LAKE GEORGE 51, STILLWATER 49
Lake George Tipoff Tourney
Stillwater (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Brian McNeil 5 0 2 12
James Galarneau 0 0 0 0
Josh Luca 5 0 5 15
Isaac Cutler 1 1 0 5
CJ McNeil 0 2 2 8
Tyler Juliano 1 1 0 5
Jacob Zecca 0 1 1 4
Totals 12 5 10 49
Lake George (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 2 3 3 16
Luke Pelchar 3 0 1 7
Shane Clarke 1 1 0 5
Juan Garcia 2 3 1 14
Cole Clarke 3 0 1 7
Torin Davies 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 7 6 51
Stillwater 6 20 10 13 — 49
Lake George 12 11 12 16 — 51
Other stats: B. McNeil (Still) 10 rebounds. Cutler (Still) 7 rebounds. Zecca (Still) 4 assists. Pelchar (LG) 14 rebounds. C. Clarke (LG) 11 rebounds, 2 assists. S Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds, 2 assists. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.
WARRENSBURG 46, JOHNSBURG 37
George Khoury Holiday Invitational
Johnsburg (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Hughey 1 1 1 6
Cameron Allen 2 2 0 10
Anthony Galle 4 0 2 10
Ryan Morris 1 0 1 3
Devon Millington 1 2 0 8
Totals 9 5 4 37
Warrensburg (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 0 5 1 16
Steve Schloss 1 4 0 14
Brady Cheney 0 0 0 0
Chippy Mason 2 1 0 7
Thomas O’Sullivan 1 0 1 3
Max Richards 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 10 2 40
Johnsburg 4 10 9 14 — 37
Warrensburg 14 17 4 11 — 46
Other stats: Cunniffe (War) 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Tyrell (War) 11 rebounds. Schloss (War) 5 rebounds. O’Sullivan (War) 2 assists.
Notes: King’s School beat Loudonville Christian in the other first-round matchup and will face Warrensburg in the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Loudonville Christian will meet Johnsburg at 5:30.
SARATOGA ATHOLIC 64,
GALWAY 52
Beson Memorial, first round
Galway (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Bredan 2 3 0 13
Scribner 3 1 0 9
Scribner 0 0 4 4
Flint 0 1 0 3
Lovelass 2 1 4 11
Pleasants 1 0 0 2
Kenyon 0 1 0 3
Villan 1 0 3 5
Friederich 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 7 11 52
Saratoga Catholic (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 4 7 4 33
Catone 0 4 0 12
Day 1 0 1 3
McCarroll 1 1 0 5
Condry 2 0 0 4
Barile 1 1 2 7
Totals 9 13 7 64
Galway 4 17 15 16 — 52
Spa Catholic 19 19 14 12 — 64
