Boys Basketball: Stillwater at Lake George

Cole Clarke lays in a basket that gives Lake George a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter of Friday's boys basketball game against Stillwater.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

LAKE GEORGE 51, STILLWATER 49

Lake George Tipoff Tourney

Stillwater (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Brian McNeil 5 0 2 12

James Galarneau 0 0 0 0

Josh Luca 5 0 5 15

Isaac Cutler 1 1 0 5

CJ McNeil 0 2 2 8

Tyler Juliano 1 1 0 5

Jacob Zecca 0 1 1 4

Totals 12 5 10 49

Lake George (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 2 3 3 16

Luke Pelchar 3 0 1 7

Shane Clarke 1 1 0 5

Juan Garcia 2 3 1 14

Cole Clarke 3 0 1 7

Torin Davies 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 7 6 51

Stillwater 6 20 10 13 — 49

Lake George 12 11 12 16 — 51

Other stats: B. McNeil (Still) 10 rebounds. Cutler (Still) 7 rebounds. Zecca (Still) 4 assists. Pelchar (LG) 14 rebounds. C. Clarke (LG) 11 rebounds, 2 assists. S Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds, 2 assists. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.

WARRENSBURG 46, JOHNSBURG 37

George Khoury Holiday Invitational

Johnsburg (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Caleb Hughey 1 1 1 6

Cameron Allen 2 2 0 10

Anthony Galle 4 0 2 10

Ryan Morris 1 0 1 3

Devon Millington 1 2 0 8

Totals 9 5 4 37

Warrensburg (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 0 5 1 16

Steve Schloss 1 4 0 14

Brady Cheney 0 0 0 0

Chippy Mason 2 1 0 7

Thomas O’Sullivan 1 0 1 3

Max Richards 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 10 2 40

Johnsburg 4 10 9 14 — 37

Warrensburg 14 17 4 11 — 46

Other stats: Cunniffe (War) 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Tyrell (War) 11 rebounds. Schloss (War) 5 rebounds. O’Sullivan (War) 2 assists.

Notes: King’s School beat Loudonville Christian in the other first-round matchup and will face Warrensburg in the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Loudonville Christian will meet Johnsburg at 5:30.

SARATOGA ATHOLIC 64,

GALWAY 52

Beson Memorial, first round

Galway (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Bredan 2 3 0 13

Scribner 3 1 0 9

Scribner 0 0 4 4

Flint 0 1 0 3

Lovelass 2 1 4 11

Pleasants 1 0 0 2

Kenyon 0 1 0 3

Villan 1 0 3 5

Friederich 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 7 11 52

Saratoga Catholic (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 4 7 4 33

Catone 0 4 0 12

Day 1 0 1 3

McCarroll 1 1 0 5

Condry 2 0 0 4

Barile 1 1 2 7

Totals 9 13 7 64

Galway 4 17 15 16 — 52

Spa Catholic 19 19 14 12 — 64

