ROUNDUP: Lake George holds off Evans, Whitehall

LAKE GEORGE — Jack Welch netted 17 points and Luke Sheldon added 12 to lead the Lake George boys basketball team to a 57-55 Adirondack League victory over Whitehall in a game played Wednesday night.

Angelo Bergman and Aidan Osborne each added eight points for Lake George, which got six rebounds apiece from Sheldon and Bergman.

Latrell Evans powered Whitehall with a game-high 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Cash Burgey added 11 points and Landon Rozell grabbed 12 boards in the loss. Whitehall outscored Lake George 15-8 in the fourth quarter as the Railroaders rallied.

BOLTON 58, KING'S SCHOOL 47: Jaxon Egloff and Jace Hubert each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season, over the King's School on Wednesday night.

Sullivan Eager and Lukas Becker combined for 20 rebounds for Bolton (1-3), which also got eight points from Tyler Trowbridge.

Evan Coltart led the King's School with 17 points and Ethan White added 16 in the loss. The Lions trailed 32-15 at halftime, but rallied in the second half before falling short.