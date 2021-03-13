ROUNDUP: Lake George boys rally past Cougars; Tigers, Horses post wins

Lake George outscored North Warren 13-8 in the fourth quarter to win on Friday and take second place in the Warren County league. Cameron Orr led the way with 19 points.
Ben Swartz (19), Evan Kwasniewski (15), Jack Hogan (13) and Peyton Smith (13) scored in double digits as Hudson Falls defeated Granville. Cayden Rutland's 18-point effort was tops for Schuylerville in a win over Stillwater. Hayden Day poured in 34 points in a Saratoga Catholic victory.
LAKE GEORGE 54, NORTH WARREN 51
League: Warren County league
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 5 2 3 19
Luke Pelcher 1 0 3 5
Cole Clarke 2 0 1 5
Julius Moffitt 1 3 2 13
Devin Smith 3 1 2 11
Totals 12 6 11 53
North Warren (5-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 9 1 4 25
Thomas Conway 1 0 0 2
Jack Jennings 5 0 2 12
Andrew Beadnell 1 0 0 2
Tanner Dunkley 4 0 2 10
Totals 20 1 8 51
Lake George 8 16 17 13 — 54
North Warren 9 16 18 8 — 51
Other stats: Smith (LG) 11 rebounds. Pelcher (LG) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Clarke (LG) 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Girard (NW) 17 rebounds. Dunkley (NW) 16 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 5 rebounds.
HUDSON FALLS 75, GRANVILLE 45
League: Non-league
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Sasslemire 1 1 0 5
Caleb Nelson 1 0 0 2
Josh Nelson 2 2 1 11
Warrington 0 0 0 0
Cody Nelson 0 1 0 3
Pauquette 0 2 0 6
Oakman 4 2 2 16
Norton 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 8 3 45
Hudson Falls (6-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 5 3 0 19
Noah Williamson 1 0 0 2
Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0
Joe LaPan 2 1 1 8
Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0
Stephen Currier 1 0 3 5
Jack Hogan 6 0 1 13
Ethan Boucher 0 0 0 0
Evan Kwasniewski 7 0 1 15
Peyton Smith 3 1 4 13
Totals 25 5 10 75
Granville 17 8 16 4 — 45
Hudson Falls 18 25 17 15 — 75
SCHUYLERVILLE 67, STILLWATER 58
League: Saratoga County league
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
McNeil 3 1 1 10
Paffen 4 0 1 9
Baker 5 2 5 21
Lilac 1 1 2 7
Cutler 3 0 0 6
Dunn 1 0 1 3
McDonough 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 4 10 58
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Lukas Sherman 2 1 2 9
Ryan Dow 1 2 2 10
Carson Patrick 1 2 1 9
Owen Sherman 4 1 1 12
Otto Bolduc 1 0 2 4
Zach Bowen 0 0 1 1
Sam McGarrahan 1 0 2 4
Cayden Rutland 4 2 4 18
Totals 14 8 15 67
Stillwater 17 14 11 16 — 58
Schuylerville 26 10 22 9 — 67
SPA CATHOLIC 62, CORINTH 46
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Sobera 0 3 0 9
Wiseman 1 0 0 2
Allen 6 0 1 13
Guilder 2 0 2 6
Dumas 3 0 2 8
Kathan 0 0 0 0
Hollenbeck 2 0 0 4
Wiseman 1 0 0 2
Ross 1 0 0 2
White 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 3 5 46
Saratoga Central Catholic (7-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 3 1 0 9
Robbie Bolen 2 2 1 11
Hayden Day 14 2 0 34
Will Emery 0 0 0 0
Will Fizer 0 0 2 2
Cam Khoury 0 0 0 0
Aiden Lambert 1 0 0 2
Danny Mantia 1 0 0 2
Matt Murphy 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 5 3 62
Corinth 13 8 16 9 — 46
Spa Catholic 19 10 17 16 — 62
Other stats: Day (SCC) 13 rebounds. Barile (SCC) 6 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 11 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
Notes: On Senior Night game at Spa Catholic, Hayden Day recorded 34 points and 13 rebounds. Robbie Bolen had 11 points and 11 assists for the Saints. Spa Catholic travels to Galway on Saturday for their 17th game during this pandemic-delayed season.
MECHANICVILLE 50, SOUTH HIGH 38
League: Saratoga County league
Mechanicville
2P 3P FT TP
DAmbro 5 0 2 12
Garland 2 0 3 7
Richardson 2 0 4 8
Eiseman 2 0 0 4
Johnson 2 0 3 7
Egan 2 0 0 4
McCabe 1 0 2 4
Salastri 1 0 0 2
Amedo 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 0 14 50
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Aday 1 0 0 2
Darrow 1 0 2 4
Marcil 0 1 3 6
Melvin 1 0 0 2
Prevost 1 0 0 2
Stimpson 0 2 0 6
Woodard 7 0 2 16
Totals 11 3 7 38
Mechanicville 12 8 12 18 — 50
South Glens Falls 7 9 13 9 — 38
