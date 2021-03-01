 Skip to main content
Roundup: Liddle, McWhorter lift Argyle to victory in opener
agate

Roundup: Liddle, McWhorter lift Argyle to victory in opener

ARGYLE 58, WHITEHALL 37

League: Washington County league

Whitehall (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jake Whiting;0;0;0;0

Landon Stevens;1;0;1;3

Jordan Gould;3;0;0;6

Tyler Brooks;0;0;0;0

Cash Burgey;7;0;3;17

Brandon Bakerian;1;0;3;5

Matt Gould;3;0;0;6

Totals;15;0;7;37

Argyle (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dru Austin;0;0;0;0

Hunter Ingram;2;1;0;7

Dan Lohret;1;0;0;2

Derek Liddle;3;3;0;15

Tyler Humiston;1;1;3;8

Caden Cuthburt;0;0;2;2

Kaleb Dennis;0;1;0;3

Cole Schilling;0;1;0;3

Jared Montello;1;0;1;3

Brad Koopman;0;0;0;0

Brandon Saunders;1;1;0;5

Justin McWhorter;5;0;0;10

Totals;14;8;6;58

Whitehall;6;10;13;8 — 37

Argyle;14;18;10;16 — 58

Other stats: McWhorter (Arg) 17 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 10 assists.

Notes: Derek Liddle led the way for Argyle with 15 points and 6 rebounds and Justin McWhorter pitched in with a double double of 10 points and 17 rebounds. Cash Burgey led all scorers with 17 for Whitehall.

