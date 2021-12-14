ROUNDUP: Liddle's 21 leads Scots; Cougars, Generals, Tanagers also win

Derek Liddle scored 21 points and Argyle played a strong second half to beat Granville 52-48 in Adirondack League boys basketball on Tuesday.
Sean Evans turned in a 22-point performance as North Warren defeated Hadley-Luzerne 52-47. Salem and Hartford also posted Adirondack League wins.
A strong second half helped Bolton beat Lake Placid, 26-19. In the Foothills Council, Scotia edged Glens Falls by a point.
ARGYLE 52, GRANVILLE 48
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Logan Harrington 0 0 0 0
Matthew Barlow 2 0 0 4
Alex Warrington 2 0 5 9
Cody Nelson 4 2 1 15
Caleb Nelson 2 3 4 17
Nathan Rathbun 0 1 0 3
Bryton Rich 0 0 0 0
Connor Farrell 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 6 10 48
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Brandon Saunders 1 2 0 8
Dru Austin 2 2 2 12
Derek Liddle 4 3 4 21
Jared Montello 1 0 1 3
Justin McWhorter 4 0 0 8
Cayden McWhorter 0 0 0 0
Kaydon Warner 0 0 0 0
Brad Koopmann 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 7 7 52
Granville 11 18 5 14 — 48
Argyle 15 5 15 17 — 52
Other stats: J. McWhorter (Arg) 18 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 8 rebounds.
NORTH WARREN 52, HADLEY-LUZERNE 47
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (1-1, 1-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Caden Wilson 0 2 0 6
Matt Harder 0 1 0 3
Lian Hughes 1 0 0 2
Josh Foley 1 1 0 5
Josh Ellis 8 1 2 21
Ryan Lott-Diamond 1 0 0 2
Alex Maltison 2 0 0 4
Zack Caldwell 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 5 2 47
North Warren (2-1, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Tommy Conway 1 1 0 5
Sean Evans 8 2 0 22
Zach Hopper 2 1 0 7
Andrew Beadnell 5 0 0 10
Cooper Morehouse 3 0 2 8
Totals 19 4 2 52
Hadley-Luzerne 11 6 11 19 — 47
North Warren 17 7 12 16 — 52
Other stats: Beadnell (NW) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Morehouse (NW) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Conway (NW) 4 rebounds, 5 assists.
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.
SALEM 61, FORT EDWARD 51
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Chilson 7 2 5 25
Miller 2 0 2 6
Twitchel 1 0 0 2
Johnson 0 1 0 3
Webster 6 0 1 13
Stone 0 4 0 12
Totals 16 7 8 61
Fort Edward (0-2, 1-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Bartholomew 0 1 0 3
Sullivan 8 0 0 16
Dukett 1 1 0 5
Kamburelis 4 4 2 22
Hurlburt 1 1 0 5
Totals 14 7 2 51
Salem 13 16 19 13 — 61
Fort Edward 4 21 7 19 — 51
HARTFORD 64, FORT ANN 30
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Drake Stewart 0 0 0 0
Cody Baker 2 5 0 19
Logan Reynolds 1 0 0 2
Ray Harrington 3 4 0 18
Nate Fiske 1 0 3 5
Caleb Boucher 2 0 1 5
Austin Wells 4 0 2 10
Jeff Panoushek 1 0 0 2
Tyler Jones 1 0 0 2
Cole Guthier 0 0 1 1
Totals 15 9 7 64
Fort Ann (1-2, 1-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Jackson Paige 3 0 0 6
Callon Sutliff 1 0 1 3
Jack Dornan 3 3 1 16
Javier Hernandez 1 0 0 2
Riley Stranahan 0 0 1 1
Alejandro Stowhas 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 3 3 30
Hartford 15 8 22 19 — 64
Fort Ann 8 7 4 11 — 30
Other stats: Dornan (FA) 13 rebounds.
BOLTON 26, LAKE PLACID 19
League: MVAC
Lake Placid
2P 3P FT TP
Jack Armstrong 0 0 0 0
Chris Byrne 0 0 0 0
J.J. Ledwith 2 0 0 4
Adnan Cecunjanin 2 2 0 10
Colton Kondrat 1 0 0 2
Will Douglas 0 1 0 3
Totals 5 3 0 19
Bolton (2-2, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jace Hubert 1 1 3 8
Andrew Johnson 0 1 0 3
Sullivan Eager 1 0 0 2
Addison Kelley 3 1 0 9
Tyler Trowbridge 0 0 1 1
Lukas Becker 1 0 1 3
Totals 6 3 5 26
Lake Placid 0 10 4 5 — 19
Bolton 2 6 10 8 — 26
Notes: Both teams played with limited rosters, but Bolton used its defensive pressure in the second half to take the win.
SCOTIA 51, GLENS FALLS 50
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Cole Bennett 6 0 1 13
Kellen Driscoll 4 4 4 24
Trey Patton 1 0 0 2
Griffin Woodell 2 0 0 4
Peyton McClenning 2 1 0 7
Totals 15 5 5 50
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Griffin Fratterigo 1 1 0 5
Nick Battaglia 0 1 0 3
Justice Maddox 1 0 0 2
Aaron Corker 5 0 1 11
Ben Kline 4 1 2 13
Carson Vein 1 4 1 15
Andrew Wilson 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 7 4 51
Glens Falls 6 19 13 12 — 50
Scotia 14 13 13 11 — 51
AMSTERDAM 59, HUDSON FALLS 55
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
2P 3P FT TP
Vann 4 1 1 12
Thompson 2 4 9 25
Dueno 1 1 1 6
Pleasent 2 0 0 4
Bartone 2 0 0 4
Vellon 2 1 1 8
Totals 13 7 12 59
Hudson Falls (3-1, 4-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 0 2 2 8
Noah Williamson 2 2 0 10
Joe Lapan 0 0 0 0
Evan Kwasniewski 4 0 1 9
Peyton Smith 6 1 8 23
Jayden Hardwick 1 1 0 5
Totals 13 6 11 55
Amsterdam 11 20 11 17 — 59
Hudson Falls 17 12 13 13 — 55
Other stats: Smith (HuF) 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Kwasniewski (HuF) 8 rebounds. Williamson (HuF) 3 assists.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Timely outside shooting from Amsterdam made the difference as Ceasar Thompson led the way with 25 points. Turnovers cost Hudson Falls possessions in the loss despite a strong game from Peyton Smith.
Lake George improved to 3-0 on Tuesday with a boys basketball victory over Whitehall.
