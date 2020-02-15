Roundup: Kuzmich, Curtis lead Greenwich past Tamarac
GREENWICH 64, TAMARAC 59

League: Wasaren League

Site: Crossover at Stillwater

Tamarac

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Poulin;2;2;0;10

Rice;1;4;0;14

T Mainello;1;1;0;5

Hansinger;3;0;0;6

Barbera;1;0;0;2

P Mainello;0;4;0;12

Maxon;3;0;4;10

Totals;11;11;4;59

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Curtis;5;2;2;18

Jesse Kuzmich;5;1;9;22

Christian O'Brien;0;1;0;3

Luke Pemrick;4;0;2;10

Kaden Hall;0;0;2;2

Jayden Hughes;2;1;2;9

Totals;16;5;17;64

Tamarac;13;15;8;18;5 — 59

Greenwich;12;17;12;13;10 — 64

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 57,
CAMBRIDGE 48

League: Non-league

Saratoga Catholic (4-5, 12-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bolen;0;3;7;16

Catone;3;4;3;21

Day;3;1;5;14

McCarroll;0;2;0;6

Totals;6;10;15;57

Cambridge (4-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ogilvle;2;0;0;4

Hall;4;3;3;20

Mattson;3;1;0;9

Schneider;1;0;0;2

Murphy;1;0;1;3

Burke;5;0;0;10

Totals;16;4;4;48

Spa Catholic;13;15;16;13 — 57

Cambridge;10;9;11;18 — 48

