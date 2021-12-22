 Skip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: King's School, Greenwich, Spa Catholic earn victories

KING’S SCHOOL 42, BOLTON 28

League: Non-league

King’s School

2P 3P FT TP

Ethan Woodhouse 0 0 0 0

Logan Bevan 2 0 0 4

Aiden Bevan 0 0 0 0

David Lafavor 6 0 0 12

Jacob Coltart 0 0 0 0

Ethan White 5 0 0 10

Rashem Graham 3 0 0 6

Gabe Lonjaker 0 0 0 0

Evan Coltart 2 1 0 7

Jacob Fisher 0 1 0 3

Nick Blanchard 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 2 0 42

Bolton (3-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Jaxon Egloff 2 0 0 4

Jace Hubert 2 1 2 9

Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0

Sullivan Eager 0 0 0 0

Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0

Chris Becker 2 0 1 5

Tyler Trowbridge 1 1 0 5

Lukas Becker 1 0 3 5

Totals 8 2 6 28

King’s School 17 8 11 6 — 42

Bolton 5 4 9 10 — 28

Notes: The King’s School used its size and experience to wear down Bolton. Lafavor and White were able to capitalize on second- and third-chance points. Bolton’s young guards, Trowbridge, Hubert (8th grade), and Egloff (7th grade) paced the team.

GREENWICH 71, HOOSIC VALLEY 56

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich (2-1, 3-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jesse Kuzmich 7 0 8 22

Jacob Ziehm 0 1 2 5

Robert Barnes 1 0 1 3

Jayden Hughes 4 1 4 15

Gavin Blair 1 0 0 2

Ryan Alling 1 0 0 2

Joseph Skiff 4 1 0 11

Deontae Bennett 3 1 2 11

Totals 21 4 17 71

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Finkle 5 0 3 13

Eddy 0 1 0 3

Carner 4 0 1 9

Reilly 4 0 9 17

Eckler 1 2 1 9

Jones 1 0 3 5

Totals 15 3 17 56

Greenwich 15 24 21 11 — 71

Hoosic Valley 13 13 13 17 — 56

JV: Hoosic Valley won

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 37,

CAMBRIDGE 26

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Toleman 0 1 1 4

Thomas 3 1 1 10

McDougall 2 2 0 10

Gulley 1 0 0 2

Wilkins 0 0 0 0

Clark 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 4 2 26

Saratoga Catholic (2-3, 4-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Robby Bolen 1 2 0 8

Mark Hmura 1 2 6 14

Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0

Aidan Crowther 2 0 0 4

Justin Duscher 3 1 2 11

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Will Emery 0 0 0 0

Will Bosclair 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 5 8 37

Cambridge 4 13 3 6 — 26

Spa Catholic 17 2 10 8 — 37

Other stats: Hmura (SCC) 9 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won

Notes: The Saints’ defense was able to hold Cambridge to 8 second-half points and Mark Hmura was 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

TAMARAC 77, HOOSICK FALLS 35

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac (3-0, )

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Rice 9 2 3 27

Joey Poulin 6 1 3 18

Angelo DiCarlo 3 0 0 6

Aiden McDonough 2 0 0 4

James Blake 5 1 0 13

Dan Loya 0 1 0 3

Mike D’Agostino 2 0 0 4

Tyler Sears 1 0 0 2

Totals 28 5 6 77

Hoosick Falls (2-2, 4-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Miles Smith 0 0 1 1

Connor Jones 1 0 2 4

Dylan Baker 2 1 1 8

Jake Sparks 3 1 2 11

Andrew Sparks 1 1 0 5

Jack Cavanaugh 1 0 0 2

Tucker Thayne 2 0 0 4

Totals 10 3 6 35

Tamarac 19 18 29 11 — 77

Hoosick Falls 13 8 6 8 — 35

JV: Hoosick Falls won

STILLWATER 47,

NORTH WARREN 34

League: Non-league

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Conway 3 0 0 6

Evans 2 1 0 7

Hopper 2 0 0 4

Beadnell 2 0 1 5

Morehouse 3 0 4 10

Willette 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 1 5 34

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

CJ McNeil 6 3 2 23

Lukas Lilac 2 0 0 4

Jaxon Mueller 2 0 2 6

Thomas McDonough 1 2 3 11

Reese Hotaling 1 0 0 2

Joe McDonough 0 0 1 1

Totals 12 5 8 47

North Warren 7 11 10 6 — 34

Stillwater 14 7 9 17 — 47

