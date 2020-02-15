Roundup: Kuzmich, Curtis lead Greenwich past Tamarac

GREENWICH 64, TAMARAC 59
League: Wasaren League
Site: Crossover at Stillwater
Tamarac
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Poulin;2;2;0;10
Rice;1;4;0;14
T Mainello;1;1;0;5
Hansinger;3;0;0;6
Barbera;1;0;0;2
P Mainello;0;4;0;12
Maxon;3;0;4;10
Totals;11;11;4;59
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Curtis;5;2;2;18
Jesse Kuzmich;5;1;9;22
Christian O'Brien;0;1;0;3
Luke Pemrick;4;0;2;10
Kaden Hall;0;0;2;2
Jayden Hughes;2;1;2;9
You have free articles remaining.
Totals;16;5;17;64
Tamarac;13;15;8;18;5 — 59
Greenwich;12;17;12;13;10 — 64
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 57,
CAMBRIDGE 48
League: Non-league
Saratoga Catholic (4-5, 12-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bolen;0;3;7;16
Catone;3;4;3;21
Day;3;1;5;14
McCarroll;0;2;0;6
Totals;6;10;15;57
Cambridge (4-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ogilvle;2;0;0;4
Hall;4;3;3;20
Mattson;3;1;0;9
Schneider;1;0;0;2
Murphy;1;0;1;3
Burke;5;0;0;10
Totals;16;4;4;48
Spa Catholic;13;15;16;13 — 57
Cambridge;10;9;11;18 — 48