ROUNDUP: King's School, Greenwich, Spa Catholic earn victories

KING’S SCHOOL 42, BOLTON 28
League: Non-league
King’s School
2P 3P FT TP
Ethan Woodhouse 0 0 0 0
Logan Bevan 2 0 0 4
Aiden Bevan 0 0 0 0
David Lafavor 6 0 0 12
Jacob Coltart 0 0 0 0
Ethan White 5 0 0 10
Rashem Graham 3 0 0 6
Gabe Lonjaker 0 0 0 0
Evan Coltart 2 1 0 7
Jacob Fisher 0 1 0 3
Nick Blanchard 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 2 0 42
Bolton (3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Jaxon Egloff 2 0 0 4
Jace Hubert 2 1 2 9
Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0
Sullivan Eager 0 0 0 0
Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0
Chris Becker 2 0 1 5
Tyler Trowbridge 1 1 0 5
Lukas Becker 1 0 3 5
Totals 8 2 6 28
King’s School 17 8 11 6 — 42
Bolton 5 4 9 10 — 28
Notes: The King’s School used its size and experience to wear down Bolton. Lafavor and White were able to capitalize on second- and third-chance points. Bolton’s young guards, Trowbridge, Hubert (8th grade), and Egloff (7th grade) paced the team.
GREENWICH 71, HOOSIC VALLEY 56
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (2-1, 3-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jesse Kuzmich 7 0 8 22
Jacob Ziehm 0 1 2 5
Robert Barnes 1 0 1 3
Jayden Hughes 4 1 4 15
Gavin Blair 1 0 0 2
Ryan Alling 1 0 0 2
Joseph Skiff 4 1 0 11
Deontae Bennett 3 1 2 11
Totals 21 4 17 71
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Finkle 5 0 3 13
Eddy 0 1 0 3
Carner 4 0 1 9
Reilly 4 0 9 17
Eckler 1 2 1 9
Jones 1 0 3 5
Totals 15 3 17 56
Greenwich 15 24 21 11 — 71
Hoosic Valley 13 13 13 17 — 56
JV: Hoosic Valley won
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 37,
CAMBRIDGE 26
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Toleman 0 1 1 4
Thomas 3 1 1 10
McDougall 2 2 0 10
Gulley 1 0 0 2
Wilkins 0 0 0 0
Clark 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 4 2 26
Saratoga Catholic (2-3, 4-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Robby Bolen 1 2 0 8
Mark Hmura 1 2 6 14
Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0
Aidan Crowther 2 0 0 4
Justin Duscher 3 1 2 11
Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0
Will Emery 0 0 0 0
Will Bosclair 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 5 8 37
Cambridge 4 13 3 6 — 26
Spa Catholic 17 2 10 8 — 37
Other stats: Hmura (SCC) 9 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won
Notes: The Saints’ defense was able to hold Cambridge to 8 second-half points and Mark Hmura was 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
TAMARAC 77, HOOSICK FALLS 35
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac (3-0, )
2P 3P FT TP
Zach Rice 9 2 3 27
Joey Poulin 6 1 3 18
Angelo DiCarlo 3 0 0 6
Aiden McDonough 2 0 0 4
James Blake 5 1 0 13
Dan Loya 0 1 0 3
Mike D’Agostino 2 0 0 4
Tyler Sears 1 0 0 2
Totals 28 5 6 77
Hoosick Falls (2-2, 4-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Miles Smith 0 0 1 1
Connor Jones 1 0 2 4
Dylan Baker 2 1 1 8
Jake Sparks 3 1 2 11
Andrew Sparks 1 1 0 5
Jack Cavanaugh 1 0 0 2
Tucker Thayne 2 0 0 4
Totals 10 3 6 35
Tamarac 19 18 29 11 — 77
Hoosick Falls 13 8 6 8 — 35
JV: Hoosick Falls won
STILLWATER 47,
NORTH WARREN 34
League: Non-league
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Conway 3 0 0 6
Evans 2 1 0 7
Hopper 2 0 0 4
Beadnell 2 0 1 5
Morehouse 3 0 4 10
Willette 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 1 5 34
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
CJ McNeil 6 3 2 23
Lukas Lilac 2 0 0 4
Jaxon Mueller 2 0 2 6
Thomas McDonough 1 2 3 11
Reese Hotaling 1 0 0 2
Joe McDonough 0 0 1 1
Totals 12 5 8 47
North Warren 7 11 10 6 — 34
Stillwater 14 7 9 17 — 47