Roundup: Lufkin reaches 2,000 points, but Hadley-Luzerne gets the win
From the Prep Recap: A big QHS win, two milestones and today's schedule
Peyton Lufkin hit the 2,000-point mark for Argyle, but Hadley-Luzerne came out a winner thanks to a 15-7 fourth quarter. Hudson Falls beat South High in Foothills action.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 59, ARGYLE 50

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (13-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Fraser 4 1 2 13

Harris 7 0 0 14

Mcmahon 3 1 7 16

Warner 1 0 0 2

Harder 7 0 0 14

Totals 22 2 9 59

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Lufkin 5 1 4 17

Liddle 6 3 1 22

Wood 2 0 3 7

McWhorter 2 0 0 4

Totals 15 4 8 50

H-Luzerne 13 14 17 15 — 59

Argyle 14 16 13 7 — 50

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.

Notes: Peyton Lufkin had 1,999 career points going into tonight’s game. He went over 2,000 with a 3-pointer 1:24 into the game. He joins his brothers Joey (2,146 career points, class of 2013) and Kobe (2,682 points, class of 2017).

LAKE GEORGE 52, WHITEHALL 25

League: Non-league

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 2 0 3 7

Matt Redmond 0 1 0 3

Derek Patch 0 0 2 2

Matt Gould 2 0 0 4

Brandon Bakerian 2 0 0 4

Cash Burgey 2 0 1 5

Totals 8 1 6 25

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 2 0 0 4

Luke Pelchar 10 0 2 22

Shane Clarke 2 0 2 6

Juan Garcia 1 0 0 2

Cole Clarke 4 0 1 9

Hunter Rounds 1 0 1 3

Julius Moffitt 0 1 0 3

Torin Davies 1 0 1 3

Patrick Huber 0 0 0 0

Totals 21 1 7 52

Whitehall 3 6 9 7 — 25

Lake George 14 15 9 14 — 52

Other stats: Foulks (White) 12 rebounds, 3 assists. M Gould (White) 6 rebounds. Burgey (White) 6 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 7 rebounds. S Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 2 assists. Orr (LG) 2 assists.

HUDSON FALLS 65, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 41

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls (11-6, 12-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Varney 0 0 1 1

Maddison 3 2 4 16

Pond 1 0 2 4

Beagle 8 0 6 22

Currier 0 0 4 4

Hogan, J 6 0 2 14

Smith 2 0 0 4

Totals 20 2 19 65

South Glens Falls (3-14, 4-15)

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 1 3 0 11

Viger 2 1 4 11

Woodard 3 0 0 6

Darrow 3 2 1 13

Totals 9 6 5 41

Hudson Falls 11 12 21 21 — 65

South High 10 11 9 11 — 41

BROADALBIN-PERTH 40, SCHUYLERVILLE 39

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Sassanella 2 3 2 15

Jayden Wert 3 3 0 15

Visco 1 0 0 2

Dante Calderone 4 0 0 8

Totals 10 6 2 40

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Vanderhoof 2 0 2 6

Alex Vallee 2 1 0 7

Owen Sherman 6 1 0 15

Cayden Rutland 4 1 0 11

Ryan Dow 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 3 2 39

Broad.-Perth 7 10 13 10 — 40

Schuylerville 10 10 9 10 — 39

JV: Schuylerville won.

CORINTH 46, FORT EDWARD 41

League: Adirondack League, Thursday

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

P Winslow 1 0 0 2

G. Allen 8 0 0 16

I Melville 2 1 0 7

C Watkins 1 1 2 7

D Dumas 1 0 2 4

M Walker 1 2 2 10

Totals 14 4 6 46

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

M. Taylor 1 0 0 2

A Sullivan 1 3 0 11

B Sullivan 2 0 5 9

B Tyler 2 1 0 7

W Denton 1 1 0 5

C Phillips 0 1 0 3

G Havens 0 0 2 2

S Rivers 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 6 7 41

Corinth 3 17 17 9 — 46

Fort Edward 2 5 10 24 — 41

Other stats: Melville (Cor) 10 rebounds. Watkins (Cor) 5 rebounds. B. Sullivan (FE) 10 rebounds. Havens (FE) 9 rebounds. Denton (FE) 9 rebounds.

JV: Corinth won.

