Roundup: Liddle, McWhorter lift Argyle to victory in opener

ARGYLE 58, WHITEHALL 37
League: Washington County league
Whitehall (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jake Whiting;0;0;0;0
Landon Stevens;1;0;1;3
Jordan Gould;3;0;0;6
Tyler Brooks;0;0;0;0
Cash Burgey;7;0;3;17
Brandon Bakerian;1;0;3;5
Matt Gould;3;0;0;6
Totals;15;0;7;37
Argyle (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dru Austin;0;0;0;0
Hunter Ingram;2;1;0;7
Dan Lohret;1;0;0;2
Derek Liddle;3;3;0;15
Tyler Humiston;1;1;3;8
Caden Cuthburt;0;0;2;2
Kaleb Dennis;0;1;0;3
Cole Schilling;0;1;0;3
Jared Montello;1;0;1;3
Brad Koopman;0;0;0;0
Brandon Saunders;1;1;0;5
Justin McWhorter;5;0;0;10
Totals;14;8;6;58
Whitehall;6;10;13;8 — 37
Argyle;14;18;10;16 — 58
Other stats: McWhorter (Arg) 17 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 10 assists.
Notes: Derek Liddle led the way for Argyle with 15 points and 6 rebounds and Justin McWhorter pitched in with a double double of 10 points and 17 rebounds. Cash Burgey led all scorers with 17 for Whitehall.