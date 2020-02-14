Roundup: Lufkin reaches 2,000 points, but Hadley-Luzerne gets the win

Peyton Lufkin hit the 2,000-point mark for Argyle, but Hadley-Luzerne came out a winner thanks to a 15-7 fourth quarter. Hudson Falls beat South High in Foothills action.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 59, ARGYLE 50
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (13-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Fraser 4 1 2 13
Harris 7 0 0 14
Mcmahon 3 1 7 16
Warner 1 0 0 2
Harder 7 0 0 14
Totals 22 2 9 59
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Lufkin 5 1 4 17
Liddle 6 3 1 22
Wood 2 0 3 7
McWhorter 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 4 8 50
H-Luzerne 13 14 17 15 — 59
Argyle 14 16 13 7 — 50
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.
Notes: Peyton Lufkin had 1,999 career points going into tonight’s game. He went over 2,000 with a 3-pointer 1:24 into the game. He joins his brothers Joey (2,146 career points, class of 2013) and Kobe (2,682 points, class of 2017).
LAKE GEORGE 52, WHITEHALL 25
League: Non-league
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 2 0 3 7
Matt Redmond 0 1 0 3
Derek Patch 0 0 2 2
Matt Gould 2 0 0 4
Brandon Bakerian 2 0 0 4
Cash Burgey 2 0 1 5
Totals 8 1 6 25
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 2 0 0 4
Luke Pelchar 10 0 2 22
Shane Clarke 2 0 2 6
Juan Garcia 1 0 0 2
Cole Clarke 4 0 1 9
Hunter Rounds 1 0 1 3
Julius Moffitt 0 1 0 3
Torin Davies 1 0 1 3
Patrick Huber 0 0 0 0
Totals 21 1 7 52
Whitehall 3 6 9 7 — 25
Lake George 14 15 9 14 — 52
Other stats: Foulks (White) 12 rebounds, 3 assists. M Gould (White) 6 rebounds. Burgey (White) 6 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 7 rebounds. S Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 2 assists. Orr (LG) 2 assists.
HUDSON FALLS 65, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 41
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (11-6, 12-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Varney 0 0 1 1
Maddison 3 2 4 16
Pond 1 0 2 4
Beagle 8 0 6 22
Currier 0 0 4 4
Hogan, J 6 0 2 14
Smith 2 0 0 4
Totals 20 2 19 65
South Glens Falls (3-14, 4-15)
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 1 3 0 11
Viger 2 1 4 11
Woodard 3 0 0 6
Darrow 3 2 1 13
Totals 9 6 5 41
Hudson Falls 11 12 21 21 — 65
South High 10 11 9 11 — 41
BROADALBIN-PERTH 40, SCHUYLERVILLE 39
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
Jackson Sassanella 2 3 2 15
Jayden Wert 3 3 0 15
Visco 1 0 0 2
Dante Calderone 4 0 0 8
Totals 10 6 2 40
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Vanderhoof 2 0 2 6
Alex Vallee 2 1 0 7
Owen Sherman 6 1 0 15
Cayden Rutland 4 1 0 11
Ryan Dow 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 3 2 39
Broad.-Perth 7 10 13 10 — 40
Schuylerville 10 10 9 10 — 39
JV: Schuylerville won.
CORINTH 46, FORT EDWARD 41
League: Adirondack League, Thursday
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
P Winslow 1 0 0 2
G. Allen 8 0 0 16
I Melville 2 1 0 7
C Watkins 1 1 2 7
D Dumas 1 0 2 4
M Walker 1 2 2 10
Totals 14 4 6 46
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
M. Taylor 1 0 0 2
A Sullivan 1 3 0 11
B Sullivan 2 0 5 9
B Tyler 2 1 0 7
W Denton 1 1 0 5
C Phillips 0 1 0 3
G Havens 0 0 2 2
S Rivers 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 6 7 41
Corinth 3 17 17 9 — 46
Fort Edward 2 5 10 24 — 41
Other stats: Melville (Cor) 10 rebounds. Watkins (Cor) 5 rebounds. B. Sullivan (FE) 10 rebounds. Havens (FE) 9 rebounds. Denton (FE) 9 rebounds.
JV: Corinth won.