 0
M. Hogan 0 0 0 0
C. VanWagnen 1 0 3 5
C. Woodard 3 0 2 8
C. Darrow 1 1 0 5
T. Prevost 0 0 0 0
L. Bobbitt 1 1 0 5
J. Quintal 0 0 0 0
H. Clark 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 4 14 44
Queensbury (10-4, 11-5)
2P 3P FT TP
M. Gilligan 0 1 0 3
Bryce Bleibtrey 3 2 0 12
S. Collins 7 0 0 14
Nate Johnson 2 2 7 17
M. Conlon 2 2 0 10
A. Edwards 0 1 2 5
J. Rodriguez 1 1 1 6
J. Slattery 0 0 0 0
N. VanAnden 1 1 0 5
C. Havern 0 1 0 3
S. Rutherford 0 1 0 3
L. Hayes 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 12 10 80
South High 8 21 4 11 — 44
Queensbury 27 17 23 13 — 80
JV: Queensbury won
GLOVERSVILLE 82, SCHUYLERVILLE 49
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville (4-10, 4-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Vanderhoof 0 0 1 1
Alex Vallee 1 1 0 5
Owen Sherman 6 2 4 22
Cayden Rutland 2 1 0 7
Ryan Dow 1 1 1 6
Sam McGarrahan 0 0 4 4
Luke Sherman 2 0 0 4
Totals 12 5 10 49
Gloversville (13-1, 14-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Dante Bouchard 4 5 5 28
James Collar 2 1 0 7
Ethan Hunt 4 1 0 11
Sam Getman 1 0 0 2
Jaret Warner 3 0 0 6
Josesph Rowback 4 4 1 21
Anderson Jones 0 1 0 3
Giogio Glionna 1 0 2 4
Totals 19 12 8 82
Schuylerville 12 15 8 14 — 49
Gloversville 21 20 22 19 — 82
Other stats: Jones (Glv) 8 assists.
CAMBRIDGE 43, HOOSIC VALLEY 35
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Basssett 1 1 3 8
Rafferty 1 0 3 5
Eddy 0 0 1 1
Giordano 0 0 2 2
Reilly 0 1 0 3
Rowe 2 0 3 7
Caiazza 3 1 0 9
Totals 7 3 12 35
Cambridge (4-3, 6-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Ogilvie 3 0 2 8
Ruggles 0 1 0 3
Rowland 0 0 2 2
Hall 1 1 2 7
Mattson 0 1 3 6
Nick Murphy 2 2 1 11
Burke 2 0 0 4
Epler 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 5 10 43
Hoo. Valley 12 8 12 3 — 35
Cambridge 10 7 11 15 — 43
JV: Hoosic Valley won
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 58, STILLWATER 49
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic (3-4, 10-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 1 0 3 5
Catone 4 4 0 20
Barile 1 4 0 14
Day 4 0 5 13
McCarroll 1 0 1 3
Amendola 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 8 9 57
Stillwater (4-3, 7-10)
2P 3P FT TP
B. McNeil 5 0 5 15
Galarneau 3 0 0 6
Luca 2 0 2 6
C. McNeil 1 2 1 9
Cutler 2 0 1 5
Zecca 1 1 0 5
Juliano 0 1 0 3
Totals 14 4 9 49
Spa Catholic 15 11 16 16 — 58
Stillwater 11 13 13 12 — 49
JV: Stillwater won
HOOSICK FALLS 78,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 43
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls (6-1, 14-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Zach Cahill 0 2 0 6
Sam Wickenden 0 1 0 3
Jon Kempf 12 1 10 37
Dylan Baker 2 1 0 7
Nick Houghton 2 0 0 4
Isiah Burnett 3 0 2 8
Max Kipp 3 0 3 9
Dmitri Rose 1 0 2 4
Totals 23 5 17 78
Berlin-New Lebanon (0-7, 3-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Shawn Pawlows 3 0 1 7
Malachi Ritter 1 2 0 8
Brandon Rifenburg 2 0 0 4
Roman Kane 2 1 0 7
Dan Rouoff 1 2 0 8
Gabe Colin 0 0 2 2
Kasey Billert 1 0 2 4
Charles Niles 1 0 1 3
Totals 11 5 6 43
Hoo. Falls 20 26 16 16 — 78
Berlin-NL 4 10 10 19 — 43
Other stats: Burnett (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kipp (HoF) 8 assists. Kane (B-L) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Ruoff (B-NL) 5 rebounds. Pawlows (B-NL) 4 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won