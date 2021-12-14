ROUNDUP: Liddle's 21 leads Scots; Cougars, Generals, Tanagers also win

Derek Liddle scored 21 points and Argyle played a strong second half to beat Granville 52-48 in Adirondack League boys basketball on Tuesday.

Sean Evans turned in a 22-point performance as North Warren defeated Hadley-Luzerne 52-47. Salem and Hartford also posted Adirondack League wins.

A strong second half helped Bolton beat Lake Placid, 26-19. In the Foothills Council, Scotia edged Glens Falls by a point.

ARGYLE 52, GRANVILLE 48

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Logan Harrington 0 0 0 0

Matthew Barlow 2 0 0 4

Alex Warrington 2 0 5 9

Cody Nelson 4 2 1 15

Caleb Nelson 2 3 4 17

Nathan Rathbun 0 1 0 3

Bryton Rich 0 0 0 0

Connor Farrell 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 6 10 48

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 1 2 0 8

Dru Austin 2 2 2 12

Derek Liddle 4 3 4 21

Jared Montello 1 0 1 3

Justin McWhorter 4 0 0 8

Cayden McWhorter 0 0 0 0

Kaydon Warner 0 0 0 0

Brad Koopmann 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 7 7 52

Granville 11 18 5 14 — 48

Argyle 15 5 15 17 — 52

Other stats: J. McWhorter (Arg) 18 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 8 rebounds.

NORTH WARREN 52, HADLEY-LUZERNE 47

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (1-1, 1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Caden Wilson 0 2 0 6

Matt Harder 0 1 0 3

Lian Hughes 1 0 0 2

Josh Foley 1 1 0 5

Josh Ellis 8 1 2 21

Ryan Lott-Diamond 1 0 0 2

Alex Maltison 2 0 0 4

Zack Caldwell 2 0 0 4

Totals 15 5 2 47

North Warren (2-1, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Tommy Conway 1 1 0 5

Sean Evans 8 2 0 22

Zach Hopper 2 1 0 7

Andrew Beadnell 5 0 0 10

Cooper Morehouse 3 0 2 8

Totals 19 4 2 52

Hadley-Luzerne 11 6 11 19 — 47

North Warren 17 7 12 16 — 52

Other stats: Beadnell (NW) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Morehouse (NW) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Conway (NW) 4 rebounds, 5 assists.

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.

SALEM 61, FORT EDWARD 51

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Chilson 7 2 5 25

Miller 2 0 2 6

Twitchel 1 0 0 2

Johnson 0 1 0 3

Webster 6 0 1 13

Stone 0 4 0 12

Totals 16 7 8 61

Fort Edward (0-2, 1-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Bartholomew 0 1 0 3

Sullivan 8 0 0 16

Dukett 1 1 0 5

Kamburelis 4 4 2 22

Hurlburt 1 1 0 5

Totals 14 7 2 51

Salem 13 16 19 13 — 61

Fort Edward 4 21 7 19 — 51

HARTFORD 64, FORT ANN 30

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Drake Stewart 0 0 0 0

Cody Baker 2 5 0 19

Logan Reynolds 1 0 0 2

Ray Harrington 3 4 0 18

Nate Fiske 1 0 3 5

Caleb Boucher 2 0 1 5

Austin Wells 4 0 2 10

Jeff Panoushek 1 0 0 2

Tyler Jones 1 0 0 2

Cole Guthier 0 0 1 1

Totals 15 9 7 64

Fort Ann (1-2, 1-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 3 0 0 6

Callon Sutliff 1 0 1 3

Jack Dornan 3 3 1 16

Javier Hernandez 1 0 0 2

Riley Stranahan 0 0 1 1

Alejandro Stowhas 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 3 3 30

Hartford 15 8 22 19 — 64

Fort Ann 8 7 4 11 — 30

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 13 rebounds.

BOLTON 26, LAKE PLACID 19

League: MVAC

Lake Placid

2P 3P FT TP

Jack Armstrong 0 0 0 0

Chris Byrne 0 0 0 0

J.J. Ledwith 2 0 0 4

Adnan Cecunjanin 2 2 0 10

Colton Kondrat 1 0 0 2

Will Douglas 0 1 0 3

Totals 5 3 0 19

Bolton (2-2, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jace Hubert 1 1 3 8

Andrew Johnson 0 1 0 3

Sullivan Eager 1 0 0 2

Addison Kelley 3 1 0 9

Tyler Trowbridge 0 0 1 1

Lukas Becker 1 0 1 3

Totals 6 3 5 26

Lake Placid 0 10 4 5 — 19

Bolton 2 6 10 8 — 26

Notes: Both teams played with limited rosters, but Bolton used its defensive pressure in the second half to take the win.

SCOTIA 51, GLENS FALLS 50

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Cole Bennett 6 0 1 13

Kellen Driscoll 4 4 4 24

Trey Patton 1 0 0 2

Griffin Woodell 2 0 0 4

Peyton McClenning 2 1 0 7

Totals 15 5 5 50

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Fratterigo 1 1 0 5

Nick Battaglia 0 1 0 3

Justice Maddox 1 0 0 2

Aaron Corker 5 0 1 11

Ben Kline 4 1 2 13

Carson Vein 1 4 1 15

Andrew Wilson 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 7 4 51

Glens Falls 6 19 13 12 — 50

Scotia 14 13 13 11 — 51

AMSTERDAM 59, HUDSON FALLS 55

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

2P 3P FT TP

Vann 4 1 1 12

Thompson 2 4 9 25

Dueno 1 1 1 6

Pleasent 2 0 0 4

Bartone 2 0 0 4

Vellon 2 1 1 8

Totals 13 7 12 59

Hudson Falls (3-1, 4-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 0 2 2 8

Noah Williamson 2 2 0 10

Joe Lapan 0 0 0 0

Evan Kwasniewski 4 0 1 9

Peyton Smith 6 1 8 23

Jayden Hardwick 1 1 0 5

Totals 13 6 11 55

Amsterdam 11 20 11 17 — 59

Hudson Falls 17 12 13 13 — 55

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Kwasniewski (HuF) 8 rebounds. Williamson (HuF) 3 assists.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Timely outside shooting from Amsterdam made the difference as Ceasar Thompson led the way with 25 points. Turnovers cost Hudson Falls possessions in the loss despite a strong game from Peyton Smith.

